Woman found dead in Columbia River in Richland ID'd. Questions remain

Richland police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the water in the Columbia River. A patrol boat from the Benton County Sheriff's Department responded to assist. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

A 49-year-old woman found dead in the Columbia River in Richland Wednesday has been identified.

Officials have not released any information about how Debra D. Tilley of Richland may have ended up in the Columbia River before a passerby spotted her near the Hains Levee Trail near the 1000 block of George Washington Way about 12:45 p.m., Richland police said in a Facebook post. The area is directly behind Porters BBQ.

She was floating in the shallow water near the shore of the Columbia River, Richland police said. The area is choked with dense brush and the river level is low. There is also a staircase that goes down to the water in the area.

Tilley had been in the water for more than a few days before she was discovered near an outflow pipe, Leach said. Police are still working on determining exactly when and where she disappeared.

It’s not clear whether she floated downstream or if she was in the location for a while.

Richland police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in the water in the Columbia River. The pathway through Howard Amon Park was temporarily closed. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning. Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said they didn’t find any wounds on the body, but can’t determine the cause of death without a blood test.

There haven’t been any reports about people missing in the river lately.

Richland police said additional information will be released when it’s available and appropriate.

“Our thoughts are with Ms. Tilley’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Richland police said in the Facebook post.