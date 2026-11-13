Managing partner Justin Bazinet, tops a S'mores Old Fashioned cocktail with a toasted marshmallow at Phoenix & Folly in Richland. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

When managing partner Justin Bazinet, of new restaurant Phoenix & Folly, was asked in elementary school what he wanted to be when he grew up, his response was “I’m going to be the guy who turns the dining room lights on at the restaurant.”

Instead, his career took him into the tech world, where he does IT support all over the country. During COVID, he felt like he was called back to the hospitality industry.

India and Justin Bazinet, left, and Thomas Kalmbach are managing partners of the new Phoenix & Folly at 50 Comstock St. in Richland. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

After working as support staff for other restaurants around town, like The Peacock, Bazinet is finally opening a restaurant of his own, with his wife, India, and Thomas Kalmbach, who formerly owned The Peacock.

Phoenix & Folly is set to open on Friday, Nov. 13, after a handful of delays.

Every meal, five days a week

Phoenix & Folly has a table with your name on it Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

The former Salud building has a lounge-like feel, with a mix of tables, high tops and couches.

Whether stopping by for a bite of breakfast or a late night meal, the menu has both traditional eats and creative twists. One item Justin expects to be a stand-out is the coffee-crusted New York strip, $32, coated in ground coffee, black pepper and other spices before being served with mashed potatoes and brown butter green beans.

Another one Justin is excited about is The Folly Burger, $22.

“It’s a little bit of sweet, a little bit of heat and a little bit of gaminess from the bison meat,” Justin said.

A 6 oz patty topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, arugula and more.

Cocktails, with bird-related names, grace the bar. Take flight — get it? — with the plethora of options, such as rotating old-fashioned specialties, classic cocktails and house creations. Coffee-based drinks are also available with splashes of liquor for dine-in customers.

Don’t see something on the menu that tickles your fancy? Stop by on Tuesdays for Test Kitchen night.

Phoenix & Folly offers cocktails, full kitchen and coffee. The new all-day restaurant is located inside the Riverfront Hotel. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Every Tuesday, the menu will feature items that you can’t normally get, letting customers vote on which dishes should permanently stay.

“Some weeks it’ll be lasagna,” Justin said. “It may be a clam dish or a mussels dish or lobster tail. It could be a French toast breakfast or dinner special.”

The restaurant also plans to host events. The website is the best way to stay informed.

Two birds, one stone

The Peacock, which closed on Oct. 9, is how Kalmbach and Bazinet met, with Bazinet working at a neighboring business, but stopping by the original Richland location for a coffee. He also helped Kalmbach find the new location at Hansen Park for his coffee shop.

The Bazinets said they’ve been planning this venture for a while, and recently brought Kalmbach into the fold.

Phoenix & Folly, which they stress is an entirely separate restaurant from The Peacock, will have comfortable nods to the old space — like serving the coffee and some familiar food items and honoring gift cards from the last 12 months. Justin did say that if you bring in a gift certificate from beyond that, they’ll “do what we can to make it right.”

The new all-day restaurant is located inside the Riverfront Hotel. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

The restaurant was originally planning to open for Halloween, stepping in to host a party The Peacock had planned before they closed. After hearing from the state and health department about licensing, they decided to cancel.

“We only had five tickets sold for Halloween and those were all pretty easily refunded,” Justin said. “As far as I’m aware, that’s all handled already.”

Anyone who feels like they’re still owed a refund for a Peacock event should reach out.

The former Salud building has a lounge-like feel, with a mix of tables, high tops and couches. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

After the delays, all three managing partners share a similar sentiment: that they can’t wait to open.

“I’m excited for us to go on to the next adventure and expand on this,” Kalmbach said.

Phoenix & Folly is inside the Riverfront Hotel at 50 Comstock St., Richland.