A Connell woman died and a Kennewick man is suspected of vehicular homicide after a three-car crash in north Franklin County Tuesday evening. Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 62-year-old man was allegedly too intoxicated to stand without help after causing a fatal wreck that took the life of a Connell woman.

A Washington State trooper needed to grab John D. Reiss’s jacket several times to keep him from falling over, at the scene of Tuesday’s fatal wreck at the corner of Highway 17 and Booker Road, court documents said.

The Kennewick man’s inability to stay standing was one of the reasons he was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, court documents said. He remains in jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Reiss was heading south on Booker Road on Tuesday about 6:40 p.m. when he slammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection with Highway 17 in northern Franklin County, court documents said.

The collision pushed the Chevy Malibu into the path of a Nissan Sentra heading north on the two-lane highway that connects Mesa to Moses Lake. The Malibu’s driver, Jessica Zarate, 37, died in the collision.

The two children in the car, ages 6 and 14, were treated for minor injuries at Othello Community Hospital. Another adult in the car was also injured.

A Washington State Patrol trooper investigating the crash found Reiss still sitting in his pickup and the smell of alcohol coming from him, court documents said. He reported that he had one or two beers before he left a farm and auto parts store. He told the trooper he was on his way home.

“Once outside of the truck, John had a very difficult time keeping his balance,” Trooper Taylor Scott wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. “I needed to grab onto John’s jacket several times to assist in preventing him from falling over.”

Reiss declined to perform field sobriety tests, and had his blood taken through a search warrant. Testing for blood-alcohol levels hasn’t been finished.