High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2024

High schools Field hockey Tuesday’s results Class 3A
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Fox Chapel 1, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 2, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)
Class A
Aquinas Academy 2, Ellis School 0
Football Thursday’s schedule City League semifinals
Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule WPIAL Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Central Catholic at Carnegie Mellon, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Big East
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Big Six
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Greater Allegheny
Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Knoch at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Allegheny 7
Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Western Hills
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Allegheny
Shady Side Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon, 7 p.m.
South Park at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Class A Big 7
Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Cornell at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Butler at Wheeling Park (Wheeling, WV), 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Highlands at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
District 8 City League semifinals
Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Wheeling Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule WPIAL Class A Eastern
Riverview vs. Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, noon
Black Hills
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Hockey Tuesday’s results Class 2A
Canon-McMillan 5, Bishop McCort 2
Cathedral Prep 3, Hempfield 2
Class A
North Catholic 4, Wheeling Park 0
Quaker Valley 8, Kiski 0
Division 2
Carrick 4, Trinity 3
Soccer Boys Tuesday’s results Class 3A Section 1
Indiana 4, Armstrong 0
Hampton 8, Knoch 1
Mars 5, Shaler 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0
Trinity 1, South Fayette 0 (OT)
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Belle Vernon 0
Section 4
Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0 (OT)
Moon 13, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 8, Baldwin 2
Class 2A Section 1
Burrell 1, Freeport 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Highlands 1
Deer Lakes 12, Leechburg 0
Section 2
Beaver 4, Riverside 0
Quaker Valley 4, Central Valley 1
Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 0
Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2
South Park 2, McGuffey 0
Seton LaSalle 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
South Allegheny 4, Steel Valley 0
Section 4
Derry 2, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Mt. Pleasant 3, Charleroi 2 (OT)
Southmoreland 5, Yough 3
Nonsection
Bentworth 2, West Mifflin 0
Franklin Regional 5, Allderdice 0
Freedom 4, Ambridge 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Jeannette 1
Latrobe 5, Butler 4
Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 2 (OT)
Obama Academy 2, Kiski Area 0
Penn Hills 4, Brashear 1
Riverview 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)
Wednesday’s schedule Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at South Side, 5 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.
Girls Tuesday’s results Class A Section 1
Freedom 2, South Side 0
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 5, South Allegheny 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Serra Catholic 1
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Apollo-Ridge 0 (forfeit)
Nonsection
Peters Township 3, Burrell 0
Riverview at Freeport, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 1, Quaker Valley 1 (OT)
Woodland Hills 7, McKeesport 0
Wednesday’s schedule Class 2A Section 3
Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 5 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.
Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Mars, 7 p.m.
South Park at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis Girls WPIAL team tournament Wednesday’s schedule Semifinals Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
North Catholic vs. Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Hampton vs. Quaker Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Volleyball Girls Tuesday’s results Class 4A Section 1
Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, (n)
Hempfield 3, Plum 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0
Section 4
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, (n)
Penn Hills at Shaler, (n)
Class 3A Section 1
Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 2
Moon 3, West Allegheny 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0
Section 2
Hampton 3, Freeport 0
Highlands 3, Valley 1
Mars 3, Knoch 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Beaver 3, Ambridge 0
Blackhawk at New Castle, (n)
Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0
Section 5
Franklin Regional at Derry, (n)
Gateway 3, West Mifflin 1
Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 0
Class 2A Section 1
Aliquippa at Hopewell, (n)
Avonworth 3, Freedom 0
New Brighton 3, Northgate 0
Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 1
Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 3, South Park 0
Steel Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 3
Charleroi 3, Bentworth 0
Burgettstown 3, Brownsville 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1
Waynesburg 3, Washington 0
Section 4
Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0
Laurel 3, Shenango 2
Mohawk 3, Riverside 2
Section 5
Burrell at Deer Lakes, (n)
Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Southmoreland 3, Neighborhood Academy 0
Class A Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Aquinas Academy, (n)
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
St. Joseph 3, Riverview 2
Section 2
Beaver County Christian 3, Cornell 0
Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1
Union 3, South Side 0
Section 3
Avella at Beth-Center, (n)
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Mapletown 1
Nonsection
Frazier at Ringgold, (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0
Wednesday’s schedule Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
