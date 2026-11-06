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Benton County
Updated Benton County WA vote count sees Ki-Be levy move toward passing
By Emma Zawacki,7 days ago
Results on election night showed that a levy to help Kiona-Benton City schools with operations and their attempt to get off of a state financial oversight list was headed toward failure by just two votes.
That meant the race was too close to call, with 775 ballots in support of the levy and 777 ballots opposed.
“I know it sounds funny,” Said Pete Peterson, Kiona-Benton’s Superintendent, “but I wasn’t shocked because our last few elections have been exceedingly close.”
Now that the ballot counts have been updated, the levy is passing by 32 votes, or 50.6% in support and 49.4% opposed.