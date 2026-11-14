Friday, November 13, was a difficult day for air travelers across the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures nationwide, and ([1])reported that rock musicians had turned one Southwest flight from Los Angeles into an impromptu concert. The moment offered a brief lift in a day that left many passengers waiting for news about when they would fly.

A flight that left before the stop

The timing matters to understanding how the performance unfolded. ([2])reported that the flight left Los Angeles around 11 a.m., about two hours before the FAA declared the national ground stop. Passengers later said the plane ultimately departed from Los Angeles International Airport, according to ([3]). The performance therefore took place in the air, not on the ground.

The stop itself was far-reaching. The FAA cited ([4])communication issues affecting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers and said technicians were investigating. ([5])counted nearly 8,000 cancellations and more than 10,000 delayed flights across the country. Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations, as ([6])noted in its updates.

Who took the stage at 35,000 feet

The performers were part of Southwest’s Live at 35 program, which brings surprise musical performances to passengers at cruising altitude. According to the reports, four acts were on board:

Hoobastank

Simple Plan

The Used

LØLØ

The musicians were traveling to Orlando for the Vans Warped Tour stop scheduled for the following day, ([7])reported. Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb performed the band’s 2004 hit “The Reason,” and guitarist Dan Estrin joined on “Crawling in the Dark,” based on videos shared by passengers and the tour’s Instagram account, according to ([3]). The Used performed “The Taste of Ink” during its set, ([8])reported.

A shared moment in a crowded cabin

Passengers filmed much of the set and posted it online. One traveler wrote, “What just happened on my flight?” after Robb began singing, ([8])reported. Clips showed travelers holding up phone flashlights and swaying along to the acoustic songs, as ([9])described.

Southwest also shared clips from the performance on its Instagram Stories, and one viewer summed up the mood in a comment that the program was the best kind of therapy. LØLØ, who was among the performers, posted her own message about the flight, writing that every plane had been grounded that day but the one carrying the band had flown.

A day to remember, and a reminder about perspective

The ground stop was lifted after several hours, and airlines worked through the night to restore their schedules. Federal officials pointed to problems with air traffic control systems as the cause, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying the routers had become overloaded with data and began giving inconsistent readings, according to ([10]).

For most travelers that day, the disruption was the story. For the passengers on one Southwest flight from Los Angeles, it became a memory of music, strangers singing the same chorus, and a reminder that a delay can sometimes open an unexpected door. Travel plans rarely unfold the way we expect them to, and moments like this one show how much a shared experience can change the feel of a long day in the air.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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