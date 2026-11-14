The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening, allowing departures across the United States to resume after several hours of delays. The stop affected most flights nationwide, and its effects are expected to continue through the weekend as airlines reset their schedules. Coverage of the event and its practical effects is available from ([1]).

A rare pause that reached every corner of the country

The FAA issued the order on Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, halting departures at airports across the country. It was only the second time since 9/11 a nationwide ground stop was ordered. Al Jazeera counted it differently, describing it as the third nationwide ground stop in US history, following the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks and a 2023 FAA system outage. Either way, the event is widely described as extremely rare.

Officials attributed the disruption to a communications problem. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop at 3:54pm Eastern Time on Friday due to a telecommunications outage affecting air route traffic control centres, which handle flights travelling across the country. The agency said it tested its systems before allowing flights to resume, stating that before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.

Time (Eastern) What happened Friday, 3:54 p.m. FAA issues nationwide ground stop for departures Friday, 8:15 p.m. Ground stop lifted and flights begin resuming Friday night Cancellations for Friday and Saturday continue to be tallied

Cancellations are still building

Lifting the order did not immediately restore normal operations. As of 9 p.m. ET, FlightAware reported more than 6,000 cancellations over the course of the day Friday. Cancellation counts for Saturday varied by tracking service and by the time each figure was recorded. One report put the number at more than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the US, while another cited another 700 had already been cancelled for Saturday, according to FlightRadar24. Because these numbers are updated frequently, travelers should check their airline’s app or website rather than rely on a single tally.

Airlines have taken different approaches as they recover. Alaska Air Group said flights within the state of Alaska were still cleared to operate. United Airlines said international departures were being handled case by case. Airlines have also issued flexible travel waivers that generally allow passengers to change their itineraries without penalty, a step that can help travelers whose plans are affected this weekend.

Practical steps for travelers

Travelers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed have specific protections. Under Department of Transportation rules, a significant delay on a domestic itinerary generally means arriving at the final destination at least three hours late, or six hours late for an international trip. Passengers who choose not to travel can request a refund, and airlines must return the money to the original form of payment rather than issuing only travel credit.

Monitor your flight status closely and review any waiver your airline has posted.

If you have airline miles, a backup booking may provide a useful safety net, but confirm the cancellation and refund terms before purchasing.

Rental cars and hotels near major airports can sell out quickly during large disruptions, so acting early may help if you need a backup plan.

Keep receipts for meals, transportation, and lodging. Many rewards credit cards offer trip delay or cancellation protection, but those benefits may not apply to FAA-ordered groundings, so reimbursement is not guaranteed.

A measured path back to normal

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged that recovery would take time. “But it’s going to take us some time to unwind what’s happened this afternoon,” Duffy said. That timeline may stretch across several days, particularly for travelers connecting through busy hubs or flying on routes that were heavily affected on Friday.

For now, the most useful approach is patience paired with preparation. Confirm your reservation, keep your contact details current with your airline, and build a little flexibility into your plans. The ground stop was brief in the context of a national air system, and the steps travelers take in the coming days will help them move through the recovery with less disruption.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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