Kennewick to ask voters for $107M to rebuild 2 aging middle schools

Robotics Club members fill a cramped space recently after school at Highlands Middle School in Kennewick. The school was built in 1959 and is Kennewick School District's oldest middle school building. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Kennewick will replace two of its oldest middle schools, and upgrade old infrastructure and facilities across the district, if voters approve a $107 million bond measure set for the Feb. 9 special election ballot.

The Kennewick School Board voted unanimously, 4-0, Wednesday night to submit the ballot resolution that will come before voters. Board member Brittany Gledhill was absent from the meeting.

The funding would capture $61 million in expiring state match dollars, and allow the district to rebuild both Horse Heaven Hills Middle School and Highlands Middle School at half the burden to local taxpayers.

Virtually every building in Kennewick School District would benefit from the bond’s passage, said assistant superintendent of operations Thomas Brillhart.

The long-term borrowing would improve student health and safety, restrooms, technology, career and technical education, aging playgrounds and several other projects. Upgrades could also be made to Hawthorne Elementary and Washington Elementary, two schools built in the 1950s that are in need of major investment.

“At the end of the day, districts can ask for a lot more. We’re only asking for what we could afford,” said Kennewick School Board President Gabe Galbraith. “We can’t pass up $61 million from the state that everyone in this room who’s paying taxes paid into, including all of us up here.”

The board and district’s education leaders say they are committed to keeping combined tax rates flat at around $3 per $1,000 of assessed value. Kennewick would be able to accomplish that by restructuring its existing debt.

That $3 rate would cost about $1,200 annually on a home valued at $400,000. That includes existing bond payments, levies and the proposed bond.

The proposed bond alone is estimated to cost a rate of about 19 cents on every $1,000 of assessed property value when it begins collection in 2028.

That’s an annual cost of about $76 on a $400,000 home, or less than $2 a week. The rate is expected to increase to 27 cents in 2029, then to 30 cents in 2030.

Richland also pursuing February bond

Bonds measures are different from levies.

Levies fund operational costs and extracurricular activities to bridge the gap between what Washington state and the federal government fund and what local schools actually need to provide a holistic education.

Bonds require at least 60% voter approval to pass and fund school construction. Districts then sell governments bonds to investors to fund projects, and voters ultimately repay that investment with interest back over time through a tax increase.

Kennewick won’t be the only Tri-Cities school district asking taxpayers to pass a bond on the February ballot.

Richland School District also plans to ask taxpayers to approve $94 million to modernize Chief Joseph Middle School, replace River’s Edge High School with a modular building, and make districtwide safety and security upgrades.

Both districts say they are taking a fiscally conscious approach to these tax measures by asking for funding to address only their most pressing needs. Similar to Kennewick, Richland is hoping to capture $21 million in state match through expiring School Construction Assistance Program dollars, known as SCAP.

If both measures fail, the Tri-Cities will miss out on bringing back a combined $82 million to help with school construction.

School districts have struggled to pass school bonds in recent years due to the high watermark for support and as taxpayers reckon with tight household budgets. About 63% of all bond measures in Washington state last year passed, according to research by the Amos Group.

Without school bond measures, Washington’s public school districts are unable to afford large construction projects or to fix decrepit facilities since most of their budget funding goes to salaries and benefits.

The need for upgraded facilities at Highlands and Horse Heaven Hills is great, and students at these schools do not have the same opportunities as their peers at newer facilities.

Built in 1959, Highlands is Kennewick School District’s oldest middle school. The school is located at 425 S. Tweedt Street and serves 760 students, though many of its classrooms do not have spaces outfitted to serve the programs or subjects they teach. A dozen exterior portables support student education, it lacks an auxiliary gymnasium, and the lunchroom is often cramped.

Horse Heaven Hills, located at 3500 S. Vancouver Street, was built in 1993 and has not had a major renovation. It serves about 840 students.