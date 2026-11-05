Chase Travel's The Edit Adds 10,000 Vacation Homes Starting in 2027

Travelers who favor the space and privacy of a vacation rental now have a new option through one of the major U.S. premium card programs. Beginning January 1, 2027, The Edit by Chase Travel will expand its curated collection to include more than 10,000 vacation homes alongside its existing luxury hotels and resorts. Eligible cardholders will be able to apply their annual statement credits to these stays and receive select on-site benefits, provided the booking meets the minimum length requirement. ([1])

The Scale of the Expansion

The addition represents a significant broadening of The Edit, which currently features more than 1,500 hotels and resorts. The new properties will be selected and managed through an existing partnership with Plum Guide, a platform that screens homes against more than 150 criteria focused on comfort, design, and location. This move follows an earlier collaboration announced in April 2026 that first introduced luxury rentals into the Chase Travel portal. The result is a single booking pathway that now spans both traditional hotel stays and whole-home rentals for qualifying travelers.

Perks Available for Vacation Home Bookings

Bookings through The Edit will carry a distinct set of benefits tailored to home stays. Eligible cardholders can receive a $150 in-stay credit that may be applied toward services such as private chefs, massages, or airport transfers. Early check-in and late checkout are also offered when available at the property. These advantages apply only to stays of at least four nights, a longer threshold than the two-night minimum required for hotel bookings in the same collection. Availability of individual perks can vary by home and is not guaranteed in every case.

Statement Credits and Card Eligibility

Three premium cards currently grant access to The Edit statement credits that can now be used toward qualifying vacation-home reservations. The following table outlines the current structure and the change scheduled for 2027.

Card Annual The Edit Statement Credits Notes Chase Sapphire Reserve Up to $500 (two credits of up to $250 each) Prepaid bookings of two nights or more Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Up to $500 in 2026; up to $1,000 in 2027 (four credits of up to $250 each) Prepaid bookings of two nights or more J.P. Morgan Reserve Up to $500 (two credits of up to $250 each) Prepaid bookings of two nights or more

A two-night prepaid stay can satisfy the credit requirement, yet the additional The Edit benefits for homes still require the four-night minimum. Stays paid entirely with Ultimate Rewards points do not qualify for the statement credits under current program terms.

Additional Support for Cardholders

Beyond the credits and on-site perks, Sapphire Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders gain access to Reserve Travel Designers. These specialists can assist with matching travelers to suitable homes and provide concierge support before, during, and after the trip. Points redemption remains available through the Chase Travel portal for those who prefer to offset part or all of the cost with accumulated rewards. The overall effect is a wider range of lodging choices for cardholders planning extended getaways in 2027 and beyond. The expansion gives travelers greater flexibility to choose accommodations that align with their preferences for space and privacy while still accessing the benefits tied to their premium cards. As with any booking decision, comparing total costs and reviewing property details remains the most reliable way to ensure the stay meets individual needs.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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