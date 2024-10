High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 18, 2024

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 27, Norwin 26

Central Catholic 61, Seneca Valley 7

Mt. Lebanon 42, Hempfield 20

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 35, South Fayette 14

Peters Township 49, Baldwin 8

Upper St. Clair 14, Moon 7

Big East

Latrobe 28, Gateway 27

Penn-Trafford 35, Armstrong 14

Woodland Hills 27, Franklin Regional 17

Northeast

Penn Hills 27, North Hills 10

Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 19

Class 4A

Big Six

Belle Vernon 49, Ringgold 7

Thomas Jefferson 49, Chartiers Valley 7

Trinity 38, Laurel Highlands 3

Greater Allegheny

Mars 35, Hampton 0

McKeesport 54, Indiana 0

West Mifflin 48, Knoch 21

Parkway

Ambridge 22, New Castle 13

Montour 36, Aliquippa 35

West Allegheny 55, Blackhawk 7

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Deer Lakes 44, Valley 13

Freeport 42, East Allegheny 15

Imani Christian 60, Burrell 6

Interstate

Greensburg Salem 37, Yough 8

Mt. Pleasant 31, Derry 14

Elizabeth Forward 31, Southmoreland 3

Western Hills

Avonworth 48, North Catholic 28

Beaver 51, Quaker Valley 19

Central Valley 44, Hopewell 20

Class 2A

Allegheny

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 28, Shady Side Academy 8

South Park 34, Apollo-Ridge 10

Steel Valley 53, Ligonier Valley 7

Century

Carlynton 28, Washington 27

Seton LaSalle 42, Keystone Oaks 6

Waynesburg Central 49, Charleroi 23

Midwestern

Ellwood City 33, Union 6

Mohawk 48, Freedom 27

Riverside 31, Beaver Falls 0

Western Beaver 47, New Brighton 13

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 27, South Side 13

Neshannock 47, Summit Academy 6

Rochester 38, Northgate 21

Black Hills

Cornell 46, Chartiers-Houston 14

Serra Catholic 33, Burgettstown 25

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, ppd.

Jeannette 42, Springdale 0

Leechburg 57, Brentwood 34

Tri-County South

Bentworth 54, Mapletown 12

California 56, Beth-Center 14

Carmichaels 19, West Greene 6

Jefferson-Morgan 54, Avella 20

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 48, Brownsville 6

Connellsville 27, Uniontown 6

Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0

Highlands 47, McGuffey 23

Kiski Area 15, Plum 14

North Allegheny 28, Pine-Richland 21

South Allegheny 48, Sto-Rox 0

Wheeling Park (W.Va.) 47, Butler 20

City League

Semifinals

Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Nonconference

Wheeling Central Catholic 49, Carrick 12

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Riverview vs. Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Black Hills

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 27, Norwin 26

Norwin 14 0 0 12 —26

Canon-McMillan 13 0 14 0 —27

C-M: Evan Morris 46 run (Zach Barzd kick)

C-M: Morris 4 run (kick failed)

N: Jake Sincak 8 run (Evan Pfeifer kick)

N: Jake Knight 44 pass from Tristyn Tavares (Pfeifer kick)

C-M: Morris 2 run (Barzd kick)

C-M: Morris 74 run (Barzd kick)

N: Sincak 10 pass from Tavares (kick failed)

N: Sincak 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Giovani Rothrauff 33-162. C-M, Evan Morris 18-213, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Tristyn Tavares 24-37-259-2TD-1INT. C-M, Ty Jansma 13-22-108-0TD-0INT.

Central Catholic 61, Seneca Valley 7

Seneca Valley 7 0 0 0 —7

Central Catholic 0 40 14 7 —61

SV: Danny Drennan 73 pass from Andrew Loebig (kick)

CC: Roman Thompson 9 run (kick)

CC: Bradley Gompers 61 pass from Jy’Aire Walls (kick failed)

CC: Walls 1 run (kick failed)

CC: Elijah Faulkner 9 run (kick)

CC: Faulkner 4 run (run failed)

CC: Gompers 50 pass from Walls (kick)

CC: Faulkner 19 run (kick)

CC: Xxavier Thomas 50 pass from Walls (kick)

CC: Jayden Alexander 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: CC, Elijah Faulkner 20-129, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: CC, Jy’Aire Walls 9-15-228-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CC, Bradley Gompers 5-146, 2 TDs.

Mt. Lebanon 42, Hempfield 20

Mt. Lebanon 0 14 7 21 —42

Hempfield 3 3 0 14 —20

H: Sawyer Leuthold 22 field goal

H: Leuthold 32 field goal

M: Pat Smith 3 run (Brady Lowe kick)

M: Noah Schaerli 9 pass from Smith (Lowe kick)

M: Joe Malone 42 pass from Smith (Lowe kick)

M: Smith 3 run (Lowe kick)

M: Samuel McAuley 2 run (Lowe kick)

H: Jack Kopas 23 pass from Dominic Detruf (Jacob Zerbini run)

M: McAuley 88 kickoff return (Lowe kick)

H: Owen Buchholz 8 pass from Camden Lippmann (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Pat Smith 18-121, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Anthony Brancato 13-25-178-1TD-2INT.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 35, South Fayette 14

South Fayette 0 0 7 7 —14

Bethel Park 14 21 0 0 —35

BP: Ryan Petras 28 pass from Tanner Pfeuffer (Jackson Friday kick)

BP: Mitch Paschl 22 pass from Pfeuffer (Friday kick)

BP: Pfeuffer 1 run (Friday kick)

BP: Petras 62 pass from Pfeuffer (Friday kick)

BP: Jack Bruckner 10 pass from Pfeuffer (Friday kick)

SF: Tyler Sidhom 63 pass from Drew Welhorsky (Luke Gillen kick)

SF: Welhorsky 14 run (Gillen kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Ja Vaughn Moore 22-119.

