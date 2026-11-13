Few rivers carry as much history as the Rhône, and few cruise lines have invested in it as heavily as Tauck is now doing. Tauck has opened its full 2028 river cruising collection for booking, and the headline addition is a second ship for the Rhône. ([1])”The Rhône has become one of Tauck’s most in-demand river destinations, pacing nearly 30% ahead of 2025 even before the current expansion began,” Tauck said. That demand helps explain why the company is building around the river.

A sister ship joins the Rhône

Tauck is adding another riverboat to its France offerings, confirming the ms Harmonie will join its Rhone fleet in 2028 as a sister ship to the ms Lumière. Lumière is already sailing this river. Harmonie is a sister ship to ms Lumière, which entered service on the Rhône in 2026. Together, the two ships will offer more departure dates for travelers who want to explore the river from Provence to Burgundy.

The design follows the original ship closely. The ms Harmonie is custom-built for cruising the Rhône and shares the deck plan and signature spaces of the ms Lumière, accommodating no more than 130 guests, up to 30% fewer than comparably sized riverboats. Smaller passenger counts usually mean a quieter atmosphere on board and easier access to the towns along the banks. Guests will also find a sun deck with a pool, bar and shaded seating, an expanded wellness space called The Retreat, and a casual dining venue called Arthur’s with panoramic views.

Three new Rhône itineraries for 2028

Tauck is pairing the new ship with a set of Rhône itineraries that vary widely in length. Travelers with limited time can choose a brief introduction, while those with more time can connect the river to other regions. The three new journeys are:

Essence of the Rhône, a 6-day trip with 5 cruising nights, timed for the spring blooms and autumn colors of southern France

A Week… on the Rhône, an 8-day, river-only journey through the heart of the region

Barcelona, Burgundy & the Rhône, a 13-day trip with 9 cruising nights that links the Mediterranean with southern France and Burgundy

The Barcelona route marks a notable addition. Barcelona is now part of Tauck’s river cruise destinations, giving the longer journey a Mediterranean starting point before it reaches the Rhône and Burgundy. For many travelers, that combination offers a way to see three distinct landscapes without repeating the same route.

Routes beyond France

The 2028 collection also extends beyond the Rhône. A familiar favorite is returning with a new structure. Rhine Enchantment, Italian Lakes to Amsterdam, includes a three-night stay in lakeside Lugano, which gives guests more time to take in the Italian lakes before the cruise continues north. Slower days like these suit travelers who prefer to linger in one place rather than rush from port to port.

Tauck’s wider plans reach well beyond a single river. By 2028, Tauck’s river cruising capacity will grow by more than 50%, supported by a broader portfolio of shoulder-season departures, a new six-day cruise format for guests with less time and additional destinations. The company describes this as a multi-year effort. The company introduced ms Lumière and ms Serene in 2026 and adds new boats in 2027 and 2028.

Time on the water, with wellness in mind

Some departures in 2028 will include new wellness options. Tauck says these will range from expert guidance and optional movement sessions to balanced meals and quiet moments of rest. The aim is to complement the rhythm of a river journey rather than turn it into a fitness program. Tauck’s chief executive, Jennifer Tombaugh, has pointed to guest feedback as a guiding force in the fleet’s design. “The name Harmonie, which carries the same meaning in French and English, speaks to what we hope guests feel on board and along the river: a sense of balance, ease and connection to the places we explore.”

That emphasis on connection may matter most to travelers planning ahead. Tauck’s 2028 schedule gives more choice in length, season and route, and the Rhône’s second ship expands the number of sailing dates. For those drawn to Europe’s rivers, the season is taking shape now, with bookings for the full 2028 collection already open.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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