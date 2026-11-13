Las Vegas – Lionel Richie is performing on a Strip stage again, and the sound of his return has already reached fans who followed his summer tour. The singer’s Wynn residency resumed this week, and according to ([1]), he said he is doing fine after months of hospital visits linked to heart issues. The return marks a turn from a difficult stretch that began in June, when he left a concert early and was taken away by ambulance.

A homecoming with a familiar message

Richie opened his remarks to the Wynn crowd with a line that drew a strong reaction. “I’m back! I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.” The moment was captured in footage that TMZ reported on, which described him bringing the house down with his return to the stage.

The residency, called “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts,” has a long history at the venue. Casino.com notes that the residency began at the Encore Theater in 2019. For many fans, this run is their first chance to see him in Las Vegas since the summer tour was disrupted.

How the summer unfolded

The health episodes began during the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The Hollywood Reporter reported that he felt dizzy during “Dancing on the Ceiling” and walked offstage in St. Paul, Minnesota, and that he later postponed his next two concerts. He returned to the stage on June 30, when he joked about his recent health issues.

Further concerts followed a later hospital stay. Yahoo Entertainment reported that he was hospitalized again in August after struggling to finish a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, and that the tour dates in San Francisco, Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio, were canceled. His representative later described a common procedure for atrial fibrillation, saying that the doctor said everything went perfectly. The representative also said that he would take time off before returning to performing. Beyond those statements, the public record offers little detail about his recovery, and this article does not speculate on it.

What is on the calendar

The Las Vegas shows are the first in the city since the summer disruption. The Las Vegas Sun reported that the residency returned to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for six performances this fall, following his summer arena tour. The dates in the fall run are:

October 14, 16, and 17, 2026

November 11, 13, and 14, 2026

Richie is scheduled to return in January as well. A Ticketmaster guide lists January 2027 dates on the 8th and 9th. WSVN also reported that he will return as a judge for Season 25 of “American Idol,” which keeps him busy well beyond the Strip.

Planning a night at the Encore Theater

For visitors, the Encore Theater offers a simple anchor for a Las Vegas trip. Those who are planning to attend should check availability through official channels, since ticket options and prices can change as shows approach. Arriving early gives time to settle into the resort and walk the property before the lights go down.

Whether you are a longtime fan or someone hearing his catalog for the first time, a Wynn evening with Richie offers a warm and familiar kind of Las Vegas entertainment. The return is a reminder that a stage can feel different when the person on it has spent months away from it. The next few weeks will show how the shows unfold and how far his return will go.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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