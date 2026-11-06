Expanded services, less driving for vets. Work starts on new Tri-Cities VA clinic.

Heavy equipment works on the site preparation for the new Veterans Affairs clinic being built in this lot in the 3800 block of Plaza Way near the Ridgeline Drive roundabout in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Work has started to build the Kennewick VA Clinic, a Tri-Cities clinic that will be 10 times larger than the current one in the Richland Federal Building and offer far more services.

“The impact of this clinic is going to be measured far beyond concrete, brick and mortar,” said Luke Strozewski, acting regional operations officer for the Veterans Administration health service area that includes Washington state, at a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday.

“It’s going to be measured by healthier veterans, stronger families and lives that have been improved because the care is available right here in their community,” he said.

The new VA clinic building will have about 100,000-square feet, more than 10 times the size of the clinic now in Richland.

It will offer not only primary care for veterans but expand offerings to include pharmacy, prosthetics, laboratory services, dental, audiology, optometry, radiology, home-based primary care and support for homeless veterans, all in a modern medical setting.

Just this week local VA officials also heard that funding had been made available to offer some specialized cardiology care in the Tri-Cities.

The result will be fewer trips for veterans to the Jonathan Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla or to Seattle or other VA clinics for services not now offered by the VA in the Tri-Cities.

A poster board displays artist renderings the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Kennewick VA Clinic in Kennewick. The new facility is being built on the 3800 block of Plaza Way across from the Trios Southridge Hospital. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

For years veterans in the Tri-Cities have advocated for expanded access to specialty and support services, said Dr. Cynthia Rasch, chief of staff for the Walla Walla VA medical center.

Work has started only after years of advocacy, planning and collaboration among federal, state and local officials who recognized the growing needs of veterans in the Tri-Cities area, she said.

Last year the Richland VA clinic had more than 65,000 patient visits.

Kennewick VFW Post 5785 Color Guard present the colors at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Kennewick VA Clinic in Kennewick. The new facility is being built on the 3800 block of Plaza Way across from the Trios Southridge Hospital. Bob Brawdy

The new clinic will be staffed with workers from the Richland clinic, plus 160 new hires.

The new two-story clinic is being built at 3811 Plaza Way, not far from Trios Southridge Hospital, with $48.2 million in federal funding authorized through the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022.

Both Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., worked to get the money.

Heavy equipment has started site preparation at the new Veterans Affairs clinic that's being built in this lot in the 3800 block of Plaza Way near the Ridgeline Drive roundabout in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

JTW Development won the bid to build the clinic and the general contractor is Ryan Companies.

The new clinic is expected to serve its first patients in early 2029.

In the meantime, an expansion of the Richland VA Clinic, which has been in the Federal Building on Jadwin Avenue since 2008, is planned. It will be enlarged from 9,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet in December to meet growing demand.