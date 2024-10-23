Dedication held for Sycamore Point Park, offering river walk and boat access in Honesdale

Soft babbling of the Lackawaxen River was heard throughout the sun-drenched ceremony as Sycamore Point Park in Honesdale was dedicated Oct. 18. The new park, at the end of 12th Street where the river bends, was hailed as a peaceful place of contemplation for walkers, anglers, boaters and anyone picnicking or relaxing on a shady bench.

It also was hailed as an example of partnerships, of people collaborating to improve their community. Years in the making, it took teamwork of the Lackawaxen River Trails group, Wayne County, Honesdale Borough, Wayne County Community Foundation, Wayne Memorial Health System, various federal and state partners and the general public.

Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams recalled how he and his brother would lay on the ground at Industrial Point to enjoy the fireworks shot from the cliff around the Fourth of July. "It was one of most special moments I've ever had with almost anyone or anywhere in town and it is so great to see this place is now more accessible to make those kinds of memories."

The site was once a hub of manufacturing, employing hundreds of people over the decades with numerous factories from the late 19th through the first half of the 20th centuries. Products included textiles, cut glass, boxes and auto parts. A street sign labeled Industrial Point still stands at the new park.

A large brick factory building overlooking the river dominated the site until 2023 when the county had it demolished. Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith said various people lamented its loss, but the county engineer showed that the structure was badly deteriorating and in danger of falling into the river. The structure had last been used by Honesdale Ambulance before being condemned. Wayne Memorial Health System transferred the site to the county in 2021.

Williams said it came together rather quickly once the timing was right.

Sycamore's accessibility, Willaims said, includes the concrete walkway along the river's edge, reachable by the boat ramp, a stairway and a long wheelchair-accessible slope. This project, he said, created momentum for Greater Honesdale Partnership's plans for a small park on 12th Street between Church and Main streets and a major downtown revitalization project.

Ryanne Jennings of Lackawaxen River Trails said the Wayne County Community Foundation, where she is president, is the fiscal sponsor for the project fund. "This project, pun intended, has really taken everyone rowing together in the same direction to come to fruition," she said.

She reflected that after she and her husband Jim Jennings moved back from Philadelphia to Honesdale, he was walking their dog, Stella, and was inspired. He posted on Instagram that Honesdale would benefit from an accessible river walk. Excitement grew, she said. Jeff George offered his designs. Finally, a group of interested people gathered at George's house.

In an interview, Molly Rodgers, who was one of the prime promoters of Sycamore Point as part of Lackawaxen River Trails , recalled, "Jeff had done a lot of traveling… he would go to a city and come back and said, 'They have a river walk. Why don't we have a river walk?'" Rodgers recalled.

"Then it suddenly became not just one river walk, it became a whole river trail," Rodgers said.

Rodgers credited Grant Genzlinger for the vision and implementation of the Hawley trail system and river access. The various trail groups started formulating a regional plan.

White Mills, too, has developed as a destination, she said, and together with neighboring communities sharing the Lackawaxen, "The whole stretch is a very vibrant, cultural, historical, natural attraction," Rodgers said.

"I am absolutely thrilled that this has happened," Rodgers said of Sycamore Point. She stated that the Trails group probably hoped to establish this access first, but it was easier to accomplish the White Mills access, which opened in October 2023.

Their first river access improvement was in 2020 when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) improved an existing path to the river at Bingham Park in Hawley. The next access is planned for 2025 near The Dime Bank offices in Indian Orchard.

"This is unique," PFBC Commissioner William Gibney said of Sycamore Point. "There is nothing like this in Pennsylvania; this is a big deal, and it is something that is going to be here for a long time."

Claire Jantz, a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deputy secretary, said walking down the river walk allows one to be absorbed into the river ecology. "The sound of Route 6 goes away, and you're right here in the middle of Honesdale and you get that feeling of peace that many folks get when they are with nature," she said.

County Commissioner James Shook said this relaxing place fosters mental health, and thanked Wayne Memorial Health System for donating the property to the county.

Commissioner Smith applauded the skill of Woodland Design, a Honesdale-based company, for designing the site.

Commenting further on the Sycamore Point site, Rodgers said in the interview, "It is better than I had ever imagined." She noted how Woodland Design incorporated little details, reusing stone lintels from the old factory building and imprinting a map of the river confluence. "It wasn't just building a boat ramp; it was creating something that would be life-changing for the community. When you think about the old building and the trash that had collected; this is just…beyond my imagination from what it was to what it is today."

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Dedication held for Sycamore Point Park, offering river walk and boat access in Honesdale