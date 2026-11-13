A sign advertises for the 2026 return of the Giving Machine Tri-Cities at Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate from November 20th - December 10th in Richland. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Whether you’re in the theater to watch the new “Cat In The Hat” movie with the family or catch a thrill with “Other Mommy,” movie-watchers can also “vend hope,” at Fairchild Cinemas’ Queensgate location.

The Giving Machine, launching Friday, Nov. 20, places a spin on the classic food and drink dispensing machine. Instead, movie-goers can donate money by selecting items to pay for, like dental care, a tank of gas and a Christmas gift to name just a few examples from its first year.

The effort, launched in the Tri-Cities last year, raised more than $300,000, with 2,800 gifts selected.

Prosser High School graduate, and New Orleans Saints head coach, Kellen Moore and his wife Julie shared a video to help get the word out about the program.

“Giving back is a team effort and every gift makes a difference for people in our community and around the world,” Moore said.

A table and video monitor provides information at the two Giving Machines stationed in the lobby of the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate in Richland. The vending machines allow customers to purchase from a wide selection of for five local Tri-City charities this holiday season. The machines are available until December 10th. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Local charities

This year, the Giving Machine is supporting five local charities.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a service that provides older residents of Benton and Franklin counties with meals and visits. Some of the things the organization has asked for in the giving machine this year are related to pet care, fueling rural deliveries and more, according to a video posted on social media.

B5 Learning Center supports immigrant and refugee families in the community. If you want to support this charity during The Giving Machine, there are chess tournament fees available for purchase.

Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin “surrounds students with a community of support,” according to their Facebook page. Shoes, hygiene kits and more will be available in the machine.

The Salvation Army Tri-Cities Corps offers social services to residents in the Tri-Cities. They’re asking for school supplies and other essential items in the machine.

Children’s Developmental Center prepares “children with diverse needs and abilities ... for life,” according to Facebook. To check out what items they’re asking for in The Giving Machine, stop by the theater between Friday, Nov. 20 and Dec. 10.

You can find The Giving Machine at 2880 Lincoln Landing, Richland.