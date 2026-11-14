Gov. Bob Ferguson announces plans Friday to request $10 million in his state capital budget for infrastructure development for the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park at Richland. He's surrounded by local municipal, business and labor leaders for the announcement at a press conference in Pasco. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson will ask the Washington state Legislature to make a $10 million investment in the Tri-Cities in the upcoming legislative session.

He made his first announcement about a request for the state’s next capital budget in the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon, an indication, he said, of the importance of the proposed investment.

A decade after the Department of Energy transferred 1,641 acres of unneeded Hanford nuclear site land to the Tri-Cities community, the $10 million could help kickstart development there of the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park just north of Richland.

The money, if approved by the Legislature, would be used by the city of Richland to provide infrastructure for industrial use of the land. Water, sewer and electrical service as well as roads are needed to develop the land.

“This investment will support thousands of good-paying jobs in the trades and advanced industries, and unlock billions in private investment,” Ferguson said after the announcement at the pipefitters Local 598 union hall in Pasco.

“We as a state can make big things happen with strategic investments, including building the infrastructure needed to cement the Tri-Cities’ position as a green energy hub,” he said.

Former Hanford land projects

The Tri-Cities already has commitments for two projects on the former Hanford land.

Atlas Agro North America has deals to purchase land along Horn Rapids Road to build the world’s first full-scale, low-carbon plant to produce fertilizer. The combined investment value of the plant and a proposed data center alongside it is about $2 billion.

An aerial rendering of the Atlas Agro North America’s proposed Pacific Green Fertilizer facility in north Richland. Atlas Agro North America

The second project is the Ruby Flats Solar Farm on land leased by Energy Northwest to Tucci Energy Services for a 127.5 megawatt project. It would use 600 acres of former Hanford site land.

Customers of the city of Richland and the Franklin and Snohomish public utility districts will use the electricity produced.

Construction could start when the transmission connection is finalized with the Department of Energy Hanford office.

In addition, General Matter, which had representatives at the Pasco announcement Friday, is interested in 425 acres of former Hanford land for a $4.5 billion project to produce fuel for small advanced nuclear reactors.

It already has signed a separate agreement with the Department of Energy to use Hanford’s Fuels and Materials Examination Facility to support its development of new nuclear fuels and materials

The Washington state capital budget is separate from the operations budget, which is facing a multi-billion-dollar shortfall for the next two-year budget.

And although the state capital budget is healthy, demand for money for capital projects across the state is high.

Ferguson’s staff has already received about 200 requests for capital investments for his proposed budget to be announced in December and staff expect to receive many more during the legislative session.

Jobs, economic growth, clean energy

But an investment in infrastructure for the Tri-Cities area Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park should have appeal to values held across the state, Ferguson said.

It brings a combination of clean energy projects, large numbers of new jobs and billions of dollars invested to grow the state’s economy, he said.

A cell phone records Gov. Bob Ferguson Friday as he announces plans to request $10 million in the Washington state capital budget for infrastructure development for the Northwest Advanced Clean Energy Park near Richland. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

“This clean energy park has the ability to bring manufacturing, clean manufacturing, to Washington state on a very, very large scale,” added Rep. Stephanie Barnard, R-Pasco. Barnard is on the House Capital Budget Committee and the founder of the Legislative Nuclear Energy Caucus which is being expanded to become the Innovative Energy Caucus.

Ferguson said he would be heavily invested in persuading legislators in one-on-one conversations that infrastructure to advance the clean energy park is a key priority for him.

“I think this will be looked back on some day as a historical moment where folks say, ‘Hey, they did it right back then’ ... and use it as an example how to build things, how to grow an economy, how to create jobs,” Ferguson said.

The majority of the land at the 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear site in Eastern Washington is planned to be used for conservation and preservation as Hanford environmental cleanup is completed.

The 1,641 acres was designated by DOE for industrial use with the goal of helping replace thousands of Hanford jobs that will disappear as cleanup is complete.

Hanford was used from World War II through the Cold War for production of nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. Cleanup at a cost of more than $3 billion a year continues on extensive radioactive and chemical contamination and waste left by the weapons program on parts of the site.