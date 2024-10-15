Letters: Writers weigh in on Cartwright vs. Bresnahan, Olsommer vs. Skibber

Send letters to the editor (up to 300 words) to editor@tricountyindependent.com. Election letters must be received by Monday, Oct. 21, for consideration.

Cartwright fights for middle class

Republican Robert Bresnahan will challenge Democrat Matt Cartwright for the 8th Congressional district in November.

Mr. Bresnahan has a degree in business administration. He is CEO of his family business Kuharchik Construction. Got it.

Matt Cartwright has been fighting for policies to strengthen the middle class since 2013. In 2021 and 2022 he voted for Biden’s Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, CHIPS & Science Act, and PACT Act which expanded VA health care for veterans. Important manufacturing jobs are coming back our country along with good paying jobs to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure.

Matt voted to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to secure Social Security and Medicare for the future and make the wealthiest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share in taxes.

All Pennsylvania U.S. House Democrats voted YES for Biden’s plan. Interesting that all Pennsylvania House Republicans who cover rural PA voted NO. They are Dan Meuser, John Joyce, Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, and Lloyd Smucker. I bet rural folks don’t even know their voting record.

Here we are, living in a plutocracy. The wealthy bought politicians to rig the system. Corporations spend $3 Billion annually on lobbyists to get what they want. 40 years of Republican “trickle down economics” never happened. Republicans talked about job creation but never put forth those policies. From 1989 to 2020 wealth became increasing concentrated and according to Statista, today the top 10% hold the majority of wealth in the U.S.

Income inequality is a defining issue and I don’t see the Republican party caring about it or ever addressing it.

Last but not least Democrats support reproductive rights.

I will be voting for Matt Cartwright.

— Debra Becker, Effort

Skibber has been dedicated to community

“Salt of the Earth” candidate, Robin Skibber for PA House 139, represents a life dedicated to preserving and protecting the people of our community, their worth and value! Growing up in her parents’ Mountain Merchant Country Store, in Blooming Grove, she swept floors, pumped gas, stocked shelves. She knows the value of small business ownership, its struggles and its vitalness to community. Graduating from Penn State, Robin went on to lead the Pike County Area Agency on Aging for 22 years, and worked to keep seniors in their homes, avoid hospitalizations and premature institutionalization. Robin opened four senior centers. The contrast between Robin and her opponent, wealthy Jeff Olsommer, could not be starker. Robin has led with a life of deeds and actions, not money. The love of so many in our community says a lot more than a thousand oversized bill boards. Unlike Olsommer, she supports the sanctity of a woman’s body, supports the safety of our children in our schools by supporting common-sense gun laws and, understands, unlike Olsommer, that this is not in violation of the Second Amendment. We need someone with common sense and heart in the 139th, not one who just spews slogans. I am so proud to call Robin Skibber “my friend,” and I know she would always have my back! And yours!

— Renée Hoover, Dingman Township

Thank you to Olsommer for campaign visit

Thank You, Jeff Olsommer, 139th District candidate for Pennsylvania State Representative, for your door-to-door campaign visit, to Milford Borough, last month. You are the one (and only) candidate to find (and remember) the outer - far-reaches - of Milford Borough.

Your campaign flyer mission statement aligns with my concerns - and - you are already experienced to take-on-Harrisburg.

It was indeed my pleasure to receive your visit accompanied by your humility, style and enthusiasm topped off with being a personable, charming, gentleman.

— Diane Stierle, Milford Borough

Liz Cheney is right

While dropping off my mail-in ballot, I noticed an article honoring citizens who voted in every November election for 50 years. There was Centa Quinn with more than 70 years, and Lorraine Gregory with more than 60 years. This is what exceptional responsible citizenship looks like.

For most of my adult life, I was a registered Republican. Gifford Pinchot, Bill Scranton, Dick Thornburgh, Tom Ridge, Arlen Spector, Joe McDade. Now Republicans have turned into angry people. Conservative values and integrity no longer seem to mean anything.

I vote for the person, not the party. Elections are about character, competence, and integrity. I voted for Matt Osterberg. This year I will mark my ballot for Robin Skibber. Both Matt and Robin are about serving our needs, not about themselves. Like most of you, I stand against any form of hate and discrimination.

Having been in public service for more than 40 years, I know people who have served the public interest. Now, Republicans want to get rid of “the deep state,” people like I was, and replace them with individuals whose first qualification is loyalty to a party and one person. Not the public.

I trust people to make the right choice, even if some may find it very hard to vote for a Democratic candidate. But we must. Liz Cheney is right.

— Edgar Brannon, Westfall Township