Passing leaders: SF, Drew Welhorsky 13-24-134-1TD-0INT. BP, Tanner Pfeuffer 16-28-261-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: BP, Ryan Petras 8-161, 2 TDs.

Peters Township 49, Baldwin 8

Baldwin 0 0 0 8 —8

Peters Township 42 7 0 0 —49

PT: Nick McCullough 12 pass from Nolan DiLucia (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: Nick Courie 3 run (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: Eli Prado 28 pass from DiLucia (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: Darius McMillon 38 run (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: Reston Lehman 55 pass from DiLucia (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: McCullough 54 pass from DiLucia (Anthony Maiello kick)

PT: McCullough 57 punt return (Anthony Maiello kick)

B: Devin Taylor 42 run (run)

Passing leaders: PT, Nolan DiLucia 8-11-192-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: PT, Nick McCullough 5-109, 2 TDs.

Upper St. Clair 35, Moon 7

Moon 0 7 0 0 —7

Upper St. Clair 7 7 7 14 —35

USC: Julian Dahlem 1 run (Jacobo Echeverria-Lozano kick)

USC: John Banbury 7 run (Echeverria-Lozano kick)

M: Nick Clemens 8 pass from Andrew Cross (Evan Senkevich kick)

USC: Banbury 12 run (Echeverria-Lozano kick)

USC: Banbury 54 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Echeverria-Lozano kick)

USC: Charlie Bywalski 5 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Echeverria-Lozano kick)

Rushing leaders: USC, John Banbury 19-100, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 8-13-109-2TD-0INT.

Big East

Latrobe 28, Gateway 27

Latrobe 0 14 7 7 —28

Gateway 14 7 0 6 —27

G: Amari Gans 3 run (James Lo Coco kick)

G: Dyson Harper 28 pass from Elvis Koutsakis (Lo Coco kick)

L: Andy Tatsch 38 pass from John Wetzel (Roman Agostoni kick)

G: Gans 5 run (Lo Coco kick)

L: Eli Meeder 8 pass from Wetzel (Roman Agostoni kick)

L: Andy Tatsch 13 pass from Wetzel (Roman Agostoni kick)

L: Aaron Gaskey 33 pass from Wetzel (Roman Agostoni kick)

G: Darrell Harper 21 pass from Koutsakis (kick failed)

Penn-Trafford 35, Armstrong 14

Penn-Trafford 14 21 0 0 —35

Armstrong 0 0 7 7 —14

P-T: Tasso Whipple 13 run (Jack Miller kick)

P-T: Derek Carr 9 run (Jack Miller kick)

P-T: Whipple 5 run (Jack Miller kick)

P-T: Dom Smith 77 pass from Carr (Jack Miller kick)

P-T: Nick Ponko 22 pass from Johnny Lovre (Alexis Brown kick)

A: Kyan Kline 9 pass from Jaydon Oliver (Daniel Pearson kick)

A: Kline 24 pass from Oliver (Pearson kick)

Passing leaders: P-T, Johnny Lovre 6-11-159-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: P-T, Dom Smith 3-172, TD.

Woodland Hills 27, Franklin Regional 17

Woodland Hills 0 7 14 6 —27

Franklin Regional 3 0 7 7 —17

FR: Joey Bayne 29 field goal

WH: Scoop Smith 3 run (Jacob Mroz kick)

FR: Kyle Dupill 12 run (Bayne kick)

WH: Scoop Smith 19 pass from Prince Tarrant (Mroz kick)

WH: Elijah Nesby 4 run (Mroz kick)

WH: Scoop Smith 82 run (kick failed)

FR: Jude Gentile 16 run (Bayne kick)

Rushing leaders: FR, Kyle Dupill 30-208, TD.

Northeast

Penn Hills 27, North Hills 10

Penn Hills 0 13 7 7 —27

North Hills 0 3 7 0 —10

NH: Jack Scarcella 40 field goal

PH: Marcus Dorsey 26 pass from Jay’mere Ellis (kick failed)

PH: Martel Palmer-Mollett 13 pass from Ellis (Angelo Baleno kick)

NH: Kelly McCarthy 16 run (Scarcella kick)

PH: Carter Bonner 19 pass from Ellis (Baleno kick)

PH: Naytel Mitchell 26 run (Baleno kick)

Rushing leaders: PH, Naytel Mitchell 23-101, TD.

Passing leaders: PH, Jay’mere Ellis 6-11-108-3TD-1INT.

Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 19

Fox Chapel 7 6 0 6 —19

Shaler 14 7 0 14 —35

S: Braedyn Witkowski 71 interception return (Riley Douglas kick)

FC: Lincoln Burgess 64 pass from Joe Geller (Harran Zureikat kick)

S: Jonathan Saban 5 pass from Aaron Aversa (Douglas kick)

FC: Luca Poli 2 run (run failed)

S: Aversa 4 run (Douglas kick)

S: Sami Tapu 50 run (Mark Povich kick)

S: Joe Rispoli 3 pass from Aversa (Douglas kick)

FC: Lincoln Burgess 15 pass from Nathan Johnson (none)

Rushing leaders: S, Sami Tapu 8-137, TD.

Passing leaders: FC, Joe Geller 10-21-184-1TD-0INT. S, Aaron Aversa 13-19-183-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: FC, Lincoln Burgess 5-118, 2 TDs. S, Troy Cignetti 7-120.

