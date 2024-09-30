Steelers adjusting to another season-ending injury on their offensive line

For the final 54 minutes of their 27-24 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, the interior of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line featured three players whose NFL experience entering the season consisted of exactly zero starts.

Unless veteran Isaac Seumalo returns after missing the first month with a pectoral strain, that fact will hold true again when the Steelers try to rebound from their first defeat of the season when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium.

James Daniels’ season-ending Achilles injury on the Steelers’ sixth offensive snap continued a run of bad luck that has been inflicted on the line, particularly between the tackles.

In the mind of Spencer Anderson, the former seventh-round draft pick who moved into an unfamiliar spot at right guard after Daniels’ early exit, there is only one thing for the young linemen to do.

“We’ve got to grow up fast,” Anderson said Monday, “and be ready when our number is called.”

News of the extent of Daniels’ injury broke earlier in the morning, but Anderson said the Steelers already had the grim prognosis before the game ended.

“It’s devastating news to hear,” he said. “We knew about it on the sideline already. We tried to go out and get the win for him and came up short. It’s next man up, and we have to move on from it.”

Until Seumalo returns — he hasn’t taken snaps in 11-on-11 drills since before the start of the season — the interior of the line will consist of Anderson, who started the first three games at left guard, and rookies Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick.

McCormick made his NFL starting debut at Indianapolis, and he remained at left guard when Daniels hobbled off the field on the Steelers’ opening drive. Anderson, who was scheduled to rotate in at left guard later in the game, replaced Daniels at right guard.

“I hadn’t had any reps there other than camp,” Anderson said. “I felt comfortable there. Isaac was like, ‘Do you like right (guard) better?’ I said yeah, and he said, ‘You look more comfortable there.’ I thought it was pretty good. I had to adjust on the fly.”

When Daniels is placed on injured reserve, he will be the third member of the offensive line to be lost for the season. Nate Herbig was injured during training camp, and rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu had his season cut short after just one start when he aggravated a knee injury that initially occurred in the preseason opener.

The only two members of the line to start all four games have been Frazier and left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

“The five that are out there are going to get the job done,” Anderson said. “Teams may want to pressure us more. Whatever the case may be, we have to group up and do our jobs. That’s what we’re here to do. Injuries are unfortunate, but they are a part of this business.”

The Steelers overcame the issues on the offensive line in victories against Atlanta, Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers to open the season. But against Indianapolis, the Steelers didn’t get their first points until a field goal on the final play of the first half. They fell into a 17-0 hole before staging a second-half rally that came up short.

“That was the emphasis this week: to start fast,” Frazier said. “We can’t keep doing this to ourselves.”

Aside from one series in the second quarter, the Steelers had difficulty establishing the run against a defense that had allowed the most rushing yards entering the game. Cordarelle Patterson had five carries for 46 yards on the possession before leaving with an ankle injury. Feature back Najee Harris totaled 19 yards on 13 carries. At one point in the fourth quarter, Harris had 10 yards on 11 attempts.

“You can’t make any excuses for it,” Moore said. “If we’re going to be a run-first offense, no matter who is in the game, there can’t be any drop-off. We have to execute better. It’s as simple as that.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth thought the Colts tried to exploit Daniels’ absence.

“The injury to J.D. hurt,” he said. “They were doing some things schematically to try to stop the run. We have to be able to adapt on the run and fix it from the sideline and adjust from there.”

Getting Seumalo, a ninth-year vet who has appeared in two Super Bowls, back on the field will help the offensive line’s cause. It remains to be seen, though, when Seumalo will be cleared to start.

Anderson isn’t thinking that far ahead.

“You know how it goes,” he said, “you have to be ready whether he’s playing or not.”