Stowe, Vt. – Long before corporate ownership became common across the state’s ski areas, Vermont’s slopes were lined with lodges, chalets, and A-frames that reflected a distinct moment in winter life. A new show at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum brings that architecture back into view. Titled “A Place in the Snow: Vermont’s Ski House Architecture,” the exhibit opens Dec. 4 in the museum at 1 South Main Street, according to ([1]).

A bold inn that broke the mold

The exhibit’s story begins with a question of appearance. Architect Lawrence Hess, according to the museum’s coverage, defied what a ski house was expected to look like when he designed the Stowehof Inn in 1950 ([1]). That early departure from convention set the tone for a generation of builders who were experimenting with how a mountain home could sit within the Vermont landscape.

The show focuses on the 1950s through the 1970s, a period that ended as corporate ski area ownership rose in the 1980s. Its organizers describe the material as a record of Stowe and the Mad River Valley’s “lost and surviving” ski architecture. Some of those buildings have disappeared, while others still stand and continue to shape how visitors experience the mountains.

What visitors will see

The exhibit draws on archival drawings, photographs, models, and memorabilia to tell its story. It highlights a range of building types that defined the era:

A-frames

Modernist homes

Alpine chalets

Prefab houses

Rustic lodges

The exhibit is also a written and visual account of how these ski houses and lodges arrived alongside Vermont’s traditional villages and farmland. Rather than treating them as isolated showpieces, the display places them within the landscape and community they joined. The show is a collaboration between the museum and the University of Vermont Historic Preservation Program ([2]). Organizers also say the work of local architects, including Robert Burley and Marcel Beaudin, will be featured ([3]).

Visit details

Opening reception: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission to the reception is free

Location: Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, 1 South Main Street, Stowe

Why Stowe is the right place for this story

Stowe carries a long reputation in American skiing. The town is nicknamed “The Ski Capital of the East,” and its Stowe Mountain Resort includes terrain on Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont ([4]). Against that backdrop, the houses and lodges built nearby reveal how skiing moved from a sport practiced on rough terrain to a way of life shaped by architecture.

The museum itself is a nonprofit devoted to preserving the history of skiing and snowboarding across Vermont and beyond ([2]). That mission gives this exhibit a clear purpose. It also gives winter visitors a useful way to read the places they stay, from the lodge where they warm up to the valley roads that lead toward the slopes.

For travelers planning a winter trip, the show offers a slower counterpart to a day on the snow. A visit before or after skiing can add context to the architecture, the people who built it, and the landscape that still frames Stowe’s mountains.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

The post Stowe Exhibit Traces the Ski Houses That Shaped Vermont appeared first on Trip Jaunt.