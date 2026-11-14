Takeoff and Landing Are the Most Dangerous Phases of Any Flight

Takeoff and Landing Are the Most Dangerous Phases of Any Flight (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Every frequent flyer has heard it, and most have obeyed without asking why. The flight attendant comes down the aisle, leans over, and asks you to lift that shade. It feels like a small, slightly arbitrary request, especially on a sunny afternoon when the glare is uncomfortable. The truth is, that simple instruction is one of the most quietly significant safety practices in commercial aviation. The reasons behind it are more layered than most passengers ever realize, connecting crew decision-making, emergency physics, accident statistics, and even the biology of human eyesight. Here is a close look at every dimension of that one modest instruction.

The basic context matters here. Takeoff and initial climb combined with final approach and landing account for roughly six percent of total flight time, yet together they produce about sixty-two percent of all fatal accidents in commercial aviation. That is a staggering concentration of risk compressed into just a few minutes at either end of your journey.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association covering 2024, of the 1,468 accidents recorded, around half occurred during landing alone. Boeing’s internal analysis of fatal commercial jet accidents also found that the takeoff and initial climb phase, representing about two percent of total flight time, accounts for roughly twenty percent of fatal accidents.

Aircraft are closer to the ground during takeoff, landing, and approach, which gives pilots far less time to react should something go wrong. The window shade rule exists precisely because these are the moments when every second of visibility counts.

Crew Situational Awareness Depends on a Clear View

Crew Situational Awareness Depends on a Clear View (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Window shades need to be up for takeoff and landing so cabin crew can see outside if something goes wrong – in an emergency, they need to spot fire, smoke, or debris in seconds and decide which exits are safe to open. This is not a minor operational detail. It is the core logic behind the entire practice.

Having the shades up helps crew members determine which side of the aircraft is safer for an impromptu evacuation. Before opening a door in an emergency, crew must check that there is no fire, smoke, water, or obstruction blocking the slide – open shades give them, and passengers, a quick view of both sides of the aircraft.

Passengers Become an Extra Set of Eyes

Passengers Become an Extra Set of Eyes (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Open shades during takeoff and landing expand the number of eyes on the exterior of the aircraft. With dozens of window seats on a typical narrowbody, that is a meaningful surveillance network that costs nothing to maintain.

Raising window shades during takeoff and landing makes it easier for flight attendants to assess any exterior hazards, like fire or debris, that might interfere with an emergency evacuation. Flight attendants can see developing hazards and alert the pilots about what is happening outside the aircraft.

Aviation expert Professor Kivanc Avrenli from the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University noted that keeping window blinds open during taxiing, takeoff, and landing allows both cabin crew and passengers to monitor external conditions during these critical stages of flight.

First Responders on the Ground Need to See In, Too

First Responders on the Ground Need to See In, Too (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Open window shades also help firefighters and emergency responders assess conditions inside the cabin from outside the aircraft, allowing them to identify smoke, fire, or injured passengers more quickly. This line of reasoning is often overlooked in the conversation about why the rule exists.

If window shades were down, it would be nearly impossible for first responders on the ground to see what was happening inside and determine how best to help. In a serious incident, that visual access can directly shape how rescue crews approach the aircraft and which doors they prioritize.

Eye Adaptation Is a Genuine Safety Factor

Eye Adaptation Is a Genuine Safety Factor (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The logic is that if anything happens during takeoff or landing, your eyes will have already adjusted to the light outside, thereby allowing you to react more quickly. This is particularly relevant on night flights, where the difference between bright cabin lighting and darkness outside can leave passengers temporarily disoriented.

If the cabin lights are on during landing but fail in an emergency, open window shades can help passengers’ vision adjust faster to natural lighting conditions outside the plane. At night, open window shades combined with dimmed cabin lights help passengers’ eyes adjust to the darkness in case something goes wrong during takeoff and landing.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency highlighted in its 2025 safety briefings that this visual adjustment can save precious seconds during emergencies. Seconds, in an evacuation scenario, are not abstract – they are the difference between outcomes.