Class 4A

Big Six

Belle Vernon 49, Ringgold 7

Belle Vernon 28 14 7 0 —49

Ringgold 7 0 0 0 —7

BV: Anthony Crews 22 pass from Curtis Wade (Preston Rathway kick)

R: Demetri Lowe 83 pass from Ty Anderson (William Cameron kick)

BV: Crews 41 pass from Curtis Wade (Rathway kick)

BV: Kole Doppelheuer 1 run (Rathway kick)

BV: Deaubre Lightfoot 53 pass from Curtis Wade (Rathway kick)

BV: Alonzo Wade 2 run (Rathway kick)

BV: Alonzo Wade 1 run (Rathway kick)

BV: Chase Petrosky 13 run (Rathway kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Kole Doppelheuer 12-146, TD.

Passing leaders: BV, Curtis Wade 10-10-233-3TD-0INT. R, Ty Anderson 8-15-132-1TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: BV, Anthony Crews 4-118, 2 TDs. R, Demetri Lowe 4-111, TD.

Thomas Jefferson 49, Chartiers Valley 7

Chartiers Valley 0 7 0 0 —7

Thomas Jefferson 7 28 14 0 —49

TJ: Tyler Eber 11 run (Sam Wessel kick)

TJ: Eber 61 run (Wessel kick)

TJ: Eber 20 pass from Luke Kosko (Wessel kick)

CV: Jake Lewis 76 run (Pat Jurisic kick)

TJ: Eber 5 run (Wessel kick)

TJ: Eber 2 run (Wessel kick)

TJ: Brayden White 53 pass from Kosko (Wessel kick)

TJ: Eber 26 run (Wessel kick)

Rushing leaders: TJ, Tyler Eber 13-152, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: TJ, Luke Kosko 8-10-192-1TD-0INT.

Trinity 38, Laurel Highlands 3

Laurel Highlands 0 0 3 0 —3

Trinity 0 17 7 14 —38

T: Jonah Williamson 6 run (Andy Palm kick)

T: Owen Gardner 14 run (Palm kick)

T: Palm 29 field goal

LH: 34 field goal

T: Williamson 4 run (Palm kick)

T: Williamson 35 run (Palm kick)

T: Chase Kostelnik 82 pass from Williamson (Palm kick)

Passing leaders: T, Jonah Williamson 11-15-162-1TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Mars 35, Hampton 0

Mars 0 21 7 7 —35

Hampton 0 0 0 0 —0

M: Eric Kasperowicz 12 run (Mason Childress kick)

M: Gabe Hein 68 pass from Nate Walker (Childress kick)

M: Ayden Yocum 6 run (Childress kick)

M: Hunter Schroder blocked punt return (Childress kick)

M: Blake Yates 15 pass from Nate Walker (Childress kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Eric Kasperowicz 20-201, TD.

McKeesport 54, Indiana 0

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

McKeesport 21 20 7 6 —54

M: Anthony Cromerdie 6 run (Ian Shiffler kick)

M: Kemon Spell 7 run

M: Cromerdie 62 punt return

M: Spell 3 run

M: Valdez Stuvaints 23 pass from Brady Eastman (Shiffler kick)

M: Javien Robinson 20 pass from Eastman

M: Eastman 7 run (Shiffler kick)

M: Robinson 23 fumble return (Brayden Ace kick)

M: Akeem Cochran 41 run

Passing leaders: M, Brady Eastman 5-7-113-2TD-0INT.

West Mifflin 48, Knoch 21

Knoch 7 7 7 0 —21

West Mifflin 7 20 14 7 —48

WM: Armand Hill 37 run (Jason Martin kick)

K: Codi Mullen 16 run (Kannon Trofimuk kick)

WM: Hill 24 run (kick failed)

K: Ethan Rouleau 55 pass from Mullen (Trofimuk kick)

WM: Hill 67 run (Martin kick)

K: Mullen 71 run (Trofimuk kick)

WM: Zahir Ismaeli 2 run (Martin kick)

WM: Hill 10 run (Martin kick)

WM: Ismaeli 8 run (Martin kick)

Rushing leaders: K, Codi Mullen 13-136, 2 TDs. WM, Armand Hill 30-334, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: WM, Zahir Ismaeli 5-10-112-0TD-1INT.

Parkway

Ambridge 22, New Castle 13

Ambridge 0 8 14 0 —22

New Castle 7 0 0 6 —13

NC: Jermaine Walker 13 run (Omar Thomas kick)

A: Zavion Lewis 8 run (Lewis run)

A: Adam Fernandez 1 run (kick)

A: Daevon Cain 30 run (kick)

NC: Walker 15 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: NC, Kyrell Harris 6-15-139-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: NC, Nate McKnight 3-113.

Montour 36, Aliquippa 35

Aliquippa 8 7 6 14 —35

Montour 0 21 7 8 —36

A: Tiqwai Hayes 81 run (SaNir Brooks run)

M: Andrew Alston 11 pass from Trey Hopper (Brayden Davin kick)

M: Daniel Batch 24 pass from Hopper (Davin kick)

M: Kaleb Platz 7 run (Davin kick)

A: Brooks 10 run (Reinado Rivera kick)

A: Brooks 9 run (kick failed)

M: Daniel Batch 7 fumble recovery (Davin kick)

A: Arison Walker 47 pass from Marques Council Jr. (Cleaster Longmire IV pass from Council Jr.)

A: Walker 32 pass from Council Jr. (kick failed)

M: Caden Halajcio 2 run (Alston pass from Hopper)

Rushing leaders: A, Tiqwai Hayes 20-220, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Marques Council Jr. 13-26-198-2TD-2INT. M, Trey Hopper 19-32-203-2TD-1INT.

