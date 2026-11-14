A Route That Defies Simple Description

A Route That Defies Simple Description (Image Credits: Unsplash)

There’s a train in Switzerland that proudly calls itself an express while averaging roughly the speed of a fast cyclist. It departs from one of the most famous car-free villages in the world, threads its way through dramatic gorges and over soaring stone viaducts, climbs past two thousand metres above sea level, and delivers its passengers to a gilded Alpine resort about eight hours later. Nobody seems to mind the pace. The Glacier Express has been making this journey since 1930. What began as an audacious connection between two remote mountain resorts has become one of the most recognisable train rides on earth. The name alone raises questions, and the journey answers them in the best possible way.

The Glacier Express links the Valais resort of Zermatt with the Engadin hub of St. Moritz on a 291-kilometre line that threads through the heart of the Swiss Alps. The entire route passes through three cantons: Graubünden, Uri, and Valais/Wallis.

It takes you over 291 bridges and through 91 tunnels on the “slowest express train in the world,” allowing travellers to soak up the views through panoramic windows from the comfort of luxurious carriages. The 8-hour journey is entirely intentional: the route winds through narrow valleys, over high viaducts, and through mountain tunnels at a pace designed for scenery, not speed.

What ‘Express’ Actually Means Here

What ‘Express’ Actually Means Here (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Often billed as the “slowest express train in Europe,” the Glacier Express is “express” in the old-fashioned sense of the word: a direct service with limited stops. It also isn’t the train to take if you want to get places quickly, as the Glacier Express takes an hour longer than other services that go from Zermatt to St. Moritz.

The Glacier Express covers 291 km between Zermatt and St. Moritz in approximately 8 hours, crossing 291 bridges and passing through 91 tunnels at an average speed of 36 km/h. At that pace, the slowness is part of the offer rather than a deficiency.

A Journey Nearly a Century in the Making

A Journey Nearly a Century in the Making (transitpeople, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

The first Glacier Express train departed from Zermatt to St. Moritz on 25 June 1930, and the journey took 11 hours. Today it takes 8 hours to travel the entire route. The three hours shaved off over the decades reflect a string of engineering improvements, most notably the construction of a major tunnel that eliminated a mountain pass crossing entirely.

Until 1982, the Glacier Express operated only in the summer months. In 1982, the 15-kilometre Furka Tunnel, at that time the longest narrow-gauge railway tunnel in the world, was complete, which allowed year-round operations to begin.

The Engineering Behind the Alpine Crossing

The Engineering Behind the Alpine Crossing (Image Credits: Pexels)

The route is run jointly by the Rhätische Bahn (RhB) and the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (MGB). It travels along metre-gauge tracks with 23.9 miles of rack-and-pinion to traverse steep gradients and control descents. Without this rack-and-pinion system, parts of the route would simply be too steep for a conventional train to manage.

Gradients on the line peak at 12.5%, requiring 23.9 km of Abt-system rack-and-pinion track to manage descents, and between Preda and Bergün the line wraps three spiral and two helical tunnels around six high viaducts to overcome 400 metres of altitude in five kilometres of map distance. It’s the kind of solution that takes a moment to fully appreciate.

The Highest Point: Oberalp Pass

The Highest Point: Oberalp Pass (Image Credits: Pexels)

The route’s highest point is the Oberalppass, at 2,033 metres above sea level. The train crosses 291 bridges, passes through 91 tunnels, and reaches a maximum altitude of 2,033 m at the Oberalp Pass, making it one of the highest rail crossings in the Alps.

Reaching that altitude on a metre-gauge railway is a feat in itself. The landscape at the pass opens up into a broad, wind-swept plateau that feels genuinely remote, a stark contrast to the cultivated resort towns at either end of the line.

The Landwasser Viaduct: A Moment Worth Watching For

The Landwasser Viaduct: A Moment Worth Watching For (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The most photographed spot on the Rhaetian Railway is shortly before Filisur. The curved stone viaduct is 142 m long and 65 m high, and it runs straight into a tunnel cut in a vertical rock face. Passengers who know it’s coming press against the glass; those who don’t tend to gasp anyway.

The Glacier Express traverses the Landwasser Viaduct just before arriving in Filisur. The structure has appeared in countless photographs and remains one of the most compelling single moments in European train travel.

UNESCO Recognition Along the Way

UNESCO Recognition Along the Way (Image Credits: Pexels)

The train passes through two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: in the section from St. Moritz to Thusis, it passes over the historic Albula railway line, and in Wallis, it passes through the Jungfrau-Aletsch area. Few train journeys anywhere in the world can make that claim for a single route.

The route’s Rhaetian Railway section has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2008. Between Preda and Bergün the line uses six viaducts and five spiral or helical tunnels to climb 400 m, and this stretch is part of the UNESCO World Heritage railway.

The Onboard Experience: Panoramic Windows and Dining at Your Seat

The Onboard Experience: Panoramic Windows and Dining at Your Seat (Image Credits: Unsplash)

The train is famous for its large panoramic windows, which extend into the roof, offering uninterrupted views of the scenery. Lunch is cooked fresh in the on-board kitchen and served at your seat. In the Excellence Class carriage, every guest has a window seat, a multi-course menu, and a personal concierge.

A dining car serves meals at your seat with main courses ranging from CHF 25 to 45, and a trolley service passes through the train. Bringing your own food and drinks is permitted and common. Only the Excellence Class reservation includes the five-course menu.

Tickets, Passes, and What It Costs in 2026

Tickets, Passes, and What It Costs in 2026 (Image Credits: Unsplash)

For the whole route between Zermatt and St. Moritz, the 2026 prices are: 2nd class at CHF 159 for the ticket plus CHF 54 for the reservation, and 1st class at CHF 272 for the ticket plus CHF 54 for the reservation. The Swiss Travel Pass and other Swiss travel cards cover the ticket, but not the seat reservation.

Pre-ordering meals when you buy your seat reservation is highly recommended, as the kitchen frequently runs out of the most popular dishes by the time they reach the final carriages. Booking at least two to three months ahead is advisable for summer travel.

When the Train Runs and When It Doesn’t

When the Train Runs and When It Doesn’t (Image Credits: Pexels)

Unlike many mountain railways, the Glacier Express operates year-round. The train takes a break in late autumn: in 2026 it does not run from 11 October to 4 December. Outside that maintenance window, it runs daily in both directions.

In 2026, Train 903 runs year-round, departing St. Moritz at 8:38 am, arriving in Chur at 10:45 am, departing there at 11:05 am, and then arriving in Zermatt at 5:04 pm. The timetable is tight enough that a missed connection in Chur can ripple through the whole day, so punctuality matters.

The Takeaway

The Takeaway (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Eight hours is a long time to sit on a train. On the Glacier Express, it doesn’t feel that way, partly because the scenery changes constantly, and partly because the journey itself has been engineered to reward patience. The combination of precise Swiss rail engineering, dramatic natural setting, and curated onboard service has turned the Glacier Express into a flagship experience in the country’s tourism portfolio. With its eight-hour timetable, 291 bridges, and 91 tunnels, the journey offers both a feat of infrastructure and a lingering window onto some of the most recognisable landscapes in the Alps.

Some travel experiences disappoint when you finally get to them. This one, almost uniquely, tends to exceed what people imagined it would be. The slowness is the point. The Alps, seen at 36 kilometres per hour through a glass ceiling, are patient enough to let you look.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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