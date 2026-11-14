Most college football teams playing on Saturday fly in the day before their games, so a travel disruption on Friday can quickly reach the field. Most college football teams playing on Saturday usually travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools looking for answers. On November 13, 2026, a nationwide ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) changed kickoff plans for Saturday, November 14. ([1])

A Friday departure that could not happen

The disruption was felt most directly by Ole Miss. The SEC explained that Ole Miss could not depart Oxford on Friday because of the FAA stoppage. The team’s departure was pushed to Saturday afternoon, after a late-night flight could not be arranged.

The change also reshaped a high-profile conference matchup. The SEC announced that Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Norman will now be played on Sunday, when most NFL games are played. The game, originally set for Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, will now kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Teams were not the only travelers affected. The nationwide grounding began at around 4 p.m. EST and lasted several hours impacting travel plans for multiple teams including Ole Miss, Kansas State University, University of Utah and Arizona State University and University of Minnesota among others.

Kickoff times shift across the Saturday schedule

Several other games were adjusted as teams worked to reach their destinations. A total of eight games have had their start times impacted thus far, according to one update. Among the changes reported:

Utah at Arizona was moved to 10:30 p.m. Eastern, with the Utah team flying to Tucson Saturday morning.

Auburn and Mississippi State was pushed back four hours from noon to 4:15 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State has been moved back slightly to 5:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

Washington’s travel also began late. Washington was delayed in its travel from Seattle, leaving the Pacific Northwest on Friday evening. The game in East Lansing was delayed by 75 minutes. Several schools chose other options as well. While several programs switched to buses or arranged Saturday morning flights, the disruption forced multiple schedule changes.

What officials have said about the cause

The FAA acted quickly, and the stop was broad in scope. When it issued the ground stop at about 4 p.m., the FAA said the communications issues were “impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later described the problem as a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The stop was lifted at about 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Accounts of the cause differ in their details. Duffy attributed the incident to an overload of data on routers, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin adding the “public was never in danger in this process.” Mullin also said the agency had no indications of outages being tied to a cyberattack or potential terror threat. CNBC reported that the ground stop followed updates to older L3Harris communication system. Because the explanations are still developing, the full cause remains open in the reporting available so far.

The scale of the disruption extended well beyond college sports. More than 10,000 flights were disrupted during the nationwide ground stop, and delays and cancellations were set to stretch into the weekend, if not longer. The stop also marked a rare event. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned.

A slow return to normal travel

Flights began moving again, but the recovery was gradual. Flights in the United States are resuming on Saturday after being grounded for several hours due to a major communications outage on November 13, though authorities said returning to normal operations would take time. Duffy said the return to regular operations is expected to be “slow.” He added, “It’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon,” in remarks at a White House briefing.

For college programs, the schedule changes may be the most visible result. Duffy said college football teams traveling on charter flights could receive priority. Fans with tickets to the Ole Miss and Oklahoma game received a local alternative. Central Oklahoma athletic director Stan Wagnon announced that fans with a ticket to the Rebels-Sooners game can present it to receive free admission to the Bronchos’ home football game against Missouri Western at 1 p.m. Readers following a specific game should check its official conference or team announcement for the latest kickoff time.

The episode shows how closely college athletics depends on the national air network. A single communications problem on a Friday afternoon reached stadiums, scoreboards and sideline plans the next day. For traveling teams, fans and airport staff, the coming days will test how quickly the system can return to its usual rhythm.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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