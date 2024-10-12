Open in App
    Pitt basketball announces plans to retire Sam Clancy's No. 15 jersey

    By Jerry DiPaola,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLAC9_0w4gQqkU00

    Pitt will retire the No. 15 jersey of legendary basketball star Sam Clancy during its game Jan. 18 against Clemson at Petersen Events Center.

    Coach Jeff Capel made the announcement at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday between the first and second quarters of Pitt’s football game against California.

    Clancy, a member of the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame and director of the university’s Varsity Letter Club, finished his playing career (1977-1981) as the leading rebounder in school history (1,342). He scored 1,671 career points, 12th in Pitt history.

    A four-year Pitt starter who previously played at Brashear High School, Clancy also was a member of the U.S. Gold Medal team at the 1979 Pan American Games.

    Clancy will the fifth basketball player in Pitt history to have his number retired, joining Don Hennon (No. 10), Billy Knight (No. 34), Brandin Knight (No. 20) and Charles Smith (No. 32).

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Thomas Bridges
    1d ago
    ahhhhh yeah very good 👍
    Albert Hanner
    2d ago
    congratulations 🎊 💪 🏈 🏀 LEGEND
    View all comments
