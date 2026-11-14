The nationwide ground stop that halted domestic flight operations on Friday, November 13, was the longest of its kind in 25 years, according to an Associated Press report [1]. Airlines spent Saturday working to restore their schedules, and more than 2,000 flights were canceled as the effects rippled outward. Travelers with trips over the coming days should expect some lingering delays, but officials say the system is expected to return to normal in time for the Thanksgiving rush. ([1])

Four hours that reached well beyond the gates

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the stop on Friday afternoon, pausing departures across the country. Domestic departures began again only after the stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. Eastern, and even then, only a limited number of flights left the ground right away. The disruption was felt most sharply by people waiting in terminals and on aircraft that had nowhere to go.

The effects also reached far beyond the United States. At London’s Heathrow Airport, several flights linked to American cities were listed as delayed or canceled on Saturday, according to the AP. Sports programs felt the pressure too. Auburn University’s football team chose to travel to Mississippi State by bus, and its kickoff was moved from noon to 4:15 p.m. Eastern. Several other universities, including Baylor and Ole Miss, also had to adjust travel plans for their weekend games.

What officials say caused the outage

Administration officials told reporters that new technology being added to the air traffic control system overloaded older equipment. That overload led to intermittent communication problems and gaps in radar coverage. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the new equipment that has been deployed did not go down, and he described the failure as tied to legacy systems. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters that no one was in danger, noting that more than 3,000 flights landed safely on Friday.

The FAA has already replaced thousands of old copper wires with fiber optic lines and upgraded hundreds of radio systems as part of a modernization effort that began last year. Congress approved $12.5 billion for that work, and the administration is seeking an additional $30 billion to finish it. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo told the AP that the nationwide reach of the outage set it apart, because controllers were unable to reliably communicate with pilots.

Looking ahead: Officials expect the system to return to normal in time for Thanksgiving travel. Duffy also cautioned that similar outages could happen again, so travelers may want to build a little flexibility into their plans.

Practical steps for rebooking and refunds

For travelers still sorting out a canceled or delayed trip, a few steps can help simplify the process. Checking flight status in the airline app or on the carrier’s website before heading to the airport remains the most reliable way to track changes. Because many airports are still processing rebookings, it can also help to review alternative departures in the app while you wait.

Confirm whether your flight has been canceled, delayed, or significantly changed before you go to the airport.

Compare rebooking options in the airline app, including the next available departure.

Keep your confirmation number and boarding pass handy, since agents at several airports asked passengers to have them ready.

If the airline canceled your flight, you are entitled to a refund regardless of the reason, as long as you choose not to travel or accept a credit or voucher [2].

Federal guidance also explains how refunds are handled. For tickets purchased directly from an airline, a refund is generally automatic when the airline cancels or significantly changes a flight and the passenger declines the alternatives offered [2]. Travelers who bought through a third-party site should check that company’s policy as well, since the process can differ.

A patient path back to the schedule

The ground stop was a rare event, and the recovery is still unfolding. Passengers who were stranded on Friday are now working through rebookings, while teams and families are adjusting their weekend plans. A calm approach, along with a quick check of flight status, will likely make the next few days easier. For those traveling for the holiday, the coming week offers a chance to plan with a little extra time and a clear understanding of their rights.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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