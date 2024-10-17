Meagher dazzles as Honesdale cruises to Senior Night girls soccer win over Old Forge

HONESDALE — It didn't take long for the Hornets to take control of Tuesday's Lackawanna League girls soccer match against Old Forge.

Thanks in large part to the play of Elizabeth Meagher and Vera Downey, Honesdale raced out to a big early lead and then never looked back en route to an emphatic 6-1 victory.

With this win, Coach Becky Kretschmer's squad improved its league record to a sparkling 11-0-0 and remained all alone atop the Division II standings.

“I'm super proud of these girls,” Kretschmer said. “This team has really good chemistry between the older girls and the younger kids. They've done everything I've asked them to and I couldn't be happier with how the season's gone.”

Weather permitting, Honesdale was set to close out its regular season slate on Thursday on the road at Forest City. The Hornets will then await their seeding for the upcoming District 2 tournament.

Bittersweet farewell

Tuesday was Senior Night and a big boisterous crowd turned out to see six players honored for their dedication to the program.

“This is the first group of seniors that's been with me for all four years of their varsity career,” Kretschmer said. “So, it's a definitely an emotional night. These girls have been excellent leaders and we're really going to miss them.”

Madison VanBlarcom is the daughter of Bobby and Faith VanBlarcom. She's a six year member of the Honesdale soccer program and is serving as a team captain this fall.

VanBlarcom is a multi-sport standout who also excels in basketball and track. Her future plans include attending college to pursue studies in elementary education and special education.

Samantha Linn is the daughter of Kip Odell and Maria Perrotti. She's been involved in the Honesdale soccer program for the past six years and was elected a team captain this season.

Linn is an Honor Roll student who's been active in the Future Health Professionals Club. After graduation, she plans to attend Penn College to study medical imaging.

Abigail Callahan is the daughter of Joseph Callahan and Susan Grosso. She's a four year member of the varsity soccer team.

Callahan is a versatile athlete who has also run track for two years. Her future plans include attending college to pursue a degree in the medical field.

Kierra Slish is the daughter of Steve and Debbie Slish. She's been involved in the Honesdale soccer program for six years and is serving as a team captain for 2024.

Slish is a member of the National Honor Society who also excels in track and basketball. After graduation, she hopes to attend college to study dietetics and fitness training.

Syren Kimball is the niece of Andrew and Amanda Tiernan. She's a five year member of the girls soccer team serving as manager and photographer.

Kimball is an EMT with the Beach Lake Fire Co. and serves on the Wayne Memorial Hospital Community Advisory Board. Her future plans include attending college to pursue a degree in pediatric nursing.

Elizabeth Meagher is the daughter of Maurice and Tricia Meagher. She's a four year member of the varsity squad and is serving as a team captain this fall.

Meagher is an excellent all-round athlete who also excels in basketball and track. After graduation, she hopes to attend college and major in business.

Rachele Chee is the daughter of Eddie and Felicity Chee. She's been involved with the Honesdale soccer program for five years and was voted a team captain for 2024.

Chee is also a reigning district champion in girls wrestling and an all-star softball player. Her future plans include attending Misericordia University to pursue studies in physical therapy and psychology.

Milestone moment

Meagher entered Tuesday night's match with a total of 61 goals in her varsity career, tied with 2008 graduate Kayla Hartley for the most in program history.

After Samantha Linn and Vera Downey propelled Honesdale to an early 2-0 lead, Meagher stepped into the spotlight.

A battle-tested senior forward who's been playing organized soccer since the age of four, Meagher found the back of the Old Forge net at the 32:31 mark. This unassisted goal made her the program's new all-time scoring leader.

“I really wasn't focused on getting the record,” Meagher said. “I was just trying to play like it was any other game. But, I'm very happy that I got it. It took a lot of hard work and a ton of support from my teammates.”

Following a brief stoppage to acknowledge this milestone moment, the match restarted and the Hornets ramped up the pressure once again.

Downey tallied her second goal of the night courtesy of a Mia Wolfe assist. Wolfe then got into the scoring act as well, netting an unassisted goal just before intermission.

Downey sealed the deal on a hat trick early in the second half and Honesdale cruised to a 6-1 win.

“A lot of us have been playing together since the seventh grade,” Meagher said. “So, we've really gelled as a team. Our biggest goals now are to be league champs and then make a run at districts.”