West Allegheny 55, Blackhawk 7

West Allegheny 14 14 14 13 —55

Blackhawk 7 0 0 0 —7

B: Brayden McCarthy 26 pass from Stephen Knallay (Will Brown kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 39 run (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 1 run (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 22 run (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 89 punt return (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Roman Police 6 run (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 16 run (Teagan Tomei kick)

WA: Austin Probert 23 run (kick failed)

WA: Kingston Henke 40 interception return (Noah Pfeffer kick)

Rushing leaders: WA, Brock Cornell 14-155, 4 TDs; Brodie Cornell 8-101.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Freeport 42, East Allegheny 15

Freeport 21 7 7 7 —42

East Allegheny 7 0 0 8 —15

F: Danny King 90 kickoff return (Judah Thompson kick)

EA: Damarjae Warren 4 pass from Cedric Mack (Tymere Couoverson kick)

F: Drew Ross 1 run (Thompson kick)

F: Dawson Gaillot 2 run (Thompson kick)

F: Amos Glenn 4 run (Thompson kick)

F: Sean Selinger 5 pass from Ross (Thompson kick)

F: Glenn 50 punt return (Thompson )

EA: Warren 51 pass from Mack (Warren pass from Mack)

Passing leaders: EA, Cedric Mack 8-19-185-2TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: EA, Damarjae Warren 7-110, 2 TDs.

Imani Christian 60, Burrell 6

Imani Christian 19 20 14 7 —60

Burrell 6 0 0 0 —6

IC: David Davis 46 pass from Steve Vandiver (Dayshawn Burnett pass from Vandiver)

B: Trey Coury 2 run

IC: Gabe Jenkins 12 run (Darius Clark kick)

IC: Dajaun Craighead 24 pass from Vandiver (Clark kick)

IC: David Davis 49 punt return

IC: Jenkins 11 run (Clark kick)

IC: Vandiver 2 run (Clark kick)

IC: Jenkins 22 run (Clark kick)

IC: Robert Torres-Johnson 64 pass from Neo Yakimura (Clark kick)

Rushing leaders: IC, Gabe Jenkins 9-189, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: IC, Steve Vandiver 10-14-212-3TD-1INT.

Interstate

Elizabeth Forward 31, Southmoreland 3

Southmoreland 3 0 0 0 —3

Elizabeth Forward 0 10 7 14 —31

S: Jake Kaylor 26 field goal

EF: Luke Holdren 33 field goal

EF: Charlie Nigut 19 run (Holdren kick)

EF: Nigut 3 run (Holdren kick)

EF: Nigut 2 run (Holdren kick)

EF: Andrew Grese 8 run (Holdren kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, Charlie Nigut 29-140, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: EF, Ryan Messina 12-16-185-0TD-0INT.

Greensburg Salem 37, Yough 8

Greensburg Salem 7 10 13 7 —37

Yough 0 0 8 0 —8

GS: Max Topper 17 pass from Brody Chismar (Tanner Schmidt kick)

GS: Schmidt 23 field goal

GS: Kai Brunot 1 run (Schmidt kick)

GS: Brady Smith 14 run (kick failed)

GS: Cole Savage 5 fumble return (Schmidt kick)

Y: Aidan Shaffer 65 pass from Raidon Kuroda (pass)

GS: Dom Rosensteel 31 run (Schmidt kick)

Passing leaders: Y, Raidon Kuroda 6-20-100-1TD-2INT.

Mt. Pleasant 31, Derry 14

Derry 7 0 0 7 —14

Mt. Pleasant 24 7 0 0 —31

M: Jarett Garn 56 pass from Cole Chatfield (Garn kick)

D: Karson Weiers 53 pass from Anthony Sacco (Gabe Gess kick)

M: Garrett Eicher 35 pass from Cole Chatfield (Garn kick)

M: Garn 4 run (Garn kick)

M: Garn 45 field goal

M: Brody Hutter blocked punt (Garn kick)

D: Dylan Pitzer 4 pass from Sacco (Gess kick)

Rushing leaders: D, Max Doherty 14-172.

Passing leaders: D, Anthony Sacco 10-22-133-2TD-2INT. M, Cole Chatfield 7-10-210-2TD-0INT.

Western Hills

Avonworth 48, North Catholic 28

North Catholic 0 0 14 14 —28

Avonworth 13 22 7 6 —48

A: Dimitri Velisaris 16 run (kick failed)

A: Dimitri Velisaris 8 run (Calder Mahan kick)

A: Marco Arlia 40 pass from Jackson Krul (Mahan kick)

A: Bryce Metz 1 run (Mahan kick)

A: Luca Neal 42 pass from Carson Bellinger (Evan Loutzenhiser pass from Krul)

A: Luca Neal 38 fumble recovery (Mahan kick)

NC: Joey Felitsky 6 run (Dylan Shantz kick)

NC: Will Waskiewicz 15 pass from Felitsky (Shantz kick)

A: Brayden Wiles 42 run (run failed)

NC: Jack White 56 pass from Felitsky (Shantz kick)

NC: Jack White 34 pass from Felitsky (Shantz kick)

Passing leaders: NC, Joey Felitsky 22-34-261-3TD-0INT.

Beaver 51, Quaker Valley 19

Quaker Valley 0 6 0 13 —19

Beaver 30 21 0 0 —51

B: Quay Cain 67 run (Ty Cosky kick)

B: Drey Hall 53 run (Cosky kick)

B: safety

B: Cain 5 run (Cosky kick)

B: Amari Jackson 71 pass from Travis Clear (Cosky kick)

QV: 66 run (kick failed)

B: Amari Jackson 44 run (Cosky kick)

B: Amari Jackson 37 pass from Clear (Cosky kick)

B: Alex Mastoris 53 interception return (Cosky kick)

QV: 8 run (kick)

QV: 38 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: B, Travis Clear 2-2-108-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Amari Jackson 2-108, 2 TDs.