The 90-Second Evacuation Rule Makes Every Detail Count

The 90-Second Evacuation Rule Makes Every Detail Count (Image Credits: Unsplash)

A core principle driving many cabin safety protocols is the 90-second rule: airlines must demonstrate that they can evacuate an entire aircraft within 90 seconds using only half of the available emergency exits. This standard shapes almost every element of cabin design and emergency procedure.

If the airplane’s interior is dark while its exterior is bright and sunny, passengers may struggle to quickly exit during an emergency. Airlines require passengers to open their window shades during takeoffs and landings partly to allow for eyesight adjustment, so passengers are acclimated to the outside environment and can exit more quickly if an emergency occurs.

It Is Industry Best Practice, Not a Federal Law

It Is Industry Best Practice, Not a Federal Law (Capwatts86, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

While the Federal Aviation Administration does not have specific rules regarding window shade position, many airlines require shades to be up during critical flight phases to enhance safety and emergency response. The absence of a hard regulation surprises many people who assume the instruction carries legal force.

The FAA allows this to be up to the discretion of individual airlines to enforce the practice, though it is recommended in cabin crew training manuals across most carriers. The IATA, which represents more than 370 airlines globally and helps direct industry policy, recommends keeping window shades open for takeoff and landing as a best practice.

The Association of Flight Attendants states plainly that open window shades during taxi, takeoff, and landing have been recognized as a cabin safety industry best practice, even without a formal FAA requirement.

Refusing a Crew Instruction Still Carries Real Consequences

Refusing a Crew Instruction Still Carries Real Consequences (the airplane cabin, Kansai, Japan, CC BY 2.0)

Even if no specific law mandates the shade position, refusing the instruction is not without consequence. According to the Department of Transportation, failure to follow crew member instructions may violate FAA regulations by interfering with the crew member’s ability to perform duties on the aircraft, and the FAA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 for such violations.

In many parts of the world, open window shades during takeoff and landing are required by airline operating procedures and are widely considered an industry best practice. Whatever the enforcement mechanism, the practical advice from aviation professionals is straightforward: when asked, raise the shade.

Some Airlines Have Quietly Stepped Back from the Practice

Some Airlines Have Quietly Stepped Back from the Practice (nachans, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Not every carrier applies the rule with equal consistency, and that inconsistency has attracted criticism. In 2022, it was reported that United Airlines would abandon its request for passengers to open window shades upon landing, after quietly beginning to encourage the practice in 2020.

In 2017, KLM asked the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to drop the window shade item, arguing there was no scientific evidence that it made flights safer. EASA kept it, explaining that open shades let crew and passengers see what is happening outside during the most critical stages of a flight.

The rule is not universally enforced, and that inconsistency has drawn criticism from safety advocates. The gap between what airlines say in training manuals and what gets enforced in the cabin remains one of the more quietly debated corners of aviation safety culture.

Modern Aircraft with Electronic Windows Still Follow the Same Logic

Modern Aircraft with Electronic Windows Still Follow the Same Logic (Dmitry Terekhov, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Aircraft with electronically dimmable windows have no physical shade, so crew set the windows to their clearest state for takeoff and landing and can control them centrally. The intent is identical: a clear view out during the critical phases of flight. Technology changes, but the underlying principle does not.

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner is a prominent example, with its electrochromic windows replacing traditional plastic shades entirely. Even so, the cabin crew can default every window to full transparency before departure and arrival, preserving the same visibility the shade-up rule was always designed to provide. The form evolves, the function stays the same.

The Takeaway

The Takeaway (Image Credits: Unsplash)

What looks like a minor piece of cabin housekeeping is actually a coherent, multi-layered safety measure tied to real accident data, human physiology, emergency response logic, and decades of aviation best practice. It is the one instruction that seems least connected to safety, which is exactly why it gets ignored – in practice, an open shade is one of the cheapest pieces of safety equipment in the cabin.

Next time a flight attendant pauses at your row and gestures toward that shade, the ask is not arbitrary. It is a small act that connects you to a much larger system designed to give everyone on board the best possible chance in the moments that matter most.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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