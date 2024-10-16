Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tribune-Review

    High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2024

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE4IL_0w8qIg1K00

    High schools

    Field hockey

    Tuesday’s results

    Class 3A

    Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0

    Class 2A

    Fox Chapel 1, Latrobe 0

    Penn-Trafford 2, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)

    Class A

    Aquinas Academy 2, Ellis School 0

    Football

    Thursday’s schedule

    City League semifinals

    Allderdice at University Prep, 7 p.m.

    Friday’s schedule

    WPIAL

    Class 6A

    Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

    Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

    Seneca Valley vs. Central Catholic at Carnegie Mellon, 7 p.m.

    Class 5A

    Allegheny Six

    Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

    Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

    South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

    Big East

    Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

    Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

    Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

    Northeast

    Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

    Penn Hills at North Hills, 7 p.m.

    Class 4A

    Big Six

    Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

    Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

    Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m.

    Greater Allegheny

    Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

    Knoch at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

    Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

    Parkway

    Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.

    Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

    West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

    Class 3A

    Allegheny 7

    Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

    Imani Christian at Burrell, 7 p.m.

    Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Interstate

    Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

    Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7 p.m.

    Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

    Western Hills

    Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

    North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

    Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

    Class 2A

    Allegheny

    Shady Side Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon, 7 p.m.

    South Park at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

    Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

    Century

    Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

    Washington at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

    Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

    Midwestern

    Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

    Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

    Union at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

    Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

    Class A

    Big 7

    Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.

    Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

    Summit Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

    Black Hills

    Cornell at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

    Serra Catholic at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

    Eastern

    Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

    Leechburg at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

    Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

    Tri-County South

    California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

    Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

    Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

    West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

    Nonconference

    Brownsville at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

    Butler at Wheeling Park (Wheeling, WV), 7 p.m.

    Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

    Highlands at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

    Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

    Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

    Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

    South Allegheny at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

    District 8

    City League semifinals

    Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

    Nonconference

    Carrick at Wheeling Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s schedule

    WPIAL

    Class A

    Eastern

    Riverview vs. Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, noon

    Black Hills

    Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

    Hockey

    Tuesday’s results

    Class 2A

    Canon-McMillan 5, Bishop McCort 2

    Cathedral Prep 3, Hempfield 2

    Class A

    North Catholic 4, Wheeling Park 0

    Quaker Valley 8, Kiski 0

    Division 2

    Carrick 4, Trinity 3

    Soccer

    Boys

    Tuesday’s results

    Class 3A

    Section 1

    Indiana 4, Armstrong 0

    Hampton 8, Knoch 1

    Mars 5, Shaler 0

    Section 2

    Laurel Highlands 8, Albert Gallatin 0

    Thomas Jefferson 12, McKeesport 0

    Trinity 1, South Fayette 0 (OT)

    Section 3

    Penn-Trafford 3, Belle Vernon 0

    Section 4

    Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 0 (OT)

    Moon 13, Blackhawk 0

    West Allegheny 8, Baldwin 2

    Class 2A

    Section 1

    Burrell 1, Freeport 0

    Shady Side Academy 6, Highlands 1

    Deer Lakes 12, Leechburg 0

    Section 2

    Beaver 4, Riverside 0

    Quaker Valley 4, Central Valley 1

    Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 0

    Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0

    Section 3

    Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2

    South Park 2, McGuffey 0

    Seton LaSalle 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

    South Allegheny 4, Steel Valley 0

    Section 4

    Derry 2, Brownsville 0

    Waynesburg 3, Greensburg Salem 1

    Mt. Pleasant 3, Charleroi 2 (OT)

    Southmoreland 5, Yough 3

    Nonsection

    Bentworth 2, West Mifflin 0

    Franklin Regional 5, Allderdice 0

    Freedom 4, Ambridge 3

    Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Jeannette 1

    Latrobe 5, Butler 4

    Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 2 (OT)

    Obama Academy 2, Kiski Area 0

    Penn Hills 4, Brashear 1

    Riverview 3, Chartiers-Houston 2 (OT)

    Wednesday’s schedule

    Nonsection

    Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

    Allderdice at Obama Academy, 6:30 p.m.

    Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

    Carlynton at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

    Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

    Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

    Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

    Mohawk at South Side, 5 p.m.

    Serra Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.

    Girls

    Tuesday’s results

    Class A

    Section 1

    Freedom 2, South Side 0

    Section 3

    Seton LaSalle 5, South Allegheny 0

    Sewickley Academy 5, Serra Catholic 1

    Section 4

    Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Apollo-Ridge 0 (forfeit)

    Nonsection

    Peters Township 3, Burrell 0

    Riverview at Freeport, ppd.

