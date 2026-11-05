Former Tri-City leaders and soon-to-be ex-senator vie for Port of Kennewick vacancy

A lighthouse greets visitors to Clover Island, owned and operated by the Port of Kennewick Courtesy Port of Kennewick

A state senator, two former mayors and a retired city manager hope to succeed Ken Hohenberg on the Port of Kennewick Board of Commissioners.

Hohenberg retired in September, with about a year left of his six-year term.

Ken Hohenberg

Hohenberg was elected to the commission in 2021, about the time he retired as Kennewick’s popular and long-time police chief and deputy city administrator.

Eight applied to be appointed to the three-person commission. Four were interviewed in public on Wednesday.

Commissioners Skip Novakovich and Raul Contreras Gonzalez will make the final selection at the board’s regular business meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, at the commission meeting room at the port’s Clover Island office.

The candidates are Washington State Sen. Matt Boehnke, former Richland Mayor Rob Welch, former Kennewick Mayor Don Britain, and former Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley.

The District 1 seat is up for election in 2027.

Port commissioners will see pay rise to $37,500 per year plus health, retirement and other benefits in 2027.

Commissioners are also eligible to serve as paid ambassadors after they leave office.

Matt Boehnke

Washington State Sen. Matt Boehnke is a military veteran and cybersecurity instructor at Columbia Basin College.

Washington State Sen. Matt Boehnke, R-Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

He served on the Kennewick City Council before being elected to represent the 8th Legislative District in Olympia, first in the House of Representatives and then the Senate.

His senate term expires this year.

He did not run for reelection, focusing instead on running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who is retiring.

Boehnke was eliminated in the August primary. Yakima Republican Amanda McKinney is slated to succeed Newhouse after securing a strong lead in the Nov. 3 general election. There are still ballots left to be counted, but she has maintained a nearly 10-point lead since election night.

Boehnke is a Kamiakin High School graduate who served 21 years as an army aviation officer before retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

He joined the Kennewick city Council in 2016 before leaving to pursue office in Olympia.

As a port commissioner, he would prioritize Vista Field, the former municipal air field that is the focus of redevelopment efforts, support the port’s Columbia Gardens development at Duffy’s Pond and plan for the future of Clover Island and the marina.

Boehnke said he will stand for election for the port commission seat in 2027 whether he is appointed or not.

Rob Welch

Welch lives in an area of Richland that is contained within the Port of Kennewick boundaries.

He served on the Richland City Council between 2002 and 2007 and served as the city’s honorary mayor between 2004 and 2007.

He is the owner and president of Welch Heating and Air Conditioning, specializing in residential and some commercial repair and replacement.

He is a Richland High School graduate and past-president of the Richland Chamber of Commerce.

Welch stresses the importance of supporting small businesses.

As a commissioner, he would prioritize business growth, promote development of the Columbia River waterfront, and partner with city governments, including Kennewick, Richland and West Richland.

Welch said he will run for a full term if he is appointed to the position.

Marie Mosley

Mosley retired in 2023 after working in municipal government for 40 years. She spent the last 16 as Kennewick’s city manager, the top paid post in local government.

Marie Mosley, former Kennewick city manager

As the city’s top administrator, she was accountable to the elected city council, oversaw the budget and managed day-to-day operations.

She was the city’s finance manager and services director before she was promoted to manager.

She came to Kennewick from Federal Way. She earned a bachelor’s in accounting from Gonzaga University and is a CPA.

Her top priorities as a port commissioner would be the Vista Field redevelopment project, developing a sustainable budget and supporting long-range planning.

She pledged to run for election in 2027 if she is appointed.

Don Britain

Don Britain is a retired driver and trainer for Ben Franklin Transit.

Don Britain, former Kennewick mayor

He served on the Kennewick City Council for 11 years, including being selected mayor. He lost a reelection bid in 2021 when Gretl Crawford defeated him by more than 20 points.

Britain was Kennewick’s sitting mayor in 2019 when he was fired by his employer, the Department of Social and Health Services.

His termination came after the Washington State Patrol investigated reports of an “inappropriate relationship” with a female client.

In 2022, he paid $5,000 to settle an ethics complaint violation filed against him with the Washington State Executive Ethics Board.

The fine was half the maximum $10,000.

He is a Kamiakin High School graduate and earned an associate’s degree from Columbia Basin College.

His priorities as a port commissioner include promoting economic development, developing Vista Field and promoting fiscal responsibility and accountability.

He said he would run for election in 2027 if he is selected.

2027 Election

The Port of Kennewick Position 1 seat formerly held by Ken Hohenberg is up for election in 2027.

Candidates must reside in the district, which generally covers central Kennewick and areas where it abuts Richland.

To run for office, candidates file for election the week of May 3-7. The filing fee is $360.68, or 1% of the 2026 salary.

The August primary will narrow the field to two. The winner of the November general election will take office immediately after the results are certified.

Go to: portofkennewick.org/commission-candidates/