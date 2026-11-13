Deciding when to walk out the door is one of the most stressful parts of a trip. Traffic can change within minutes, and security lines can stretch longer than expected. The New York Post recently covered an award-winning travel app that promises to tell passengers exactly when to leave for the airport, weighing factors such as traffic and airport wait times. ([1]) The app is Flighty, and its new feature arrives as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

How the departure plan is built

The feature works backward from a flight’s scheduled departure. When to Leave works backwards from your flight, but it does the math travelers usually juggle in their heads. Travelers add a departure location to their flight details, and the app estimates the drive with Apple Maps, using predicted traffic for the route. Travelers can also enter their own travel time and add a buffer. That flexibility matters for people who do not drive. Travelers using public transport can manually enter their required travel time.

Airport time is handled separately. For time at the airport, it starts from two hours for U.S. domestic, Schengen or short-haul flights, or your usual timing at an airport you’ve flown from before. That default can be kept as a single block or divided into smaller steps. Users can adjust time for the following activities:

Parking

Rental car return

Security screening

Check-in

Passport control

Lounge time

Alerts that adjust as conditions change

The timing advice is not a single number set once and forgotten. Drive times are checked repeatedly, and Flighty sends an initial “Leave Soon” alert 20 minutes before its final “Time to Leave” alert. If conditions shift, the app responds. If traffic gets significantly worse in the meantime, the app sends an updated notification instead of leaving travelers to keep checking manually.

The app also looks at the calendar. It also flags local public holidays that could mean heavier traffic or longer lines at the airport. For a holiday weekend, that added context can help travelers decide whether a standard buffer is enough.

What the tool does not change

A departure plan can only estimate conditions, and it cannot clear a jammed highway or shorten a line at a checkpoint. A survey cited by Flighty suggests that timing is a real challenge for many people. A recent survey by Sendmybag.com found over 50% of travelers surveyed arrive at the airport too early, which suggests many get their timing wrong. The goal, then, is not simply to arrive earlier. It is to arrive at the right moment with a clearer picture of what lies ahead.

Travelers should also check the sources that matter most on the day of travel. An app can estimate conditions, but an airport’s own wait time information is still worth consulting before leaving home. Those flying early in the morning may want to allow extra time, since lines can build before checkpoints open. Anyone traveling during the busiest holiday periods may find that a buffer beyond the app’s estimate offers useful breathing room.

Who the feature is for, and what it costs

Flighty’s founder framed the update as an extension of the app’s core purpose. “Millions of travellers already trust Flighty to tell them what’s happening with their flight,” Ryan Jones, Flighty founder and CEO, said. “Now we’re helping beyond the flight with a personalised plan from door to departure, bridging travel time and airport routine in one simple timeline.”

Access is not free. When to Leave is part of Flighty Pro, the paid tier of the app, on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Families, anxious travelers, and frequent business flyers stand to gain the most from a plan that lays out each step, though the same logic can help any traveler who wants fewer unknowns before a flight. Whether the timeline proves useful will depend on each trip, the airport, and the day’s traffic.

For many travelers, the most valuable part of the update may be the calm it offers. A written timeline from the front door to the gate turns a string of guesses into a plan that can be checked and adjusted. On a holiday morning, that kind of clarity can be the difference between a rushed departure and a steady start to the journey.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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