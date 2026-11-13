Travelers in eastern Massachusetts will soon have a new option for short hops to New York and Florida. JSX, a boutique carrier that describes itself as a “hop-on” public charter operator, is adding Greater Boston to its network when service begins in February 2027 ([1]). The launch marks the company’s first entry into Massachusetts and its first flights in New England. For people who value shorter airport routines and a more compact travel day, the arrival is worth a close look.

Where the flights will depart and land

The service will not use Logan International Airport. Instead, JSX will operate from a dedicated private terminal at Hanscom Field in Bedford, a general aviation airport roughly 20 miles from downtown Boston that is used mainly by private and corporate jets ([2]). The operator’s Jet Aviation terminal sits northwest of the city, which may suit travelers living in the western suburbs and along the Route 2 corridor more easily than a trip into the central airport.

Two destinations are set for the opening months. New York City service begins February 8, 2027, and flights will land at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey rather than at a New York commercial airport. Miami service starts February 11, 2027, with flights to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Schedule and fares at launch

The New York schedule is the more frequent of the two. JSX plans four daily flights between Boston and New York from Monday through Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. One-way fares to New York are listed starting at $199 ([1]). Miami flights are scheduled for Monday and Thursday through Sunday, with fares starting at $599 each way ([3]).

These figures are starting points. Published fares can change with demand, and the company has not yet shown how prices will move once the routes are in operation.

How the hop-on model works for passengers

JSX positions itself as a public charter, which means the company sells seats on scheduled flights, much like a traditional airline. The difference lies in the setting. Passengers board from private terminals and hangars rather than crowded concourses, and the operator says check-in can be completed as little as 20 minutes before departure ([3]).

The company also says its approach is built around flying that feels closer to a private trip, with seats sold individually and priced for a broader audience. Chief Executive Alex Wilcox has framed Greater Boston as a natural fit for that model, citing the region’s role as a center for business, innovation and higher education.

What to watch before booking

Launch dates: New York service on February 8 and Miami service on February 11, 2027

Departure point: Hanscom Field in Bedford, not Logan International Airport

Arrival points: Teterboro in New Jersey for New York, and Miami-Opa Locka for Florida

Ground access: Plan for the drive to Bedford and allow time for the private terminal process

Those who travel between Boston and New York or South Florida often weigh time, cost and comfort against one another. The new routes add another option to that calculation, and early bookings and the first weeks of operation will show how regional travelers respond. Readers planning a February trip can check the operator’s website for current schedules before making plans, since details are likely to be refined as the start date approaches.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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