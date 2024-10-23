Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tri-County Independent

    Dedication held for Sycamore Point Park, offering river walk and boat access in Honesdale

    By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent,

    2 days ago

    Soft babbling of the Lackawaxen River was heard throughout the sun-drenched ceremony as Sycamore Point Park in Honesdale was dedicated Oct. 18. The new park, at the end of 12th Street where the river bends, was hailed as a peaceful place of contemplation for walkers, anglers, boaters and anyone picnicking or relaxing on a shady bench.

    It also was hailed as an example of partnerships, of people collaborating to improve their community. Years in the making, it took teamwork of the Lackawaxen River Trails group, Wayne County, Honesdale Borough, Wayne County Community Foundation, Wayne Memorial Health System, various federal and state partners and the general public.

    Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams recalled how he and his brother would lay on the ground at Industrial Point to enjoy the fireworks shot from the cliff around the Fourth of July. "It was one of most special moments I've ever had with almost anyone or anywhere in town and it is so great to see this place is now more accessible to make those kinds of memories."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDE9H_0wINVGDP00

    The site was once a hub of manufacturing, employing hundreds of people over the decades with numerous factories from the late 19th through the first half of the 20th centuries. Products included textiles, cut glass, boxes and auto parts. A street sign labeled Industrial Point still stands at the new park.

    A large brick factory building overlooking the river dominated the site until 2023 when the county had it demolished. Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith said various people lamented its loss, but the county engineer showed that the structure was badly deteriorating and in danger of falling into the river. The structure had last been used by Honesdale Ambulance before being condemned. Wayne Memorial Health System transferred the site to the county in 2021.

    Williams said it came together rather quickly once the timing was right.

    Sycamore's accessibility, Willaims said, includes the concrete walkway along the river's edge, reachable by the boat ramp, a stairway and a long wheelchair-accessible slope. This project, he said, created momentum for Greater Honesdale Partnership's plans for a small park on 12th Street between Church and Main streets and a major downtown revitalization project.

    Ryanne Jennings of Lackawaxen River Trails said the Wayne County Community Foundation, where she is president, is the fiscal sponsor for the project fund. "This project, pun intended, has really taken everyone rowing together in the same direction to come to fruition," she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieETb_0wINVGDP00

    She reflected that after she and her husband Jim Jennings moved back from Philadelphia to Honesdale, he was walking their dog, Stella, and was inspired. He posted on Instagram that Honesdale would benefit from an accessible river walk. Excitement grew, she said. Jeff George offered his designs. Finally, a group of interested people gathered at George's house.

    In an interview, Molly Rodgers, who was one of the prime promoters of Sycamore Point as part of Lackawaxen River Trails , recalled, "Jeff had done a lot of traveling… he would go to a city and come back and said, 'They have a river walk. Why don't we have a river walk?'" Rodgers recalled.

    "Then it suddenly became not just one river walk, it became a whole river trail," Rodgers said.

    Rodgers credited Grant Genzlinger for the vision and implementation of the Hawley trail system and river access. The various trail groups started formulating a regional plan.

    White Mills, too, has developed as a destination, she said, and together with neighboring communities sharing the Lackawaxen, "The whole stretch is a very vibrant, cultural, historical, natural attraction," Rodgers said.

    "I am absolutely thrilled that this has happened," Rodgers said of Sycamore Point. She stated that the Trails group probably hoped to establish this access first, but it was easier to accomplish the White Mills access, which opened in October 2023.

    More: Canoeists launch after dedication of White Mills Lackawaxen River access

    Their first river access improvement was in 2020 when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) improved an existing path to the river at Bingham Park in Hawley. The next access is planned for 2025 near The Dime Bank offices in Indian Orchard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSksD_0wINVGDP00

    "This is unique," PFBC Commissioner William Gibney said of Sycamore Point. "There is nothing like this in Pennsylvania; this is a big deal, and it is something that is going to be here for a long time."

    Claire Jantz, a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deputy secretary, said walking down the river walk allows one to be absorbed into the river ecology. "The sound of Route 6 goes away, and you're right here in the middle of Honesdale and you get that feeling of peace that many folks get when they are with nature," she said.

    County Commissioner James Shook said this relaxing place fosters mental health, and thanked Wayne Memorial Health System for donating the property to the county.

    Commissioner Smith applauded the skill of Woodland Design, a Honesdale-based company, for designing the site.

    Commenting further on the Sycamore Point site, Rodgers said in the interview, "It is better than I had ever imagined." She noted how Woodland Design incorporated little details, reusing stone lintels from the old factory building and imprinting a map of the river confluence. "It wasn't just building a boat ramp; it was creating something that would be life-changing for the community. When you think about the old building and the trash that had collected; this is just…beyond my imagination from what it was to what it is today."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ji0eL_0wINVGDP00

    Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

    This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Dedication held for Sycamore Point Park, offering river walk and boat access in Honesdale

    Related Search

    Park dedicationHistorical landmarksLackawaxen river trailsHonesdale boroughGreater Honesdale partnershipLackawaxen river

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    Tri-County Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy