The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Get a Tattoo on Vacation

The Rise of “Tattourism” – Why Vacation Ink Is a Real Trend

The Rise of “Tattourism” – Why Vacation Ink Is a Real Trend (Image Credits: Unsplash)

There’s a particular kind of traveler who stands outside a tattoo studio in Bali, Bangkok, or Barcelona, stares at the sign for about thirty seconds, and walks in. No appointment, no plan. Just momentum. If you’ve ever traveled with someone like that, there’s a decent chance they’re a Sagittarius. The overlap between astrology and tattoo culture has grown noticeably in recent years, and the conversation around which signs are most likely to get inked on the road is genuinely interesting when you line it up with real travel behavior data. Here’s a closer look at every sign’s relationship with the needle, and why one stands above the rest.

Getting a tattoo on holiday used to be considered impulsive, maybe even a little reckless. That reputation has shifted completely. What many people are calling “tattourism” is a rise in tattoo bars, a trend fueled by Gen Z and millennials who want to forge memorable connections to a destination without visiting a bazaar or night market while on vacation.

According to research by Hostel World, more than 40% of travelers between the ages of 18 to 35 admit to getting a tattoo on a trip while traveling. While one in three admitted that their body art was spontaneous, more than half of them confirmed that they traveled abroad specifically for the tattoo.

Holiday tattoos have been a trend with young travelers for years, with backpackers, gap yearers, and wanderlusters making a permanent memory of their trip with spontaneous beachside ink. With Gen Z quickly becoming more tattooed up than any generation before, 2025 has seen tattoo tourism rise sharply in popularity.

Sagittarius – The Undisputed Champion of the Vacation Tattoo

Sagittarius – The Undisputed Champion of the Vacation Tattoo (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Sagittarius is the free spirit of the zodiac who loves to go on all kinds of adventures. This is the sign most likely to love travel because they care about their independence and freedom so much. A Sagittarius will often opt to get a collection of tattoos from all over the world to commemorate their adventures and remind them of the places they have been.

Sagittarius is widely considered the sign most likely to get an impulse tattoo. It’s not so much about what Sagittarians get, but instead how, and that way is as a fun, spur-of-the-moment decision. Avid travelers, looking to explore the world as much as possible, Sagittarians will be those who are walking past a tattoo shop and suddenly emerge inked, just for the experience.

Sagittarius is also an incredibly spiritual sign, and they might even go for a tattoo of a chakra, a profound quote, or some spiritual or religious symbol they picked up on one of their travels abroad. That combination of wanderlust and spiritual curiosity makes the vacation tattoo feel less like an impulse and more like a ritual.

Aries – Bold, Ruled by Mars, and Ready Before You Finish Your Sentence

Aries – Bold, Ruled by Mars, and Ready Before You Finish Your Sentence (Ardam Rabsahh, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Aries is considered by many astrologers to be the zodiac sign most likely to have a tattoo on their body. This is because Mars, the ruler of Aries, also rules needles and tattoos. An Aries is likely to get big tattoos that are in your face and daring, as they enjoy coming across as fierce and fearless.

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is defined by action, adventure, and new beginnings. Ruled by Mars, the planet of energy and assertiveness, Aries are natural leaders with ample enthusiasm and courage. Key Aries attributes include independence, ambition, and a strong desire to pioneer or be the first to try something new.

Travel booking platform Justfly describes Aries as “all impulse and momentum,” noting that they book close to departure, travel solo more often, and are drawn to destinations that feel fresh, unexpected, and a little less obvious. For Aries, the best trips are flexible, accessible, and easy to say yes to on short notice. A tattoo studio fits that profile perfectly.

Scorpio – Tattoos as Transformation, Not Decoration

Scorpio – Tattoos as Transformation, Not Decoration (Arenamontanus, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Scorpio is the sign of extremes, with a tendency toward an all-or-nothing approach to life, and this includes body modifications. Because Scorpio is the sign of transformation, this sign may choose to get tattoos every time they go through something significant.

A Scorpio likes to get tattoos to mark major birthdays, breakups, big moves, or something they truly love, like a favorite book quote. On vacation, that logic translates naturally: a meaningful trip becomes a meaningful reason to get inked.

Scorpio is described by many in the tattoo community as the most frequently tattooed zodiac sign, and travel data backs up the idea that Scorpio is a “precision traveler,” selective, purposeful, and fully invested in the experience they’ve chosen. Even their vacation tattoos tend to carry weight.

Leo – The One Who Wants the World to See It

Leo – The One Who Wants the World to See It (Image Credits: Pexels)

According to real tattoo shop data from Inksane, which analyzed roughly 10,000 appointments since 2017, the lion tattoo leads all zodiac-related designs by a wide margin at around 63%. While not every lion tattoo is strictly astrological, the shop notes that the vast majority of zodiac tattoos are, in fact, lions.

As a fire sign, Leo is also down to get little tattoos on a whim. The difference is that a Leo wants theirs visible. These signs wear their tattoo visibly, favoring the forearm, shoulder, or collarbone. A Leo on vacation in Mykonos or Tulum isn’t getting something hidden under a sleeve.

