🛒 Several Triadelphia Retail & Customer Service Jobs Paying Up to $29/hr

Triadelphia’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few solid employers are hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5088, 450 Stewart Ln, Triadelphia, WV 26059

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

You’ll greet customers, handle returns and payments, and keep the front end running smoothly. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5088, 450 Stewart Ln, Triadelphia, WV 26059

Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

This role is all about fresh food and friendly service—prepping deli/bakery items, helping customers at the counter, and keeping things clean and safe. Full-time status plus Walmart’s benefits and tuition-paid education programs make this a strong long-term option.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

Location: USA TJ Maxx Store 1083, 530 Cabela Dr, Triadelphia, WV

Pay: $12.50 – $13.00 per hour (starting range)

(starting range) Type: Part-Time

You’ll help on the sales floor and at the register—stocking, organizing, ringing up customers, and keeping the store looking good. Perks include a store discount, 401(k) options, and access to health and paid time off benefits if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: WesBanco

Location: Highlands Banking Center, Triadelphia, WV (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Bank CSR role handling deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions while spotting chances to refer customers to other bank services. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with numbers, and want steady weekday hours in a professional setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.