Central Valley 44, Hopewell 20

Hopewell 0 6 7 7 —20

Central Valley 7 13 21 3 —44

CV: Mason Dixon 12 run (Domenic Pratt kick)

CV: Pratt 36 field goal

H: Rocco Marcantonio 30 field goal

H: Marcantonio 24 field goal

CV: Quinn Connolly 60 pass from Steven Rutherford (Pratt kick)

CV: Pratt 47 field goal

H: Brody Rock 21 pass from James Armstrong (Marcantonio kick)

CV: Dixon 17 run (Pratt kick)

CV: Jance Henry 1 run (Pratt kick)

CV: Aaron Lawson 53 run (Pratt kick)

H: Armstrong 15 run (Marcantonio kick)

CV: Pratt 44 field goal

Rushing leaders: H, James Armstrong 27-126, TD.

Passing leaders: H, James Armstrong 8-22-122-1TD-0INT. CV, Steven Rutherford 6-7-129-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CV, Quinn Connolly 5-110, TD.

Class 2A

Allegheny

South Park 34, Apollo-Ridge 10

South Park 0 21 0 13 —34

Apollo-Ridge 0 10 0 0 —10

A-R: Gabe Suman 25 field goal

SP: Kenyan Brown 69 kickoff return (Griffin Burnett kick)

SP: Eric Doerue 38 run (Burnett kick)

A-R: Corey Mackintosh 1 run (Suman kick)

SP: Doerue 2 run (kick)

SP: Robert Lenzi 5 run (kick failed)

SP: Doerue 3 run (Burnett kick)

Rushing leaders: SP, Eric Doerue 17-172, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: A-R, Alexander Clawson 13-29-121-0TD-1INT.

Century

Seton LaSalle 42, Keystone Oaks 6

Seton LaSalle 7 7 14 14 —42

Keystone Oaks 6 0 0 0 —6

KO: Billy Bricker 4 run (kick failed)

S-LS: Khalil Taylor 20 pass from Michael Pastirik (Brayden Carter kick)

S-LS: Richard Littlejohn 35 pass from Pastirik (Carter kick)

S-LS: Taylor 82 pass from Pastirik (Carter kick)

S-LS: Logan King 5 run (Carter kick)

S-LS: King 2 run (Carter kick)

S-LS: Kymarr Freeman 29 run (Carter kick)

Rushing leaders: S-LS, Logan King 23-132, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: S-LS, Michael Pastirik 10-15-202-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S-LS, Khalil Taylor 4-116, 2 TDs.

Midwestern

Ellwood City 33, Union 6

Union 0 0 0 6 —6

Ellwood City 7 13 0 13 —33

EC: Elijah Palmer-McCane 3 run (Caitlin Kreitzer kick)

EC: Palmer-McCane 9 run (Caitlin Kreitzer kick)

EC: Dom Hogue 23 pass from Chris Smiley (kick failed)

EC: Palmer-McCane 5 run (kick failed)

U: Maddox Thompson 9 pass from Lucas Stanley (pass failed)

EC: Josh Gilchrist 15 pass from Chris Smiley (Caitlin Kreitzer kick)

Rushing leaders: EC, Elijah Palmer-McCane 28-189, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: EC, Chris Smiley 16-31-187-2TD-0INT.

Mohawk 48, Freedom 27

Mohawk 14 21 7 6 —48

Freedom 6 14 7 0 —27

M: Jackson Chapman 87 pass from Bobby Fadden (Blake Logan kick)

M: Logan 52 pass from Fadden (Logan kick)

F: Cooper Young 2 run (kick failed)

M: Fadden 2 run (Logan kick)

M: Chapman 42 interception return (Logan kick)

F: Kaden Bailey 80 run (kick failed)

M: Logan 38 pass from Fadden (Logan kick)

F: Bailey 93 interception return (Young pass from Isaiah Leasha)

F: Young 1 run (Kyle Speicher kick)

M: Fadden 28 run (Logan kick)

M: Sam List 22 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: M, Bobby Fadden 9-14-287-3TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: M, Jackson Chapman 3-157, TD; Blake Logan 5-121, 2 TDs.

Riverside 31, Beaver Falls 0

Riverside 6 13 12 0 —31

Beaver Falls 0 0 0 0 —0

R: Robert Janis 24 run (kick failed)

R: Zack Hare 7 run (run failed)

R: Janis 33 run (Miguel Keefer kick)

R: Janis 6 run (kick failed)

R: Ayden Garcia pass from Aidan Gaydosz (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Robert Janis 23-221, 3 TDs.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel 27, South Side 13

Laurel 7 14 0 6 —27

South Side 0 0 0 13 —13

L: Kolton Carlson 14 run (Maya Jarrett kick)

L: Carlson 13 run (kick failed)

L: Jackson Sauders 1 run (Sauders pass from Jayden Iorio)

SSB: Andrew Corfield 3 run (Mateja Pavlovhch kick)

L: Carlson 61 interception return (kick failed)

SSB: Pavlovhch 2 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Jackson Sauders 25-136, TD.

Passing leaders: SSB, Dawson Frasier 11-16-123-0TD-1INT.

Neshannock 47, Summit Academy 6

Summit Academy 0 0 0 6 —6

Neshannock 6 27 14 0 —47

N: Justin Edworthy 21 run (kick failed)

N: Dominic Cubellis 64 punt return (Nick Bender kick)

N: Anthony Eakin 18 run (Bender kick)

N: Eakin 17 run (Bender kick)

N: Edworthy 6 run (kick failed)

N: Eakin 2 run (Bender kick)

N: Nico Medure 20 run (Bender kick)

SA: 6 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: N, Anthony Eakin 13-121, 3 TDs.

Rochester 38, Northgate 21

Rochester 8 12 0 18 —38

Northgate 0 0 7 14 —21

R: Antonio Laure 53 run (Tommy Henry run)

R: Jayvin Hemer 17 pass from Braeden Siget

R: Jason Clinton 2 run

N: Kaden Stiger 10 pass from Sonteon Layne (Sam Stiteler kick)

R: Antonio Laure 3 run

R: Antonio Laure 27 run

N: Layne 7 run (Stiteler kick)

R: Clinton 39 run

N: Salah Reason 1 run (Stiteler kick)

Rushing leaders: R, Antonio Laure 22-139, 3 TDs.

Eastern

Jeannette 42, Springdale 0

Springdale 0 0 0 0 —0

Jeannette 28 14 0 0 —42

J: Jayce Powell 45 pass from Kymone Brown (McAlister Steele kick)

J: Nick Mendoza 45 run (Steele kick)

J: Brown 49 punt return (Steele kick)

J: Powell 21 pass from Brown (Steele kick)

J: Hunter Schaeffer 22 pass from Brown (Steele kick)

J: Eli Jones 2 run (Steele kick)

Rushing leaders: J, Nick Mendoza 5-115, TD.

Leechburg 57, Brentwood 34

Leechburg 14 14 15 14 —57

Brentwood 7 7 6 14 —34

L: Tim Andrasy 12 run (Mason Scitticatt kick)

L: Brice Gilmer 21 pass from Jayden Floyd (Scitticatt kick)

B: Forrest Betz 28 pass from Cedric Davis (Mohammed Ismael kick)

L: Brady Rollinger 35 pass from Floyd (Scitticatt kick)

L: Jake Cummings 1 run (Scitticatt kick)

B: Davis 2 run (Ismael kick)

L: Floyd 1 run (Floyd run)

L: Rocco Vigna 8 pass from Floyd (Scitticatt kick)

B: Daysaun Spencer 26 pass from Davis (pass failed)

L: Andrasy 25 run (Scitticatt kick)

B: Colton Rosing 40 pass from Davis (Davis run)

L: Lucas Gamble 4 run (Scitticatt kick)

B: Daysaun Spencer 22 pass from Davis (run failed)

Rushing leaders: L, Tim Andrasy 19-190, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: L, Jayden Floyd 16-19-174-3TD-0INT. B, Cedric Davis 18-25-312-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: L, Jake Cummings 12-107. B, Forrest Betz 11-168, TD.

Tri-County South

Bentworth 54, Mapletown 12

Mapletown 0 6 0 6 —12

Bentworth 14 14 14 12 —54

B: Ben Hays 65 run (Caden Hackinson kick)

B: Hays 55 punt return (Caden Hackinson kick)

M: Colton Spitznogle 1 run (run failed)

B: Lucas Burt 54 pass from Hays (Caden Hackinson kick)

B: Tristan Hackinson 38 pass from Hays (Caden Hackinson kick)

B: Gavin Piasecki 1 pass from Hays (Caden Hackinson kick)

B: Hays 28 run (Tyler Paquet kick)

M: Spitznogle 9 run (run failed)

B: Preston Jaquay 51 run (kick failed)

B: Burt 49 punt return (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: B, Ben Hays 20-195, 2 TDs.

California 56, Beth-Center 14

California 30 20 0 6 —56

Beth-Center 0 8 0 6 —14

C: Lee Qualk 37 run (Logan Hartley run)

C: Qualk 54 run (run failed)

C: Qualk 8 run (Adin Keyes pass from Hartley)

C: Qualk 23 run (Hartley run)

C: Keyes 47 run (Keyes pass from Hartley)

B-C: Teagan Veatch 90 kickoff return (Desean Whipkey pass from Jonah Sussan)

C: Keyes 39 run (run failed)

C: Qualk 1 run (run failed)

C: Christian Ross 3 blocked punt return (run failed)

B-C: Whipkey 3 (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Lee Qualk 21-257, 5 TDs; Adin Keyes 4-101, 2 TDs.

Carmichaels 19, West Greene 6

West Greene 0 0 0 6 —6

Carmichaels 0 13 0 6 —19

C: Cannon Bupka 34 run (kick)

C: Bupka 20 run (kick failed)

C: Will Murray 8 run (run failed)

WG: 5 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Will Murray 25-107, TD; Cannon Bupka 15-106, 2 TDs.

Jefferson-Morgan 54, Avella 20

Jefferson-Morgan 20 14 20 0 —54

Avella 7 7 0 6 —20

A: Noah Kimberland 16 run (Bryce Wright kick)

J-M: John Woodward 26 run (Jase Bedillion pass from Houston Guseman)

J-M: Woodward 5 run (kick failed)

J-M: Ryan Baker 27 pass from Guseman (kick failed)

J-M: Bedillion 29 pass from Guseman (kick failed)

A: Wright 11 pass from Charles Rush (Wright kick)

J-M: Johnny Gilbert 19 run (Ethan Crowe run)

J-M: Crowe 7 run (Gilbert run)

J-M: Crowe 10 run (kick failed)

J-M: Gilbert 16 run (kick failed)

A: Broden Hamm 2 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: J-M, Houston Guseman 6-10-104-2TD-0INT.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin 48, Brownsville 6

Brownsville 0 6 0 0 —6

Albert Gallatin 14 14 14 6 —48

AG: Caleb DeHaven 75 run (Sam Evans kick)

AG: Adam Pegg 40 run (Evans kick)

AG: Pegg 22 run (Evans kick)

AG: Jeremiah Darnell 2 run (Evans kick)

B: Exzavier Vargas 39 pass from Bryce Horabik (pass failed)

AG: DeHaven 5 run (Evans kick)

AG: DeHaven 40 run (Evans kick)

AG: DeHaven 47 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: AG, Caleb DeHaven 7-233, 4 TDs.

Fort Cherry 42, Shenango 0

Shenango 0 0 0 0 —0

Fort Cherry 28 7 7 0 —42

FC: Shane Cornali 43 pass from Matt Sieg (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Ryan Huey 3 run (Massey kick)

FC: Massey 59 pass from Sieg (Massey kick)

FC: Cornali 5 run (Massey kick)

FC: Cornali 56 punt return (Massey kick)

FC: Landon Trnavski 26 pass from Josh Silviera (Massey kick)

Rushing leaders: FC, Nathan Heirendt 14-101.

Passing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 7-9-153-2TD-0INT.

Highlands 47, McGuffey 23

Highlands 13 7 14 13 —47

McGuffey 10 0 0 13 —23

M: Nate Kler 30 field goal

H: Darius Cherry 76 run (kick failed)

H: Montrell Johnson 32 interception return (Jackson Babinsack kick)

M: Logan Carlisle 1 run (Kler kick)

H: Jahmar Wright 55 pass from Menage Lucas (Jackson Babinsack kick)

H: Lucas 41 run (Jackson Babinsack kick)

M: Dan Furnanek 2 run (Kler kick)

H: Cherry 38 run (Jackson Babinsack kick)

H: Aiden Burford 19 pass from Lucas (Jackson Babinsack kick)

H: Lucas 2 run (kick failed)

M: Levi Schaffer 49 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: H, Menage Lucas 16-156, 2 TDs; Darius Cherry 15-142, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Menage Lucas 5-8-116-2TD-0INT.

Kiski Area 15, Plum 14

Plum 0 14 0 0 —14

Kiski Area 6 0 6 3 —15

KA: Landon Kucic 9 run (kick failed)

P: Darian Nelson 18 pass from John Nonnenberg (Olivia Bigger kick)

P: Sloan Humphries 50 pass from Nonnenberg (Bigger kick)

KA: Kucic 48 run (pass failed)

KA: Austin Beck 31 field goal

Rushing leaders: P, Nick Odom 11-141. KA, Landon Kucic 24-110, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: P, John Nonnenberg 7-10-106-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: P, Sloan Humphries 4-127, TD.

North Allegheny 28, Pine-Richland 21

Pine-Richland 7 7 7 0 —21

North Allegheny 0 14 0 14 —28

P-R: Maclane Miller 39 run (Grant Argiro kick)

NA: James Donaldson 57 pass from Brady Brinkley (Peter Notaro kick)

P-R: Miller 3 run (Argiro kick)

NA: Donaldson 24 pass from Brinkley (Notaro kick)

P-R: Aaron Strader 2 run (Argiro kick)

NA: Brinkley 78 run (Notaro kick)

NA: Dylan Langdon 5 pass from Brinkley (Notaro kick)

Rushing leaders: P-R, Maclane Miller 21-138, 2 TDs; Aaron Strader 14-106, TD.

Passing leaders: NA, Brady Brinkley 11-21-200-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: NA, James Donaldson 6-123, 2 TDs.

Wheeling Park (Wheeling, WV) 47, Butler 20

Butler 0 6 7 7 —20

Wheeling Park 14 30 3 0 —47

WP: Brennan Wock 70 run (AJ Seals kick)

WP: Jameson Maynard 52 run (Seals kick)

WP: Wock 30 run (Seals kick)

B: Marcus Vicari 20 pass from Alec Teff (kick failed)

WP: Maynard 63 pass from Jay Bordas (Seals kick)

WP: Kolan Wiley 8 pass (Seals kick)

WP: safety

WP: Wock 36 run (Seals kick)

B: Mark Klemz 33 run (AJ Morris kick)

WP: Seals 30 field goal

B: Jacob Kollinger 1 run (Morris kick)

Rushing leaders: WP , Brennan Wock 7-149, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: WP, Jay Bordas 10-21-239-1TD-1INT.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Plum (15-0-3) bye; Gateway (8-7) at Canon-McMillan (11-4-2), 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (5-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-3-1), 6:30 p.m.; North Hills (10-8) at Norwin (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township (15-1-1) bye; Mt. Lebanon (11-7) at Seneca Valley (12-5), 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (10-4-2) bye; Pine-Richland (6-10-1) at Upper St. Clair (10-5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (8-9) at Moon (18-0), 6 p.m.; Hampton (11-3-3) at West Allegheny (10-6), 2 p.m.; Ringgold (10-7-1) at Latrobe (12-4-1), 2 p.m.; Montour (9-8) at Bethel Park (11-6), 2 p.m.; Armstrong (9-8) at Thomas Jefferson (13-1-3), 2 p.m.; Trinity (9-5-3) at Franklin Regional (11-3-2), 1 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-8) at Indiana (15-2), 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (10-5-1) at Mars (13-1-4), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Waynesburg (7-7-1) at South Park (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (14-4) at Elizabeth Forward (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (8-9) at Quaker Valley (14-3-1), 6:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (12-4) at Charleroi (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (11-4-1) at Mt. Pleasant (13-5), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (9-7) at Deer Lakes (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-7) at North Catholic (14-4), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

McGuffey (9-8-1) at Avonworth (14-2-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

California (2-8) vs. Bentworth (15-0) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-4-1) vs. Beth-Center (11-3-1) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; Riverview (10-6) vs. Beaver County Christian (13-3) at Moon, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (6-7-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (12-3) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-12) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at UPMC Graham Field, 2 p.m.; Carlynton (12-6) vs. Eden Christian (8-6-2) at Moon, 4 p.m.; Freedom (7-7-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-2) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-8-1) vs. Springdale (13-4) at Franklin Regional, 11 a.m.

Girls

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-0-1) bye; Latrobe (8-4-1) at Pine-Richland (12-5), 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-5-1) bye; Mt. Lebanon (9-7-1) at Norwin (10-7-1), 6:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-2-2) bye; Butler (9-8) at Upper St. Clair (9-5-2), 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-4) bye; Hempfield (5-13) at Canon-McMillan (11-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Indiana (5-9-2) at Fox Chapel (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (12-5) at Montour (11-5-2), 6:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-8-1) at Plum (15-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hampton (12-4-1) at Moon (12-3), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (6-9-1) at South Fayette (14-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (9-6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (7-7) at West Allegheny (13-4-1), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-7) at Mars (15-2), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

McGuffey (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Burrell (11-5-1) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-8) at Dormont Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Central Valley (7-7-2) at South Park (13-4-1), 8 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-9) at Freeport (11-1-1), 8 p.m.; Southmoreland (10-7) at Quaker Valley (13-2-2), 8 p.m.; Avonworth (7-10-1) at Deer Lakes (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-9-2) at Beaver (14-1), 6 p.m.; Yough (12-6) vs. North Catholic (13-3) at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (5-7) vs. Springdale (13-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (14-4) at Freedom (8-6), 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (10-5) vs. Eden Christian (8-7-1) at Beaver, 8 p.m.; Riverside (6-5-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-3-1) at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Ellis School (7-9) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-2-2) at South Park, 6 p.m.; Riverview (10-3) at Waynesburg (14-2), 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-7) vs. Bentworth (15-1) at Waynesburg, 8 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-5) at Avonworth, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Cumberland Valley (16-1) vs. Lower Merion (19-0), 10:30 a.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Shady Side Academy (13-2) at Summit Tennis & Athletic Club, Altoona, 4 p.m.; Abington Heights (16-2) vs. New Oxford (16-1), 1:30 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (15-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (15-0) at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.; Manheim Township (19-0) vs. Council Rock North (10-4), 2 p.m.; Parkland (20-0) vs. Wissahickon (15-4), noon; District 8 champion/District 10 champion vs. Bethel Park, TBA; Central (15-5) vs. Council Rock South (14-2), noon

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Berks Catholic (16-1) vs. Hughesville (16-2), noon; Elk County Catholic (11-3) vs. Quaker Valley (13-2) at DuBois, 1 p.m.; Scranton Prep (17-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (17-3), 11 a.m.; Cathedral Prep (14-3) vs. Hampton (14-6) at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 2 p.m.; North Catholic (17-1) vs. Bedford (14-0) at Bethel Park, 1 p.m.; Central Cambria (9-5) vs. Lancaster Country Day (13-1), 1 p.m.; Jersey Shore (20-0) vs. Wyomissing (14-2), 1 p.m.; Lower Moreland (17-0) vs. Masterman (10-1), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-1) bye; Armstrong (11-4) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (6-8) at Upper St. Clair (11-5), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (11-4) at Shaler (13-3), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (15-1) bye; Hempfield (10-5) at Pine-Richland (8-8), 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (14-2) bye; Kiski Area (9-7) at Peters Township (12-4), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Central Valley (7-9) at Gateway (8-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (8-8) at Derry (7-8), 7 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Gateway/Central Valley winner at Beaver (15-3), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-3) at Oakland Catholic (9-7), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-3) at Hampton (11-5), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (9-7) at Thomas Jefferson (13-3), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin/Derry winner at Mars (14-4), 7 p.m.; Montour (11-4) at Indiana (14-2), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (12-5) at Chartiers Valley (15-2), 7 p.m.; Ringgold (13-4) at Freeport (10-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (9-8) at Yough (12-8), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (10-8) vs. Avonworth (9-9) at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (8-10) at McGuffey (11-5), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (8-11) at Seton LaSalle (13-7), 7 p.m.; OLSH (10-6) at Laurel (11-7), 7 p.m.; Shenango (7-7) at Keystone Oaks (9-8), 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Shenango/Keystone Oaks winner at Quaker Valley (14-2), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (14-7) at Ellwood City (13-4), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley/Yough winner at South Park (13-5), 7 p.m.; Brownsville/Seton LaSalle winner at Southmoreland (14-3), 7 p.m.; OLSH/Laurel winner at Neshannock (13-1), 7 p.m.; Burrell (12-4) at South Allegheny (16-4), 7 p.m.; Bentworth/McGuffey winner at Hopewell (14-2), 7 p.m.; Mohawk/Avonworth winner at Waynesburg (17-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Rochester (7-10) at Frazier (12-3), 7 p.m.; Beth-Center (12-4) at Serra Catholic (11-5), 7 p.m.; Union (8-11) at St. Joseph (15-3), 7 p.m.; California (8-5) at Carmichaels (12-6), 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-10) vs. Eden Christian (18-2) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (9-7) at Bishop Canevin (8-7), 7 p.m.; West Greene (7-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (10-5) at Beaver County Christian (14-1), 7 p.m.

