Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, is a Friday the 13th, and the date will likely bring up familiar questions about why it is considered unlucky. The belief is widely shared, but its origins are less settled than many people assume. The topic has been explored in detail in reporting such as the piece from KTLA ([1]), and it offers a useful window into how folklore is built across languages and centuries.

Two older beliefs that merged over time

Friday the 13th combines two long-standing superstitions: Friday being an unlucky day and the number 13 being associated with misfortune. Neither idea appeared out of nowhere. Several well-known stories are often cited as the source of the combined belief:

In Christianity, one frequently cited explanation involves the Last Supper, where Jesus Christ dined with his 12 apostles before his crucifixion. Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, is traditionally associated with the 13th place at the table.

Friday also carries religious significance because Jesus is traditionally believed to have been crucified on that day.

Another potential origin for the fear comes from Norse mythology.

Even so, historians have not established a single definitive origin for the combined Friday the 13th superstition. Folklorists generally treat the Christian and Norse traditions as background influences rather than a single documented starting point.

The Knights Templar story and why historians doubt it

One of the most repeated explanations points to a dramatic event in medieval Europe. One popular, yet unproven theory links the superstition to Friday, Oct. 13, 1307, when King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of members of the Knights Templar, a medieval Christian military order. The date is real, and it did fall on a Friday, but the link is weak. Although the historical event occurred on a Friday the 13th, there is little evidence that it actually gave rise to the modern superstition. The connection has been popularized through books and other works of fiction.

That point is important for anyone retelling the story. Dan Brown’s 2003 novel “The Da Vinci Code” helped popularize the incorrect claim that the superstition originated with the arrests of hundreds of members of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. The episode remains a compelling narrative, but the evidence points to a later cultural process rather than a single medieval moment.

A belief that is younger than it sounds

The Friday the 13th idea is considerably more recent than the number 13 or the weekday that carries it. It wasn’t until the 19th century, however, that Friday 13th became synonymous with misfortune, according to folklorist Steve Roud’s account of the combination as a Victorian development. In France, the association appears earlier in print. Friday the 13th and its association with bad luck was first written about in 19th-century France. One folklore researcher found that the earliest clear references to unlucky Friday the 13th come from French works, the first two from 1834.

The belief also spread in an unusual way. The Friday the 13th belief in the United States mostly exists as a belief about what others believe. Initially Americans believed that Europeans, especially French people, believed in the unluckiness of Friday the 13th. The calendar also helps explain why the date keeps returning. Any month that starts on a Sunday contains a Friday the 13th, and there is at least one Friday the 13th in every calendar year. There are 3 Friday the 13ths in 2026.

Naming the fears

Language gives the superstition a more formal vocabulary. The fear of the number 13 is called triskaidekaphobia, and the first known written use is generally traced to a book by Isador Coriat, Religion and Medicine: the Moral Control of Nervous Disorders, published in 1908. The term for the fear of this specific date is paraskevidekatriaphobia. Therapist Donald Dossey first coined the word paraskevidekatriaphobia. Its parts come from Greek, with paraskevi (Friday), dekatria (13) and phobia (fear).

These terms describe a real experience for some people. Fear of Friday the 13th causes some people to experience anxiety, which can include physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, sweating, breathing rapidly, or trembling. Researchers have also looked at whether the date carries real risk, and the data do not convincingly show that this date is more dangerous. Taking the fear seriously while understanding its history is the most balanced approach.

Unlucky days and numbers in other traditions

Friday is not the only day that folklore marks as uncertain. In Greece and Spain, for example, Tuesday the 13th takes the same role. Other traditions attach significance to the number 13 in quite different ways. The Code of Hammurabi, written around 1760 BCE, has numbered laws but omits the number 13; the reasons for this are not known. Such examples show how communities across history have assigned meaning to dates and numbers, often blending religion, mythology, and everyday habit.

Awareness of the Western belief has become widespread. Knowledge about Friday the 13th’s association with bad luck is well recognized around the world. Even so, although many have awareness of the superstition, the specifics vary by country. For travelers, that variation is a reminder to ask about local customs rather than assume a single set of beliefs.

What the story reveals

Friday the 13th does not have one clean origin. It is a layered tradition, drawing on biblical narratives, medieval history, Victorian publishing, and modern popular culture. That complexity is part of its appeal. Whether the date feels like a warning or simply a good excuse to look at a calendar, it reflects how people make sense of the world through stories passed down and reshaped over time. Learning where those stories come from is a respectful way to understand the communities that tell them.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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