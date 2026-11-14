Alice Jo Sandholm Locke is pictured in an undated photograph. Alice Jo, 5, died Aug. 13, 2026, on a property south of Graham. Courtesy Patience Sandholm

The 5-year-old girl who died in August in Washington state died of multiple traumatic injuries, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday. Sheriff’s deputies have said forensic testing supported the conclusion that a dog attacked her.

Alice Jo Sandholm Locke died Aug. 13 while spending the day with her grandmother. A 911 caller reported her missing. The Sheriff’s Office has said an aggressive dog came at arriving deputies, and a woman came out to restrain it. Deputies later shot and killed a dog found near the girl’s body so they could render aid to her.

Attempts to reach Alice Jo’s mother and another family member for comment Friday were not immediately successful.