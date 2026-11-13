Los Angeles – American Airlines is reshaping its schedule at Los Angeles International Airport, the carrier’s West Coast hub, in changes that touch nine routes. ([1])Seven of those routes gain new or fuller service, from a Colorado city returning to the map to the nation’s capital. Two routes will end. The announcement arrived just a day after American’s executives said the airline was rethinking its Southern California network.

A return to Grand Junction, Colorado

The most notable addition is the return of service to Grand Junction, Colorado, which American is restoring for the first time in five years. Seasonal flights from LAX will run from May 27 through Aug. 9, flown by a Bombardier CRJ700, one of the carrier’s smaller regional jets. Aviation analytics firm Cirium data shows American last operated the LAX to Grand Junction route in 2021.

The route also fits into a wider regional change. Aspen’s Pitkin County Airport is closing for construction next summer, and in 2027 the Grand Junction flight will effectively take the place of American’s Aspen service. Travelers who previously relied on that connection to the Rockies will have a new path through western Colorado.

Reno and Bozeman move toward steadier schedules

Two destinations that American has served from LAX only seasonally and at irregular intervals are getting a more dependable schedule. Reno, Nevada, will be served throughout the year, with three daily flights beginning May 27. Bozeman, Montana, returns on a seasonal basis next summer, operating from May 27 through Aug. 9.

Both routes will use the Embraer 175 regional jet. A consistent timetable gives visitors and business travelers more room to plan trips around these mountain and high desert destinations.

May 27: Grand Junction, Reno and Bozeman service begins, with Reno flights running daily and Grand Junction and Bozeman operating through Aug. 9.

May: Twice daily service to Washington Dulles starts.

Feb. 11: LAX service to Cleveland and Des Moines ends.

More frequencies to major U.S. cities

Beginning next spring, American will add extra daily flights from LAX to several large markets. Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle will all receive additional frequencies, giving travelers more departure options on those popular routes.

The biggest change for transcontinental travelers is Washington Dulles International Airport. American will double its daily LAX to Dulles service, offering two flights a day starting in May. The added frequency also complements American’s Los Angeles service to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, giving the carrier a broader presence between the two coasts.

Two route endings and a gradual rebuild at LAX

Not every change adds service. American will end its LAX route to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport effective Feb. 11, and the same day it will stop serving Des Moines, Iowa. Those departures will leave travelers with fewer nonstop options from Los Angeles to those cities.

The bigger picture is one of rebuilding. American’s LAX service currently sits well below the level it offered at the airport in 2019. Chief commercial officer Nat Pieper said at the Skift Aviation Forum in New York that the airline wants to win more Los Angeles-based flyers. “We’re going to grow and we’re going to invest in the local market,” he said. The expansion will be gradual, ramping up as infrastructure work at LAX continues over the next two years.

For travelers in Southern California, the message is a measured one. The new routes open more doors from LAX, and the coming seasons will show how quickly the network returns to its former scale.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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