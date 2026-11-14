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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Trinidad, CO
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Trinidad, Colorado? These adoptable dogs are safe in rescue and hoping for a loving home to call their own.
Ambrose
- Breed: German Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: 8-week-old male puppy
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy)
- Health & vetting:
- Up to date on vaccines and will be fully vaccinated through the rescue’s vet
- Will be neutered through the rescue’s vet when he is old enough (even if already adopted)
- Microchipped
Ambrose was rescued from the streets of Houston after his mama was poisoned. He’s now safe, healthy, and ready to grow up in a loving home that will give him training, patience, and lots of playtime.
👉 Meet Ambrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Xander
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Husky mix
- Age: 8-week-old male puppy
- Color: Black with gray/silver/white
- Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy)
- Health & vetting:
- Up to date on vaccines and will be fully vaccinated through the rescue’s vet
- Will be neutered through the rescue’s vet when he is old enough (even if already adopted)
- Microchipped
Xander shares the same rescue story as Ambrose—saved in Houston after their mama was poisoned. He’s a beautiful, fluffy baby who’s ready to learn, bond, and grow with an active, loving family.
👉 Meet Xander and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
(Listing also appears under the name Strawberry; they are the same dog, so we’re sharing her once here.)
- Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix
- Age: 8-month-old female
- Weight: About 15 lbs
- Color: White (with some brown/chocolate markings noted in one listing)
- Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- Good with:
- Other dogs
- Cats
- Kids
- Needs: Foster home or foster-to-adopt family
Pumpkin is an adorable, sweet little girl looking for a safe, cozy place to land. She’s friendly with dogs, cats, and children, and she’s ready for her “happily ever after” with someone who will give her love, routine, and a soft bed.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Trinidad, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share their links with friends and family—your share might be the reason they find their forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.