    Shady Side Academy 1, Quaker Valley 1 (OT)

    Woodland Hills 7, McKeesport 0

    Wednesday’s schedule

    Class 2A

    Section 3

    Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.

    Nonsection

    Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

    Allderdice at Obama Academy, 5 p.m.

    Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.

    Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

    Central Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.

    Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

    Eden Christian at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

    Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

    Ellis School at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

    Fox Chapel at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

    Hampton at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

    Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.

    Hampton at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

    Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

    Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

    Montour at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

    Mt. Pleasant at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

    Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

    Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

    Ringgold at Mars, 7 p.m.

    South Park at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

    Trinity at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

    Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

    Tennis

    Girls

    WPIAL team tournament

    Wednesday’s schedule

    Semifinals

    Class 3A

    Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. Shady Side Academy at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

    Class 2A

    North Catholic vs. Oakland Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Hampton vs. Quaker Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

    Volleyball

    Girls

    Tuesday’s results

    Class 4A

    Section 1

    Baldwin 3, Bethel Park 2

    Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2

    Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

    Section 2

    North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

    North Catholic 3, Seneca Valley 1

    Pine-Richland 3, North Hills 0

    Section 3

    Connellsville at Latrobe, (n)

    Hempfield 3, Plum 2

    Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

    Section 4

    Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, (n)

    Penn Hills at Shaler, (n)

    Class 3A

    Section 1

    Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 2

    Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

    Oakland Catholic 3, Trinity 0

    Section 2

    Hampton 3, Freeport 0

    Highlands 3, Valley 1

    Mars 3, Knoch 0

    Section 3

    Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0

    Uniontown 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

    Thomas Jefferson 3, Laurel Highlands 1

    Section 4

    Beaver 3, Ambridge 0

    Blackhawk at New Castle, (n)

    Central Valley 3, Lincoln Park 0

    Section 5

    Franklin Regional at Derry, (n)

    Gateway 3, West Mifflin 1

    Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 0

    Class 2A

    Section 1

    Aliquippa at Hopewell, (n)

    Avonworth 3, Freedom 0

    New Brighton 3, Northgate 0

    Quaker Valley 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

    Section 2

    Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 1

    Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0

    South Allegheny 3, South Park 0

    Steel Valley 3, Sto-Rox 0

    Section 3

    Charleroi 3, Bentworth 0

    Burgettstown 3, Brownsville 0

    Chartiers-Houston 3, McGuffey 1

    Waynesburg 3, Washington 0

    Section 4

    Ellwood City 3, Beaver Falls 0

    Laurel 3, Shenango 2

    Mohawk 3, Riverside 2

    Section 5

    Burrell at Deer Lakes, (n)

    Yough 3, Ligonier Valley 0

    Southmoreland 3, Neighborhood Academy 0

    Class A

    Section 1

    Apollo-Ridge at Aquinas Academy, (n)

    Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

    St. Joseph 3, Riverview 2

    Section 2

    Beaver County Christian 3, Cornell 0

    Western Beaver 3, Rochester 1

    Union 3, South Side 0

    Section 3

    Avella at Beth-Center, (n)

    Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2

    Jefferson-Morgan 3, Mapletown 1

    Nonsection

    Frazier at Ringgold, (n)

    Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0

    Wednesday’s schedule

    Nonsection

    Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

    All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Pirates pitcher Domingo German elects free agency
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Alex Highsmith returns to full practice participation; Dylan Cook gets back to work
    Tribune-Review22 hours ago
    TV Talk: Michael Keaton on 'SNL,' 'Sunday Night Football' this weekend
    Tribune-Review2 hours ago
    TV Talk: CBS slots Pittsburgh-set 'Watson'
    Tribune-Review2 days ago
    Fields or Wilson? Steelers fans weigh in before big game
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Penguins' Evgeni Malkin scores career goal No. 500 in 3rd period vs. Buffalo
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Tribute bands take Western Pennsylvania by storm
    Tribune-Review2 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Tim Benz: 45 years later, remembering how the potent 1979 Pirates pitched their way to a World Series comeback
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Steelers brace for Aaron Rodgers' return to Pittsburgh that's been long time coming
    Tribune-Review21 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    While Russell Wilson gets 1st-team work, Mike Tomlin not tipping hand on Steelers starter
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA23 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy