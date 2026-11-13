On Friday afternoon, November 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a pause on departures from airports across the United States. The order followed a communication issue affecting all of the agency’s Air Route Traffic Control Centers, the facilities that guide flights between airports. Travelers in every time zone were affected at once, so the situation is worth understanding in detail. The original report on the order is available from ABC13 [1]. ([1])

A rare order with few recent precedents

Nationwide halts like this one are uncommon. The last time there was a nationwide ground stop was in January 2023, when a pilot notification system went down. Prior to that, the last nationwide ground stop was issued after the September 11, 2001, attacks. That history explains why many travelers and airline crews reacted quickly once the advisory appeared on Friday afternoon.

The 2023 episode and the current order differ in cause and reach, and officials have not linked the two. What is clear is that the FAA treated Friday’s situation as serious enough to halt the national departure flow rather than manage it airport by airport.

What the FAA and the Transportation Department have said

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the action in a social media post at 4:16 p.m. Eastern. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. He also said the agency would share updates as they became available, a commitment that has so far been the main source of official information.

The formal advisory was more direct about what travelers would see at the gate. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis,” the advisory says. The agency framed the order as a safety measure, describing it as taken “DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY.” Any flights already airborne would be allowed to proceed to their destinations.

Several details remain unsettled. The reason for the ground stop was not immediately clear, but an FAA spokesperson said there is a communications problem impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which handle flights going across the country. There is no timeline for when the order will be lifted. The FAA has also cautioned that its early information is preliminary and subject to change.

What the order means for travelers right now

For passengers, the most immediate effect is on departures. Those who were not yet in the air had to wait for the stop to be lifted, and airports and airlines were working from the same FAA advisories. Travel planners and crews across the system have been relying on the same few points of information, so the practical steps are fairly simple.

Check flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport, since carriers receive the latest instructions first.

Monitor the FAA’s National Airspace System Status website, where the ground stop was posted for public view.

Allow extra time for check-in and security, and keep your phone charged so you can receive rebooking notices.

If you have an international connection, confirm the status of inbound and outbound segments with your carrier, because those flights are being handled case by case.

Airports themselves have been comparatively clear on the basics. Officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles said their facilities remained open, and they encouraged travelers to contact their airlines about flight status. Those instructions reflect the broader pattern on Friday, with the airline and the FAA serving as the authoritative sources for schedule changes.

A measured reminder for a connected system

The order is a reminder of how tightly the national air network depends on shared communication. A problem that begins in one part of the system can quickly affect departures from coast to coast, which is why the FAA moved to a single national advisory instead of a series of local holds.

For now, the most useful approach is patience and timely information. Check with your airline, follow official updates from the FAA and the Department of Transportation, and plan for the possibility that schedules will shift as the agency works through the issue. Clear, verified details will matter more than speculation until the agency confirms the stop has ended.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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