Trinity’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and a national travel agency both adding staff. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or patient support, there are several solid options here.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on EMS arrivals and offloading, acting as a clinical resource and helping manage ED flow. Great fit if you have 2+ years Critical Care or ED experience and want a say in process improvement, education, and EMS collaboration.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR role with self-scheduling posted 4 weeks ahead, strong team culture, and modern surgical equipment. Ideal for RNs who like fast-paced, team-based work and want to be closely involved in pre-op education, intra-op care, and patient safety protocols.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Trinity, FL (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,877 per week (includes stipends; estimate only)

Travel CT Tech contract for ARRT (CT/ASRT) techs with 18+ months experience. Comes with weekly pay, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and Day 1 health benefits, plus support from a national travel agency.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift X-ray role doing general, trauma, portable, surgical, and fluoro studies. Good for Florida-licensed ARRT techs who want part-time hours with access to HCA’s benefits, education support, and retirement programs.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: PRN / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Same core X-ray duties as the part-time role, but on a flexible PRN schedule. Great if you want to pick up shifts around another job, school, or family schedule while keeping your hospital skills sharp.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, hands-on role supporting RNs with vital signs, mobility, personal care, and room readiness. Good starting point if you want to break into hospital work, with no prior experience required and access to HCA’s benefits and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.