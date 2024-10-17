Waymart council awards bids to rotate baseball field, add lights, fix drainage

A major upgrade to the Robert D. Wilson baseball field is ahead for 2025, with the awarding of bids by Waymart Borough Council on Oct. 8.

The project, designed to meet requirements of Little League baseball, involves rotating the diamond a quarter turn counterclockwise, adding permanent lighting for night games and other upgrades.

The council chose the lowest construction bid, submitted by Pioneer Construction of Waymart, for $528,013, and a separate bid for electrical work and lighting totaling $83,400 from Richard Musko Corp. and $45,008 for labor related to installing the drainage system.

The project also includes a previously agreed price of $112,523 with Musko Lighting for lighting poles and fixtures. The whole package totals $768,944.

For each of the votes for the two bids, Councilor Theresa Stratton cast the only "nay" vote and Councilor Darren Howell, who is a member of the men's softball league, abstained.

Council Vice President Jane Varcoe, who is their grants coordinator, said that the first round of bids came in much too high for the funds set aside for the project, but in the second round they came in about $45,000 lower. She said the funds left over will be held in reserve in the event change orders are requested.

Contacted later for comment, Stratton, who chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, said, "If they go back to the Cal Ripken league, I think it would be more affordable to not only do the field but the poles and lights that are already available would be able to be used." She explained that at some point, the Waymart youth baseball team switched from the Cal Ripken League to Little League, adding that Little League is "very expensive for families in our community" and sign-ups have decreased.

"I'm not opposed to upgrading and fixing the field. I just hope that when all is said and done, it doesn't wind up costing the borough more money than we can afford," Stratton stated. "I think if it was done with the original idea that was thought of by the men's softball league over 10+ years ago, it would have been more affordable to the borough, due to the fact they raised funds and had volunteers to help. The project would have been completed already."

At various council meetings this year, members of the Waymart men's softball team, which is part of the Wayne County Blue Collar Softball League, expressed concern that if the diamond is turned, there will not be enough left field for adults, who send balls farther.

One proposed solution was to see if there was enough funding to buy a small, vacant parcel alongside the ballfield to extend the fence, creating more left field if the diamond is turned. The parcel had been up for sale, but then went off the market.

The base construction bid of $528,013 includes storm water and erosion control work, which must be done first, and rebuilding the field, fencing, asphalt for handicap accessible parking and sidewalks, reseeding and miscellaneous work, project engineer Joseph Gillott told the council. He said they had to add the alternate add-on funds of $45,008 for the labor to fix the drainage, because an offer of free labor fell through.

In addition, Grimm Construction, Inc., of Waymart, is contributing labor to build an addition to the concession stand, Varcoe said, adding that the borough will need to purchase the materials estimated at $30,000.

Gillott advised waiting on the concession stand to see if the borough will have the money, if there are no change orders to the ballfield construction.

Councilor Shana Delaney noted that the $30,000 figure was based on an estimate four years ago, so it won't be the same amount today. Varcoe said if that were the case, they won't be able to do the concession stand work.

"We have the funds in place and a reserve in place for any potential change orders," Gillott said, when asked if there was enough money to proceed with the ballfield project. He said they have over $850,000. Most of this money came from the state, and also donations.

Gillott said they have remaining over $82,000, depending on if funds previously used can be replaced. He said they have at least $41,000 to use if there are change orders.

Funds were previously spent on six utility poles and light fixtures that Gillott said fail to meet Little League standards because the poles are wooden. Varcoe is searching for a buyer so the borough can replace those funds. Stratton suggested if the team went back to the Cal Ripken League, they could use the wooden poles.

Gillott said the contract for the work expires Dec. 31, 2025. Delaney asked if the Little League and youth soccer programs will have to find other fields to play next year due to the construction.

"Yes, we're going to need time to get the grass to be established until the work is finished, so we're going to need a full season," Gillott said.

Mayor Charles "Chip" Norella and Varcoe thanked Gillott for his time. Varcoe reminded that Gillott has donated all his services to the borough for the ballfield project.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Waymart council awards bids to rotate baseball field, add lights, fix drainage