Los Angeles – Visitors have long known Space Shuttle Endeavour from photographs and textbooks. Now they can stand beneath it in launch position. The ([1])California Science Center opened its Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to the public on Friday, November 13, 2026, after a ribbon-cutting at Exposition Park. The addition gives the shuttle a permanent home and marks the final phase of the museum’s long-range plan.

A shuttle standing as it was built to fly

The most striking feature of the new building is the way Endeavour is displayed. The orbiter is shown in a nearly 200-foot launch configuration, with an external tank and twin solid rocket boosters. ([2])The Science Center says this is the only complete, authentic space shuttle system on view anywhere in the world.

Visitors can ride an elevator of about 140 feet up the launch stack. The ride ends at a glass floor observation platform above the orbiter, where the shuttle’s upper structure comes into close view. Endeavour was the fifth shuttle NASA built and the last, and it arrived in Exposition Park on the evening of October 14, 2012, after a 12-mile, 68-hour journey through the streets of Los Angeles. ([3])

What is inside the new galleries

The center spans roughly 200,000 square feet and has three multilevel galleries. Those galleries are the Samuel Oschin Shuttle Gallery, the Korean Air Aviation Gallery and the Kent Kresa Space Gallery. ([4])Together they hold about 100 aerospace artifacts and 100 hands-on exhibits focused on science and engineering.

Historic spacecraft, including the Mercury-Redstone 2 capsule, the Gemini 11 capsule, the Apollo-Soyuz Command Module and a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft

A chance to program a miniature Mars rover

An International Space Station simulator to move through

A digital spacesuit to try on

Photo exhibit “Endeavour’s Long Journey,” which documents the shuttle’s trip across California and its vertical installation

The Science Center also plans to show space-themed films in its IMAX theater, and aerospace talks were scheduled throughout opening weekend. Museum staff say the first artifacts for future displays on humans and robots in space are already in place, with more to come.

A day shaped by the people who flew

The ceremony drew about 30 astronauts, including crew members from Endeavour’s final mission, STS-134. Mark Kelly commanded that flight in 2011 and attended the event. ([2])Hundreds of schoolchildren also filled the galleries when the doors opened, according to local reports. ([5])

Science Center President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph described the moment as a long-held goal. He said the opening is “better than we ever dreamed.” ([2])Lynda Oschin, whose late husband Samuel Oschin lends his name to the center, said the shuttle reflects his interest in astronomy, math and exploration. Endeavour itself was manufactured and assembled in Southern California, which gives the story a regional thread that many local families will recognize.

Planning a visit

General admission to the California Science Center is free. Timed reservations are required for the new center because of anticipated demand. ([4])A $4 service fee applies, though it is waived for Science Center members and for in-person, same-day reservations. Reservations are best made online before arriving, since the museum has signaled strong interest in the opening.

What matters now: The center opened to the public on November 13, 2026, and Endeavour is now displayed in its permanent home. Admission to the Science Center is free, but timed reservations are required. The shuttle display is the centerpiece, and the galleries offer hands-on learning for visitors of all ages.

For visitors to Los Angeles, the new center offers a rare chance to see a retired shuttle in the position it was designed to fly. It also rewards time spent with the galleries around it, where the artifacts and interactive exhibits tell the broader story of how Endeavour came to rest in Exposition Park. The shuttle has found a home that lets it teach visitors something new with every visit.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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