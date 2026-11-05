Do Tri-City gov't social media policies limit free speech? This group thinks so

Drone photo of Port of Pasco's Big Pasco Industrial Park with cable bridge and blue bridge spanning the Columbia River between Pasco and Kennewick with Horse Heaven Hills in the background. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Kennewick, Pasco and Richland were among 20 Washington cities put on notice by a national free-speech group to eliminate “unconstitutional restrictions” on their social media accounts.

The allegations come from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, which called on the cities to revise social media policies that allow broad limitations on people’s abilities to comment and engage with government posts. The group sent out letters to the cities on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“The First Amendment doesn’t allow a city government to pick and choose which opinions people can express on its social media pages,” said Aaron Terr, FIRE’s vice president of public advocacy. “Washingtonians deserve to know what their fellow citizens think, and banning protected speech not only does them a disservice but is unconstitutional.”

FIRE argues the cities have prevalent policies in place that restrict online comments based on viewpoint. Violation by users can result in deletion of comments or citizens being blocked form their government’s social media pages.

These policies, for example, limit “offensive” language, “personal attacks,” “political statements” or even “random or unintelligible comments.” Vague and subjective policies could be interpreted as pretexts for censorship by public officials, too, the group says.

Restrictions must be view-point neutral and reasonable, FIRE says, and cannot use vague language or ban unnecessarily large swaths of protected speech.

FIRE previously placed pressure on cities such as Bristol, Tenn., and San Antonio, Texas, to reverse course on their social media and public commenting practices.

“As more Americans turn to social media to engage with their local governments, it’s increasingly important that those governments respect their constituents’ right to speak freely,” