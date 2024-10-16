High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2024

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Fox Chapel 1, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)

Class A

Aquinas Academy 2, Ellis School 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

City League semifinals

Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Central Catholic at Carnegie Mellon, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Big East

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Six

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Knoch at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon, 7 p.m.

South Park at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Cornell at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Butler at Wheeling Park (Wheeling, WV), 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Highlands at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League semifinals

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Wheeling Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Riverview vs. Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, noon

Black Hills

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Canon-McMillan 5, Bishop McCort 2

Cathedral Prep 3, Hempfield 2

Class A

North Catholic 4, Wheeling Park 0

Quaker Valley 8, Kiski 0

Division 2

Carrick 4, Trinity 3

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 4, Armstrong 0

Hampton 8, Knoch 1

Mars 5, Shaler 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0

Trinity 1, South Fayette 0 (OT)

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Belle Vernon 0

Section 4

Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0 (OT)

Moon 13, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 8, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Burrell 1, Freeport 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Highlands 1

Deer Lakes 12, Leechburg 0

Section 2

Beaver 4, Riverside 0

Quaker Valley 4, Central Valley 1

Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 0

Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2

South Park 2, McGuffey 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

South Allegheny 4, Steel Valley 0

Section 4

Derry 2, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Charleroi 2 (OT)

Southmoreland 5, Yough 3

Nonsection

Bentworth 2, West Mifflin 0

Franklin Regional 5, Allderdice 0

Freedom 4, Ambridge 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Jeannette 1

Latrobe 5, Butler 4

Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 2 (OT)

Obama Academy 2, Kiski Area 0

Penn Hills 4, Brashear 1

Riverview 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at South Side, 5 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 2, South Side 0

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 5, South Allegheny 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Serra Catholic 1

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Apollo-Ridge 0 (forfeit)

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Burrell 0

Riverview at Freeport, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 1, Quaker Valley 1 (OT)

Woodland Hills 7, McKeesport 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 5 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.

Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Mars, 7 p.m.

South Park at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

North Catholic vs. Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Hampton vs. Quaker Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, (n)

Hempfield 3, Plum 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Section 4

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, (n)

Penn Hills at Shaler, (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 2

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0

Section 2

Hampton 3, Freeport 0

Highlands 3, Valley 1

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk at New Castle, (n)

Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0

Section 5

Franklin Regional at Derry, (n)

Gateway 3, West Mifflin 1

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Hopewell, (n)

Avonworth 3, Freedom 0

New Brighton 3, Northgate 0

Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 1

Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 3, South Park 0

Steel Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 3

Charleroi 3, Bentworth 0

Burgettstown 3, Brownsville 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1

Waynesburg 3, Washington 0

Section 4

Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

Laurel 3, Shenango 2

Mohawk 3, Riverside 2

Section 5

Burrell at Deer Lakes, (n)

Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Southmoreland 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Aquinas Academy, (n)

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

St. Joseph 3, Riverview 2

Section 2

Beaver County Christian 3, Cornell 0

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1

Union 3, South Side 0

Section 3

Avella at Beth-Center, (n)

Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Mapletown 1

Nonsection

Frazier at Ringgold, (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

