Departing flights across the United States were halted for several hours on Friday, leaving airports from coast to coast working through a backlog. The Federal Aviation Administration has since lifted the nationwide ground stop, and a Newsweek report [1] focuses on the airports that were hit hardest. For travelers with flights ahead, the more useful question is how the recovery will unfold and what steps can make the next few days smoother. ([1])

A long afternoon with a lasting ripple

For many passengers, the day ended somewhere other than where it began. At Chicago O’Hare alone, more than 700 flights were canceled on Friday, and many more were delayed, prompting some passengers to abandon their plans, rent cars or return home.

The stop took hold in the late afternoon. The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop at 3:54pm Eastern Time on Friday due to a telecommunications outage affecting air route traffic control centers. Accounts of its length differ slightly. The rare nationwide ground stop lasted about five hours, while another report described it as more than four hours. Either way, the restart came in the evening, and the aftermath has continued well past that point.

Where the delays spread

The disruption did not stay concentrated in a single hub. Delays began piling up at major airports across the country in Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Pittsburgh, New York City, Los Angeles and Baltimore. Flight-tracking data reflected the scale of the day, with more than 10,000 delays and over 4,000 cancellations listed Friday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

These cities are a starting point rather than a ranking. The Newsweek piece is the best place to see which airports recorded the greatest disruption, and travelers should check current departure boards rather than rely on any single snapshot from Friday.

What officials say comes next

Officials have described the cause in general terms so far. Officials said the issue stemmed from a “telecommunication outage.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy linked the problem to aging infrastructure, saying outdated air traffic control technology and routers overloaded by data were part of the picture. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reiterated Friday night that there was no cyberattack and the ground stop was not related to the massive global Microsoft outage.

The outlook for normal operations is more measured. Duffy said that, although the stoppage is over, the return to normal air traffic will be “slow.” Duffy also warned that the issue could return. Sean Duffy suggested an incident like Friday’s ground stop would happen again unless Congress provides funding for flight system advancement. He has called for emergency funding to modernize the air traffic control system, and Duffy could not confirm whether similar technical difficulties can be prevented in coming weeks.

Practical steps for travelers with flights ahead

Airlines have been candid about the days ahead. Delta said “We expect residual delays and cancellations tonight and into tomorrow following the FAA’s nationwide ground stop.” Keeping a few simple habits in mind can make a difficult travel day easier to manage:

Confirm your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport, and enable alerts in the carrier’s app.

Build extra time into connections, especially on itineraries with a tight changeover.

Keep essential medications, chargers and a change of clothes in your carry-on, since luggage delays have been reported at some airports.

If a rebooking is offered, review the new options carefully, including arrival times and connection cities.

Patience also helps. Airline crews and aircraft need to be repositioned before schedules settle, so the first flights after a disruption often run late. Travelers who plan with some flexibility will likely find the coming days far easier to navigate. The skies are open again, but the system is still catching up, and a little extra room in the itinerary may be the most practical preparation of all.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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