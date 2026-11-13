Trinity’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospital and locum shifts open for different experience levels. If you’re in medicine or just starting your nursing career, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

HCA Florida Trinity Hospital Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Work with a 340-bed hospital using advanced respiratory tech across ER, critical care, and acute units. This PRN role offers mentorship from experienced RT leaders plus a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, education support) and steady, predictable scheduling.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Trinity, FL (telehealth work setting available)

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Weekday schedule M–F 8–5 with night call one week per month, covering about 80% IR / 20% diagnostic reads. Full IR scope (paracentesis, thoracentesis, biopsies, drainages, stenting, thrombectomy, embolization, TIPS, PICC) plus paid malpractice, travel, and housing, and 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

Employer: HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Location: Trinity, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid residency)

Year-long HCA Healthcare Residency Program for new grads with no experience required. You’ll get advanced clinical training in a specialty area, monthly education sessions, preceptorship, simulations, and mentoring, plus a strong benefits package and the chance to grow in a busy, award-winning hospital.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.