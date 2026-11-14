Cooler weather often sends cyclists back to the road, and Bridgeport offers a compact route well suited to the season. In a guide published by the Chicago Sun-Times [1], reporter David Struett lays out a roughly 3.3-mile loop through one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The ride passes historic houses, skyline views and calm residential blocks, and it can be completed in about half an hour at a relaxed pace. ([1])

Starting high at Palmisano Park

The route begins at Palmisano Park, at 27th and Halsted, where a hill provides one of the best views of the skyline. The site has an unusual past. It was once a quarry, then a trash mound, before the city transformed it into a park in 2009. Prairie grass and a fish-stocked pond now give the grounds a quieter character.

Struett recalls the park as a favorite spot for watching the Fourth of July fireworks, when crowds gathered to take in views of the display from several directions. For riders, the hilltop makes a natural starting point before the route turns into the residential streets.

History written into the streets

Bridgeport takes its name from river barge captains who had to unload their cargo at the Ashland Avenue bridge, which sat too low over the water for their boats to continue. That practical detail still shapes the neighborhood’s character, which is home to immigrants, artists and longtime Chicagoans.

Along the way, some homes sit noticeably below street level. They were built before the city raised its streets and downtown in the mid-1800s, a change that made room for new sewers. Riders can see the difference in the lower facades and the sidewalks that rise above them.

One stop carries particular weight in local history. The bungalow at 3536 S. Lowe Ave. was the longtime home of former mayor Richard J. Daley, where he and his wife raised seven children, among them former mayor Richard M. Daley. The house now belongs to Daley’s nephew, Patrick Daley Thompson, a former 11th Ward alderman.

Galleries, bakeries and quiet cafes

Crossing Halsted Street, riders pass the Ramova Theater at 3520 S. Halsted St., whose large neon sign stands out on the block. Local investors revitalized the old theater as a concert venue, and the surrounding block has seen more activity since. Nearby, the Bridgeport Arts Center occupies a gigantic former warehouse on the banks of Bubbly Creek. Its dozens of artist studios, a Maritime Museum and a cafe make it a useful stop, especially during the monthly “3rd Fridays” open house.

Several other stops reward a slow pace:

Impallaria Bakery and Deli, 2952 S. Wallace St., known for zeppole around Saint Joseph’s Day and for its eclairs

St. Mary’s Catacomb Cafe, 1039 W. 32nd St., a donation-based cafe in the basement of a church completed in 1892, open Thursday through Saturday for non-parishioners

UrbanLab, 3209 S. Morgan St., the home and workspace of an architecture firm built on the site of a former grocery store

Co-Prosperity Sphere, 3219 S. Morgan St., an art gallery that also houses the radio station Lumpen FM 105.5

Jackalope Coffee and Tea, 755 W. 32nd St., a colorful spot on a cul-de-sac that serves as the route’s finish

Riding with care on Halsted

Halsted Street is the artery that ties much of the ride together. The street recently gained bike lanes that extend north to Greektown and south to 59th Street, which gives cyclists a more defined path when traffic is heavy. Visitors arriving from farther away can reach the neighborhood by taking the Orange Line to the Halsted station, a stop Struett once used as a shortcut through Palmisano Park.

The city’s Complete Streets program aims to redesign roads so that pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can share them more safely. For anyone planning a fall outing, that focus is a reminder to ride attentively at intersections and to watch for pedestrians, particularly near busy corners.

A neighborhood best seen at a bicycle’s pace

Bridgeport rewards travelers who move slowly enough to notice its details, from the sunken houses and the neon sign to the stained air of a church basement turned cafe. A bicycle suits that pace. For a crisp autumn afternoon, the loop offers history, sweeping views and a human scale that is easy to appreciate on two wheels.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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