Honesdale boys soccer team hosts perennial powerhouse Valley View on Senior Night

HONESDALE — A small but vocal crowd gathered Monday night at the Daniel J. O'Neill Sports Complex to witness a late season boys varsity soccer match between Honesdale and Valley View.

Fans braved the wind, rain and unseasonably cool temperatures to cheer on the Hornets as they celebrated Senior Night with a battle against perennial powerhouse Valley View.

Emotions running high

Ryan Brescia, Mason D'Albora, Delimar Hugg, Leo Martinez-Valerio, Rylan Montgomery and Luke Murray were honored in an emotional pregame ceremony that had head coach Eric Eisele fighting back tears.

“I always get a little bit choked up on Senior Night,” the veteran skipper admitted. “I love these kids. They've been with me for a long time, and they've meant so much to this program. It's sad to see them go.”

Unfortunately for local fans who huddled under umbrellas and blankets, an upset just wasn't in the cards on this particular night. Valley View used its high-octane offense in leaping out to an early lead, then never looked back en route to a 4-2 decision.

With the loss, Honesdale falls to 2-10-1 in Lackawanna League action. The Hornets are still clinging to playoff hopes as they're currently eighth in the District 2 Class AAA power rankings.

Weather permitting, Eisele's team will close out the regular season Wednesday evening at home versus top-rated Scranton Prep.

“The wins have been a little tough to come by this year,” Eisele said. “But, man I'm proud of these kids. We play some of the best teams in northeastern PA, and they never get down on themselves. They just keep working hard every day. They never quit.”

Senior swan song

Ryan Brescia is the son of Mike and Meghan Brescia. He's a three year member of the varsity squad and is serving as a team captain this fall.

Brescia is a multi-sport standout who also stars in track and field. His future plans include continuing his soccer career at Penn State-Scranton while working toward a degree in digital marketing and web development.

Mason D'Albora is the son of Joseph and Kristen D'Albora. He's a three year member of the varsity and was selected to serve as a team captain this season.

D'Albora is vice president of the Student Council and also active on the wrestling team. After graduation, he hopes to pursue a career in either engineering or real estate.

Delimar Hugg is the son of Jose and Liemor Inga. He's a four year member of the varsity squad and is serving as a team captain this season.

Hugg is a member of the National Honor Society and a Patrol Leader/Troop Instructor for the Boy Scouts of America. His future plans include attending Ithaca University as part of the ROTC program.

Leo Martinez-Valerio is the son of Lalo Martinez and Anna Valerio. This is his first year playing varsity soccer.

A multi-sport standout, Martinez-Valerio has been a four year member of the boys varsity tennis team. After graduation, he hopes to continue his academic pursuits at the collegiate level.

Rylan Montgomery is the son of Jay and Emily Montgomery. He's a team captain who's been a member of the boys soccer program for six seasons.

A versatile athlete who also plays basketball and football, Montgomery is president of the National Honor Society. His future plans are to attend college and major in business.

Luke Murray is the son of Joe and Meegan Murray. This is his second year on the varsity, and he's serving as a team captain this fall.

Murray is a member of the National Honor Society who has also played basketball, competed in track and run cross country. After graduation he hopes to attend college and eventually earn an MBA.

On the pitch

Honesdale opened the match with possession of the ball and promptly booted it out-of-bounds.

This was a symbolic gesture so that senior Rylan Montgomery could at least take the field for his final game despite being injured.

After Montgomery limped off the pitch to a rousing ovation, the match began in earnest.

Valley View dominated the early going, relentlessly pressuring the Hornet defense and peppering the net with shots.

The Cougars struck first 12 minutes in when Jacob Bekele scored off an assist from William Giavagnoli. They made it 2-0 thanks to an unassisted tally by Jagger Roe.

Andrew Burman and Braden Loff closed out the visitors' offensive attack with one goal apiece.

Honesdale refused to roll over and battled valiantly from opening whistle to final buzzer. Brescia and junior striker Owen Pender each found the back of Valley View's net, while sophomore keeper Carter Schweighofer recorded 11 saves on the night.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Honesdale boys soccer team hosts perennial powerhouse Valley View on Senior Night