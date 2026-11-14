Parma: The City at the Heart of It All

Parma: The City at the Heart of It All (eldinardelanna, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

There is a stretch of northern Italy, roughly the size of a small country, where the air itself seems to carry a faint, nutty warmth. It drifts from the aging warehouses of old farmhouses, from the stone floors of monastic ruins, and from the copper vats still steaming at dawn in village dairies. This is the world of Parmigiano-Reggiano, a cheese so deeply woven into the landscape and culture of Emilia-Romagna that separating one from the other feels almost impossible. What follows is not simply a story about cheese. It is a story about specific places, each with its own character, its own role in a tradition that stretches back nearly a thousand years, and its own quiet pride in doing something remarkable with milk, salt, and time.

Parma is a small northern Italian city in the Emilia-Romagna region, famous for producing Parmesan cheese alongside Parma ham. Its name is literally embedded in the cheese’s identity, and that is no accident. Parma is widely regarded as the birthplace of Parmigiano-Reggiano, and for a thousand years, production there has followed an ancient recipe using just three simple ingredients: milk, salt, and rennet.

In 2023, Parma was the largest producer of all the designated provinces, contributing over 1.35 million wheels. The city’s caseifici, or dairy farms, range from operations dating back centuries to family-run businesses that began in the early twentieth century. Visiting one at dawn, when fresh milk is poured into gleaming copper cauldrons, gives a sense of just how little the core process has changed.

Reggio Emilia: The Other Half of the Name

Reggio Emilia: The Other Half of the Name (Image Credits: Pexels)

Parmigiano-Reggiano is named after two of the areas that produce it: the provinces of Parma and Reggio Emilia, with “Reggiano” being the Italian adjective for the city and province of Reggio Emilia. There is a long-running friendly rivalry between the two cities, seated just about 25 kilometers apart across the Enza River, each insisting its milk, its climate, and its cheesemakers produce the superior wheel.

The first cheese dairies began in the Cistercian and Benedictine monasteries of Parma and Reggio Emilia, and Reggio has never let the world forget its foundational role. In 2023, Reggio Emilia produced over 1.2 million wheels, making it the second-largest contributing province. Its dairies tend to cluster in the countryside south of the city, where the foothills of the Apennines shape the grazing patterns of local herds.

Modena: Where Production Expanded in the Renaissance

Modena: Where Production Expanded in the Renaissance (Image Credits: Pexels)

Production of Parmigiano-Reggiano was established in the province of Modena in the sixteenth century, making it a later addition to the story, though still a deeply historical one. Around the 1400s, during a period of great economic development in Emilia, the wheel took on a larger size, and production began spreading into Modena. The province today holds some of the most celebrated and award-winning dairies in the entire production zone.

Visiting a caseificio in the Modena area, like the renowned 4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia, allows guests to see the entire Parmigiano-Reggiano making process, from coagulating milk in copper vats to the salting room and finally the incredible warehouse housing thousands of wheels at various stages of the curing process. In 2023, Modena contributed over 860,000 wheels to total production.

The Monasteries of Emilia-Romagna: Where It All Began

The Monasteries of Emilia-Romagna: Where It All Began (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Parmigiano-Reggiano was born in the Middle Ages, around 1100 to 1200, in the Benedictine and Cistercian monasteries of the Emilia-Romagna region. These hardworking monks needed a cheese that would last, one suitable for long periods of storage, so they developed a technique involving raw cow’s milk, large copper cauldrons, slow cooking, and long aging.

Abundant streams, pastures, and salt from Salsomaggiore allowed the diffusion of a hard cheese made by processing milk in large vats. In the Middle Ages, Parmigiano was so precious that it was used as a currency. Documents tell us that some parishes received wheels of Parmigiano as payment for masonry work or for the construction of chapels. The monasteries are largely gone now, but the spirit of their patient, careful craft quietly persists in every modern caseificio.

Salsomaggiore Terme: The Salt Town Behind the Cheese

Salsomaggiore Terme: The Salt Town Behind the Cheese (Image Credits: Pexels)

The Benedictine and Cistercian monks of the Parma region invented a way of preserving cheese using salt from the nearby spa town of Salsomaggiore. This detail is easy to overlook, yet salt is one of only three ingredients in Parmigiano-Reggiano. Without the natural brine deposits of Salsomaggiore, the cheese’s development in this specific region might never have happened at all.

Today Salsomaggiore is known primarily as a thermal spa destination, its salt-rich waters drawing visitors for wellness treatments. Its deeper contribution, supplying the mineral foundation of the world’s most imitated cheese, is less celebrated in the tourist brochures but no less significant. The town sits squarely within the Parma province, quietly anchoring a tradition that feeds the globe.

The Apennine Mountain Communities: A Distinct Alpine Character

The Apennine Mountain Communities: A Distinct Alpine Character (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Since 2013, the Parmigiano-Reggiano Consortium has launched the “Quality Project Mountain Product” label for cheese made by over 110 dairies and over 1,200 cattle farmers located in the mountain areas of the Apennines ridge, expanding from Bologna to Modena, Reggio Emilia, and Parma, where roughly one fifth of overall production takes place. The mountain zones produce a subtly different wheel, shaped by cooler temperatures, denser grasses, and slower rhythms of farm life.

