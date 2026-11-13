The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures at U.S. airports on Friday afternoon, a step that carries little precedent in modern aviation. All flights in the United States were grounded until further notice, according to the agency’s order. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the decision publicly, and the agency is still working to determine what caused it. Full coverage of the announcement is available from CBS News ([1]). ([1])

What a nationwide ground stop does

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that keeps aircraft on the ground at their departure point. In this case, the order applied to takeoffs at airports across the country rather than to a single hub or region. The order means planes already in the air may land, but those on the ground cannot take off. Flights bound for the United States from abroad were handled differently. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.

Because the stop affects the entire national network, the effects reach well beyond a single airport. Departures that were scheduled for the afternoon and evening could be delayed or canceled, and aircraft and crews may end up out of position once service resumes. Travelers who were not yet at the airport may find the most immediate effect on their boarding time, while those connecting through a hub may see changes to later legs of a trip.

Why this event stands out

Ground stops themselves are common at individual airports, especially during severe weather or staffing shortages. A nationwide order is a different matter. Prior to 2023, the last nationwide ground stop was issued after the September 11, 2001, attacks. This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023 when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. That historical context helps explain why the announcement drew such wide attention across the aviation industry.

Key points so far

The ground stop covers departing flights at airports nationwide and was announced Friday, November 13.

Duffy described a communication issue affecting air traffic control centers, and technicians are investigating.

Planes already airborne may land, but no timeline for resuming departures has been confirmed.

What officials have said so far

Duffy tied the order to a communication problem. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, he wrote on X. The agency’s own advisory cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “reasons of safety.” In a statement, the FAA described the problem as a “temporary telecommunications outage.”

Officials have also addressed concerns about a deliberate cause. Homeland Security said there is no indication yet this was a “nefarious” act. Beyond that, the specifics remain unsettled. Reporting on the event notes that the cause of the ground stop is still unknown, so travelers should treat any explanation as provisional until the agency releases a full account.

Practical steps for travelers now

Anyone with a flight scheduled for the coming hours should begin by checking their airline’s app or website for the latest status. Airlines are typically the fastest source for rebooking options, and their guidance will reflect the schedules they are actually operating. Official FAA and airport social media accounts are also posting updates as the situation develops.

Confirm your flight status directly with your airline before leaving for the airport.

Ask about rebooking options or schedule changes if your connection runs through a major hub.

Keep your confirmation number and app notifications handy, since airline systems may be busy.

Review your airline’s rebooking and refund terms before accepting a new itinerary.

Recovery may take longer than the stop itself. Aimer said the impact of the delays will likely linger after the ground stop is lifted due in part to duty time limitations for pilots and flight attendants. Crews who run out of duty hours cannot always be replaced immediately, which can extend disruptions for days in some networks. Travelers should expect that some flights may remain delayed even after departures resume.

What to watch next

The FAA has said that technicians are working on the issue and that updates will follow. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates.” Until the agency confirms when departures will resume, the most reliable approach is steady preparation: check often, stay in contact with your airline, and allow extra time for every leg of your journey.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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