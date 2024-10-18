Open in App
    • Tri-County Independent

    Wayne County Wanderings: Betty Lawson honored with two prestigious state library awards

    By Kevin Edwards, Tri-County Independent,

    2 days ago

    The year was 2021, and Betty Lawson's beloved mom was deep in the throes of dementia and headed for hospice when an amazing thing happened.

    Betty had recently moved the 98-year-old former schoolteacher into her own home. She was searching for ways to reach the woman who'd once been so literate and verbal but had now fallen mostly silent.

    On that fateful day, a musician friend of Betty's had offered to drop by for a visit. She thought it might be nice to bring along her acoustic guitar and play a few songs.

    At first, Betty's mom didn't seem very receptive to the idea, whispering that she was feeling blue and wanted to be left alone. Her mood changed almost immediately, though, when she heard the first notes of “Goodnight Irene.”

    One last song

    The transformation was nothing short of miraculous.

    Betty's mom perked right up. She straightened up in her chair, smiled and began to sing along.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuhJZ_0wBvje4c00

    Suddenly, the same woman who just a few moments before had seemed listless and lost was literally harmonizing to a song she hadn't heard in decades.

    “I still get goosebumps when I think about it,” Betty said. “I'd never seen anything like it. For a few minutes my mom was there again. It was like watching the light in her eyes come back on after so long.”

    Sadly, just one week later, Betty's mom was in hospice … and then she was gone.

    An idea is born

    Betty Lawson is a local legend in Honesdale, serving as children's librarian at the Wayne County Public Library for nearly a quarter century.

    Known simply as “Miss Betty” to an entire generation of local kids, she's smart, funny, energetic and possesses a rare instinct for ideas that resonate.

    For the past 23 years, Betty has been captivating children with programs like Storytime, which strives to spark in them a life-long love of reading.

    “This is a very special place,” Betty said of the library located on North Main Street. “There's a magic that happens here. I get to witness something beautiful in this building almost every day.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1teg_0wBvje4c00

    The most recent on that long list of beautiful things owes its existence to Betty, her mom and a kind-hearted musician. It's a program called Hand-in-Hand, which looks to build a bridge between generations — in this case, a group of pre-K children and the elderly.

    “I wasn't trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Betty of the program that was inspired by her mom and Goodnight Irene. “All I did was take Storytime, change the audience and the playlist a little bit.”

    While the genesis of this program may seem obvious to Betty, her colleagues beg to differ.

    “Betty is a rock star!” exclaimed longtime library director Tracy Schwarz. “She comes up with the most amazing ideas. Hand-in-Hand may be the most beautiful thing we've ever been a part of.”

    Building a bridge

    Hand-in-Hand is a unique program that takes place twice a month at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center just outside Honesdale.

    It brings together two very different groups of people: pre-school children ages 3-5 (along with their parents) and nursing home residents as old as 90 (some of whom, like Betty's mom, suffer from dementia).

    Each session lasts about 40 minutes and features Miss Betty and her kids singing songs, telling stories and forging new friendships across the generational divide.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3Fwp_0wBvje4c00

    She chose You Are My Sunshine as the very first song at the inaugural session. And, from that moment on Betty knew she was onto something.

    “They lifted up their heads, opened up their eyes and started singing right away,” she said. “It was so beautiful to see.”

    Not surprisingly, Hand-in-Hand is an unqualified hit with both residents and staff at Ellen Memorial.

    “This program has been transformative,” said activities director Amy Kyzer. “The combination of songs, storytelling, dancing and the energy of the children has created a bridge between these generations.

    “It's an afternoon of pure joy that is reflected in the eyes and smiles of all participants.”

    Statewide recognition

    Now entering into its third year, Hand-in-Hand recently received some well-deserved praise.

    Earlier this month, Wayne County Public Library staff traveled to Harrisburg for the 2024 PA State Conference. There, Betty was honored with both the Carolyne L. Smith Best Practices Award and the David J. Roberts Excel Library Services Award.

    While Betty was stunned, Tracy wasn't surprised in the least. After all, they've been working side by side for nearly two decades.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKp3P_0wBvje4c00

    “Betty got up to talk, and everyone in the room was bawling because her program is just so moving and beautiful,” Tracy said. “She only got about five minutes, but that was enough because Betty always speaks from the heart.”

    While Betty received a pair of handsome commemorative plaques for her efforts, the library also took home a $1,000 check to help fund programs like Hand-in-Hand.

    For her part, Betty can't help but get a little bit emotional about a story that began sadly, but has taken a joyous turn. She also stresses that any successful library program is a total team effort

    “I feel the love and support of our community all the time,” said Betty, a tear in her eye and a catch in her throat. “Not a day goes by that I'm not reminded how lucky I am to work with the amazing people in this library. It's where I'm supposed to be.”

    You absolutely are Miss Betty! Here's hoping local kids are lucky enough to experience your magic for another 25 years.

    This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Wayne County Wanderings: Betty Lawson honored with two prestigious state library awards

