Kiona-Benton City High School is located at 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City, Washington. Eric Rosane/erosane@tricityherald.com

Voters’ approval of Kiona-Benton City School District’s two-year, $4.5 million operations levy means students will see improved school and extracurricular offerings next school year.

The measure, which appeared on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, was passing Thursday by 83 votes. About 51%, or 1,766 voters, support the tax while 49%, or 1,683 voters, were against it.

Benton County still has about 700 ballots left to count, but it’s unlikely to impact Ki-Be’s levy results. Most of those are likely from voters living outside the school district.

Election results will be certified by the Benton County canvassing board on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Ki-Be weathered a double-levy failure in 2025, and has operated the last 11 months without local funding. In recent years, it’s made $3 million in cuts that have touched nearly all departments and extracurricular programs, impacting student access to athletic and music programs.

Passage of the levy means the district will soon be able to reinvest in programs that saw funding loss, and that it will be able to get off state financial oversight known as “binding conditions” by end of the 2027-28 school year.

Levies help Washington’s public school districts bridge the gap between what the state and federal governments fund and what they need to provide students a holistic education and extracurricular experience.

“The biggest impact for me has been the amount of vocal community support for the levy itself,” Ki-Be Superintendent Pete Peterson said. “It reminds me, and I think a lot of people, that levies are there to support programs for kids, and that’s the bottom line and that’s what they supported with their vote this time. That’s something that makes me feel really good about our community.”

Kiona-Benton City School District serves about 1,400 students in the lower Yakima Valley. Tri-City Herald file

Restored programs coming in Sept. 2027

Ki-Be won’t start collecting on the levy until first-half property taxes are due in April. Since the district already has a budget in place this school year, an extension will likely be required in the summer to account for the revenue source’s reintroduction.

“We’re going to have some very short-term discussion about are there things that we can do this spring in anticipation of those funds,” he said. “But of course we’re in the middle of a school year, so any teaching positions associated with the levy, or programs that were completely eliminated, would be (restored) for the next school year and put into the budget for 27-28.”

Peterson will present a preliminary plan at the Dec. 14 school board meeting.

The district will prioritize restoring positions and programs eliminated directly because of the double-levy failure. That includes high school arts and electives, school counselors, athletic directors, music programs at middle and high schools, history and science teachers, and interventions.

Kiona-Benton City Superintendent Pete Peterson speaks at the 2026 Crystal Apple Awards for Excellence in Education. Eric Rosane/erosane@tricityherald.com

Peterson says the district could add five certificated teaching positions next school year, but that would be balanced by any reductions from falling enrollment. Decisions about restarting programs for the 2027-28 school year will begin by early February.

Ki-Be will also benefit from nearly $800,000 in state matching dollars through the Local Effort Assistance program. The levy and state match make up about 11% of Ki-Be’s $22 million annual operating budget.

Chair Gina Warner said she and the school board were “deeply grateful” for the community’s support. The difference maker this time was a “shared understanding of what was directly at stake for our kids.”

“Voters saw the real impact that previous levy failures had on daily student life — from the loss of athletic and extracurricular transportation, to cuts across our programs — and stepped up to protect those opportunities,” she told the Tri-City Herald.

After voters twice declined Ki-Be’s request for a replacement operations levy last year, the district took time to re-engage with the community, then returned to the voters this month with an ask about $400,000 less. The difference in the estimated rate was about 20 cents.

Ki-Be’s levy that passed is expected to tax homes about $1.30 on every $1,000 of assessed value. That’s an annual cost of about $520 on a home valued at $400,000.

Warner said the board, district leadership and community volunteers had honest, face-to-face conversations with voters and explained how these dollars stayed in the community.

“This passage allows us to restore vital programs like activity buses and maintain stability for our staff and students. Thank you to everyone in our community who listened and voted to invest in Ki-Be’s future,” she said.

The district serves about 1,400 students in the lower Yakima Valley.