In the Parma province, on the pristine hills of Medesano and the mountains of the upper Val Ceno, the Brugnoli family at Parmabio has been producing organic Parmigiano-Reggiano since the 1960s. These mountain communities are small, often remote, and fiercely proud of a product that connects them to something much larger than their village borders suggest.

Mantua: The Lombardy Province That Earns Its Place

Mantua: The Lombardy Province That Earns Its Place (grits2go, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Parmigiano-Reggiano is also produced in the part of Mantua, in Lombardy, on the south bank of the River Po. This often surprises people, since the cheese is so closely associated with Emilia-Romagna. Mantua is the sole province outside that region permitted to contribute milk and production, and only within the specific strip of land to the right of the Po. Its inclusion reflects centuries of geographic and agricultural overlap along the river basin.

The territory is considered ideal because of the grass on which the cows feed, the Emilian river water, the climate for aging, and the salt from the salt pans of Salsomaggiore. Mantua’s contribution to the total production count is smaller than the Emilian provinces, but its dairies operate under the same exacting standards and produce cheese that carries all the same character.

Bologna: The Western Slice That Qualifies

Bologna: The Western Slice That Qualifies (Image Credits: Pexels)

The provinces permitted to produce Parmigiano-Reggiano include the area of Bologna along the left bank of the Reno River. Only this western portion qualifies, and that geographic precision is not bureaucratic pedantry. It reflects genuine differences in soil, water, and forage quality that centuries of practical cheesemaking experience taught producers to recognize and respect.

In the spring 2025 edition of the Consortium’s Open Dairies event, three dairies in the Bologna zone participated, welcoming visitors curious to see how this lesser-discussed corner of the production zone makes its contribution. Bologna as a city is better known for its pasta and its university, but its western farms hold a quiet, legitimate stake in one of Italy’s most protected food traditions.

The Production Zone as a Living Landscape

The Production Zone as a Living Landscape (srqpix, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

The area of origin covers the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Mantua to the right of the Po River, and Bologna to the left of the Reno River, a surface of approximately 10,000 square kilometers. Within that defined territory, every element of production must stay local. The production of cow’s milk, the processing into cheese, the maturation until a minimum age of twelve months, the packaging, and the grating of Parmigiano-Reggiano PDO must all take place exclusively in the area of origin.

The cattle in these regions eat only locally grown hay and grass, such as alfalfa. Their diet cannot be supplemented with silage, fermented items, or animal flour commonly fed to other cattle. This is not marketing language. It is a legally enforced condition, and it shapes the flavor of every wheel in ways that are difficult to replicate anywhere else on earth.

A Cheese That Still Functions as Currency

A Cheese That Still Functions as Currency (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The economic value of Parmigiano-Reggiano is so high that several Italian banks use the product as security when granting loans to cheese producers. This is not a new practice. In the Middle Ages, Parmigiano was so precious it was used as currency, and in some ways, that value proposition has simply modernized rather than disappeared. A fully aged wheel weighs roughly 40 kilograms and represents months of skilled labor, carefully controlled conditions, and a strict supply chain.

In 2023, the overall turnover at consumption reached a historic high of 3.05 billion euros, compared to 2.9 billion euros in 2022, an increase of roughly five percent. The cheese is sold in Italy and exported to 48 countries around the world. That global reach began surprisingly early. Traders from Milan and Cremona would come to the city square in Parma to buy Parmigiano-Reggiano from local cheesemakers, and the trade soon expanded to Germany, Flanders, and France.

Visiting the Caseifici Today: A Living Tradition

Visiting the Caseifici Today: A Living Tradition (KOREA.NET – Official page of the Republic of Korea, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

In 2023, the total number of visitors to dairies in the production district reached 170,000, an increase of ten percent over 2022. Of these, over 44,000 visitors booked through the Consortium’s dedicated portal, with roughly half coming from abroad. The dairies themselves have become destinations, drawing food travelers who want to watch the ancient process unfold in real time, from the first pour of cold morning milk to the ringing of a tapped wheel in a silent aging room.

In the spring 2025 edition of the Consortium’s Open Dairies event, 51 caseifici participated across the production zone, with 19 in Parma, 14 in Reggio Emilia, 10 in Modena, 3 in Bologna, and 5 in Mantua. Today, the cheese is essentially produced as it was nine centuries ago, using the same ingredients of milk, salt, and rennet, with the same craftsmanship and production technique that has undergone very few changes over the centuries.

What These Towns Protect Together

What These Towns Protect Together (aperturismo, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

What makes the geography of Parmigiano-Reggiano so compelling is not any single town or any single caseificio. It is the collective weight of all of them, spread across those 10,000 square kilometers, each contributing to something that none could produce alone. The monks who started this in medieval cellars could not have imagined a cheese that would one day be celebrated at the British Museum, or whose wheels would sit in bank vaults as collateral. They were simply trying to make something that lasted.

It lasted. And the towns where it is made, from the foggy Po plains of Mantua to the stone slopes of the Apennines above Parma, are still its quiet custodians. If you ever find yourself in Emilia-Romagna at sunrise, follow the smell of warm milk and you will not be far from one of them.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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