Both Leo and Aries appear to be very proud of their star sign, and that pride extends well beyond zodiac tattoos. For Leo, a vacation tattoo is partly personal and partly performance, in the best possible way.

Fire Signs as a Group – Why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius Lead the Pack

Fire Signs as a Group – Why Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius Lead the Pack (Image Credits: Unsplash)

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, it’s the fire signs who are most likely to get tattoos. There’s a consistent thread running through Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius: impulsivity, confidence, and a genuine appetite for experience over caution.

Fire signs, meaning Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, need action, adventure, and plenty of sun. A tattoo studio in a foreign city checks all three boxes in a strange but very real way. It’s an action, it’s adventurous, and you end up in the sun afterward showing it off.

Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are consistently cited as the most frequently tattooed zodiac signs. Two of those three are fire signs, which says something about the element’s relationship with permanent ink.

Taurus and Cancer – The Planners Who Still End Up Inked

Taurus and Cancer – The Planners Who Still End Up Inked (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Taurus is a fixed earth sign that is slow and steady when it comes to actually booking a tattoo appointment. Astrologers note that Taureans are going to be very methodical with their tattoo approach. They might spend three weeks on a beach researching studios before committing, but they usually do commit.

Cancer loves to get tattooed as a way to express themselves and their love for others. On vacation, that often means commemorating a family trip, honoring a person they miss, or marking a moment that felt quietly significant. These are the travelers who return home with something small and deeply personal on their wrist.

Virgo and Capricorn – The Hesitators

Virgo and Capricorn – The Hesitators (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Virgo individuals are known for their meticulous nature and attention to detail. They have a desire for perfection and may be more prone to overanalyzing decisions, including getting tattoos. Virgos may find themselves worrying about the permanence of tattoos and may experience anxiety related to the potential for regret.

Capricorn individuals tend to be traditional and may approach tattoos with caution, considering the potential impact on their professional image. Capricorns may have a preference for a more conservative appearance and may worry that tattoos could hinder their professional advancement.

Neither sign is allergic to tattoos. They’re just unlikely to walk past a parlor in Lisbon and emerge forty minutes later with a serpent on their forearm. That’s not a flaw; it’s just a very different kind of traveler.

The Hotel and Hospitality Industry Is Leaning Into This

The Hotel and Hospitality Industry Is Leaning Into This (Image Credits: Unsplash)

Hotels and cruise lines are increasingly embracing tattoo culture as part of the tourism experience. Properties such as The Siam in Bangkok offer traditional Sak Yant bamboo tattoos, a sacred practice deeply rooted in Thailand’s Buddhist and cultural heritage, while The Mandrake in London has welcomed tattooists through its artist-in-residence program.

In New York, Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley is home to Unscripted Ink, the city’s first in-hotel tattoo studio. Kimpton Hotels also offered complimentary tiny tattoos at selected U.S. properties in 2025, while Virgin Voyages features Squid Ink tattoo studios aboard its cruise ships.

Social media plays a significant role in this trend, with many renowned tattooists having built massive online followings. Their long waitlists are filled with clients willing to travel from across the globe. The vacation tattoo is no longer a backpacker thing. It’s become a full-blown hospitality category.

The Market Behind the Trend – Numbers Worth Knowing

The Market Behind the Trend – Numbers Worth Knowing (Image Credits: Unsplash)

According to market research, the global tattoo convention tourism market was valued at around 1.27 billion USD in 2024, reflecting a vibrant and rapidly evolving sector. The market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory with a projected compound annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2025 to 2033.

Approximately 32% of adults in the United States now bear at least one tattoo according to 2025 survey data, fueling a growing collector culture where enthusiasts deliberately travel to access specific artists whose waitlists at their home studios may stretch months or years.

According to a global poll conducted by Opodo, traditional keepsakes like fridge magnets and local crafts remain popular travel souvenirs, but a surprising new trend is emerging around tattoos. While nearly half of travelers capture memories through photos or travel journals, a growing share are choosing more permanent ways to commemorate their trips.

The Verdict – Sagittarius Takes the Needle

The Verdict – Sagittarius Takes the Needle (Image Credits: Unsplash)

When you stack the astrological evidence next to the travel behavior data, Sagittarius emerges as the clear frontrunner. The sign combines the two ingredients most necessary for a vacation tattoo: a genuine love of travel and a willingness to act on impulse. Sagittarius travelers live for adventure and thrive on exploring new places and cultures. A true Sagittarius might gravitate toward backpacking, road trips, or international journeys that expand their worldview. Due to their somewhat impulsive nature, Sagittarians prefer flexible itineraries and are always open to going off-script if something more interesting crops up.

Aries and Scorpio run close behind, each for distinct reasons. Aries acts first and thinks later. Scorpio treats the tattoo as a chapter marker, something permanent to match a profound moment. Others prefer ink that honors loved ones, special moments, and favorite trips. That impulse cuts across signs in different ways.

What all of this points to is something the tattoo tourism industry has already figured out: the vacation tattoo isn’t a rash decision for most people. It’s a form of memory-making, one that happens to be permanent. For some signs, that feels natural. For Sagittarius, it feels almost inevitable.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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