Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tribune-Review

    Steelers adjusting to another season-ending injury on their offensive line

    By Joe Rutter,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xs3Pn_0vpIQB1q00

    For the final 54 minutes of their 27-24 loss Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts, the interior of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line featured three players whose NFL experience entering the season consisted of exactly zero starts.

    Unless veteran Isaac Seumalo returns after missing the first month with a pectoral strain, that fact will hold true again when the Steelers try to rebound from their first defeat of the season when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium.

    James Daniels’ season-ending Achilles injury on the Steelers’ sixth offensive snap continued a run of bad luck that has been inflicted on the line, particularly between the tackles.

    In the mind of Spencer Anderson, the former seventh-round draft pick who moved into an unfamiliar spot at right guard after Daniels’ early exit, there is only one thing for the young linemen to do.

    “We’ve got to grow up fast,” Anderson said Monday, “and be ready when our number is called.”

    News of the extent of Daniels’ injury broke earlier in the morning, but Anderson said the Steelers already had the grim prognosis before the game ended.

    “It’s devastating news to hear,” he said. “We knew about it on the sideline already. We tried to go out and get the win for him and came up short. It’s next man up, and we have to move on from it.”

    Until Seumalo returns — he hasn’t taken snaps in 11-on-11 drills since before the start of the season — the interior of the line will consist of Anderson, who started the first three games at left guard, and rookies Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick.

    McCormick made his NFL starting debut at Indianapolis, and he remained at left guard when Daniels hobbled off the field on the Steelers’ opening drive. Anderson, who was scheduled to rotate in at left guard later in the game, replaced Daniels at right guard.

    “I hadn’t had any reps there other than camp,” Anderson said. “I felt comfortable there. Isaac was like, ‘Do you like right (guard) better?’ I said yeah, and he said, ‘You look more comfortable there.’ I thought it was pretty good. I had to adjust on the fly.”

    When Daniels is placed on injured reserve, he will be the third member of the offensive line to be lost for the season. Nate Herbig was injured during training camp, and rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu had his season cut short after just one start when he aggravated a knee injury that initially occurred in the preseason opener.

    The only two members of the line to start all four games have been Frazier and left tackle Dan Moore Jr.

    “The five that are out there are going to get the job done,” Anderson said. “Teams may want to pressure us more. Whatever the case may be, we have to group up and do our jobs. That’s what we’re here to do. Injuries are unfortunate, but they are a part of this business.”

    The Steelers overcame the issues on the offensive line in victories against Atlanta, Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers to open the season. But against Indianapolis, the Steelers didn’t get their first points until a field goal on the final play of the first half. They fell into a 17-0 hole before staging a second-half rally that came up short.

    “That was the emphasis this week: to start fast,” Frazier said. “We can’t keep doing this to ourselves.”

    Aside from one series in the second quarter, the Steelers had difficulty establishing the run against a defense that had allowed the most rushing yards entering the game. Cordarelle Patterson had five carries for 46 yards on the possession before leaving with an ankle injury. Feature back Najee Harris totaled 19 yards on 13 carries. At one point in the fourth quarter, Harris had 10 yards on 11 attempts.

    “You can’t make any excuses for it,” Moore said. “If we’re going to be a run-first offense, no matter who is in the game, there can’t be any drop-off. We have to execute better. It’s as simple as that.”

    Tight end Pat Freiermuth thought the Colts tried to exploit Daniels’ absence.

    “The injury to J.D. hurt,” he said. “They were doing some things schematically to try to stop the run. We have to be able to adapt on the run and fix it from the sideline and adjust from there.”

    Getting Seumalo, a ninth-year vet who has appeared in two Super Bowls, back on the field will help the offensive line’s cause. It remains to be seen, though, when Seumalo will be cleared to start.

    Anderson isn’t thinking that far ahead.

    “You know how it goes,” he said, “you have to be ready whether he’s playing or not.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Snoop Dogg to attend Steelers-Cowboys game in Pittsburgh
    Tribune-Review10 hours ago
    George Pickens looking ahead to Cowboys, not dwelling on costly fumble against Colts
    Tribune-Review6 hours ago
    Russell Wilson closer to returning to practice for Steelers as Mike Tomlin preps Justin Fields to start again
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Steelers starting LG Isaac Seumalo practices fully, on track to make season debut
    Tribune-Review5 hours ago
    Max Scharping brings veteran versatility to ailing Steelers offensive line
    Tribune-Review10 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson remains sidelined
    Tribune-Review2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Pittsburgh approves $1M outlay for 2026 NFL Draft
    Tribune-Review1 day ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    'We're not winning enough': GM Ben Cherington isn't satisfied with Pirates' progress
    Tribune-Review5 hours ago
    Tim Benz: Don't let win total fool you, the Pirates regressed in so many ways
    Tribune-Review1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy