Kamiakin junior Tianna Bruinsma (28) attacks the net against Mead blockers Grace Wallace (7) and Mercedes Gilroy (12) during a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. Bruinsma recorded 10 kills as the Braves lost to the Panthers in five sets, ending their season one victory short of the state tournament. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

Kamiakin’s hopes of returning to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament ended Thursday night in a five-set loss to Mead, bringing a heartbreaking conclusion to a season that included an undefeated Mid-Columbia Conference championship.

The Panthers defeated the Braves 25-20, 12-25, 25-19, 9-25, 15-7 in a winner-to-state, loser-out District 6 playoff match at Kamiakin High School.

Kamiakin volleyball players embrace and console one another following their five-set loss to Mead in a District 6 Class 4A playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. The 3-2 defeat ended the Braves’ season one victory short of the state tournament after a 9-0 Mid-Columbia Conference championship season. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

For Kamiakin’s eight seniors, it was the final chapter of a season the team had called its “Last Dance.”

After the match, emotional players embraced one another on the court before gathering in a corner of the gym, where they remained together long after the final point.

“Tonight was a tough loss,” Kamiakin coach Morgan Schauble said afterward. “That’s not what we wanted.”

A five-set fight for state

Mead took the opening set 25-20 before Kamiakin answered with a commanding 25-12 victory in the second.

Junior Tianna Bruinsma recorded six kills in the second set, helping the Braves even the match.

The Panthers regained the advantage with a 25-19 third-set victory, putting Kamiakin one set away from elimination.

But the Braves responded with their most dominant set of the night, winning the fourth 25-9 to force a decisive fifth set.

Kamiakin head volleyball coach Morgan Schauble, far left, joins her coaching staff and players in cheering during a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match against Mead on Thursday in Kennewick. The Braves battled the Panthers through five sets before falling 3-2, ending their season one victory short of the state tournament. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

Junior Olivia Johnson contributed four kills and five digs in the fourth, while senior setter Sawyer Dolven recorded 10 assists.

Mead recovered in the deciding set, taking a 15-7 victory to secure its state tournament berth.

Senior co-captain Alexa Bilodeau led Kamiakin with 11 kills, followed by Grace Hammond and Bruinsma with 10 apiece. Mia Young and Johnson each contributed eight kills, while senior co-captain Delaney Donaldson added seven.

Kamiakin senior Grace Hammond (20) prepares to serve during a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match against Mead on Thursday in Kennewic. Hammond recorded 10 kills as the Braves fell to the Panthers in five sets, ending their season one victory short of the state tournament. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

Kamiakin recorded 12 team blocks, including six by Johnson and five by Donaldson.

Defensively, senior Avery Beck recorded 30 digs, followed by Afton Evans with 22 and Dolven with 17. Dolven also finished with 25 assists.

Schauble credited Evans, the team’s libero, with helping teammates maintain their composure and execute the defensive changes discussed during Wednesday’s practice.

She also praised Dolven’s leadership, particularly her ability to connect with teammates and encourage them during huddles.

Mead adjusts in rematch

Thursday’s elimination match was the teams’ second meeting in eight days.

Kamiakin defeated Mead 3-1 on Nov. 5, advancing to the District 6 championship match against Gonzaga Prep. The Braves then suffered their first loss of the season, falling 3-0 to the top-seeded Bullpups on Tuesday.

Mead took a different route, eliminating Richland 3-0 and Lewis and Clark 3-2 to earn another opportunity against Kamiakin.

Schauble said the Panthers handled Kamiakin’s serving more effectively in the rematch.

Kamiakin juniors Olivia Johnson (31), left, and Tianna Bruinsma (28) combine to block a shot by Mead senior Grace Wallace (7) during a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. Johnson recorded six blocks and Bruinsma contributed 10 kills as the Braves fell to the Panthers in five sets, ending their season one victory short of the state tournament. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

“Felt like we served tougher, but then they just passed way better than we had seen them the last go around,” she said.

She also acknowledged that Mead’s blocking created problems for Kamiakin’s attack.

Mead coach Karrie Delp said her team’s record did not fully reflect its ability, noting that four of its losses came in two meetings apiece against Gonzaga Prep and Mount Spokane.

Delp said the Panthers had focused on specific serving and serve-receive targets while making a significant lineup adjustment.

“What has happened and has changed is we moved one of our seniors from right side back to middle, and that has been a game changer for us,” Delp said.

She identified senior Grace Wallace, No. 7, as a player who helped create momentum-changing opportunities.

Mead entered the final District 6 match ranked No. 14 in the WIAA Class 4A Ratings Percentage Index, compared with Kamiakin at No. 8.

Kamiakin seniors Avery Beck (4), left, and Alexa Bilodeau (33) share an emotional moment following the Braves’ five-set loss to Mead in a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. The loss ended Kamiakin’s season one victory short of the state tournament. The senior class finished its four-year run with four Mid-Columbia Conference championships and three state tournament appearances. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

A championship season and a senior farewell

Despite Thursday’s loss, Kamiakin finished the season 18-2 overall and undefeated at 9-0 in MCC competition.

The Braves captured their sixth consecutive conference championship, and Schauble was named the 2026 MCC Coach of the Year.

Six Kamiakin players earned All-Conference recognition. Donaldson, Bilodeau, Dolven and Beck were first-team selections, while Johnson and Young earned second-team honors.

Kamiakin senior Mia Young (1), right, sends a shot past Mead blockers Bella Foote (13) and Mercedes Gilroy (12) during a District 6 Class 4A volleyball playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. Young recorded eight kills as the Braves fell to the Panthers in five sets, ending their season one victory short of the state tournament. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

For the eight seniors, the season marked the end of four years together in a program that continued its run of conference success.

In an interview Friday morning, Schauble said the coaching staff was proud of what the team accomplished.

“We ended on a tough loss but it doesn’t take away all the things they did accomplish together the last 4 years: 4 MCC titles, 3 trips to state, and countless memorable games and memories on and off the court,” Schauble said.

Kamiakin head volleyball coach Morgan Schauble, center, addresses her players during a fifth-set timeout against Mead in a winner-to-state, loser-out District 6 Class 4A playoff match Thursday in Kennewick. The Braves battled through five sets before falling 3-2 to the Panthers, ending their season with an 18-2 record. Scott Hunt, Special to the Herald

She said the senior class would leave a lasting impact on the program, while the younger players would carry the disappointment into next season.

“Our junior and sophomore class will have a chip on their shoulder as we learned nothing is guaranteed,” Schauble said.

Mead advances to the WIAA Class 4A state tournament, while Kamiakin’s season ends one victory short of another state appearance.

Scott Hunt is a local photojournalist and writer who contributes regularly to the Tri-City Herald.