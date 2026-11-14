Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Trinidad, Colorado? These adoptable dogs are safe in rescue and hoping for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: German Shepherd / Husky mix

German Shepherd / Husky mix Age: 8-week-old male puppy

8-week-old puppy Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue

Location: Trinidad, CO

Trinidad, CO Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy)

Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy) Health & vetting: Up to date on vaccines and will be fully vaccinated through the rescue’s vet Will be neutered through the rescue’s vet when he is old enough (even if already adopted) Microchipped



Ambrose was rescued from the streets of Houston after his mama was poisoned. He’s now safe, healthy, and ready to grow up in a loving home that will give him training, patience, and lots of playtime.

👉 Meet Ambrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Husky mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Husky mix Age: 8-week-old male puppy

8-week-old puppy Color: Black with gray/silver/white

Black with gray/silver/white Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue

Location: Trinidad, CO

Trinidad, CO Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy)

Dogs, cats, and kids (young, social puppy) Health & vetting: Up to date on vaccines and will be fully vaccinated through the rescue’s vet Will be neutered through the rescue’s vet when he is old enough (even if already adopted) Microchipped



Xander shares the same rescue story as Ambrose—saved in Houston after their mama was poisoned. He’s a beautiful, fluffy baby who’s ready to learn, bond, and grow with an active, loving family.

👉 Meet Xander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Listing also appears under the name Strawberry; they are the same dog, so we’re sharing her once here.)

Breed: Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Rat Terrier mix Age: 8-month-old female

8-month-old Weight: About 15 lbs

About 15 lbs Color: White (with some brown/chocolate markings noted in one listing)

White (with some brown/chocolate markings noted in one listing) Rescue: My Best Friend Rescue

Location: Trinidad, CO

Trinidad, CO Good with: Other dogs Cats Kids

Needs: Foster home or foster-to-adopt family

Pumpkin is an adorable, sweet little girl looking for a safe, cozy place to land. She’s friendly with dogs, cats, and children, and she’s ready for her “happily ever after” with someone who will give her love, routine, and a soft bed.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Trinidad, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share their links with friends and family—your share might be the reason they find their forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.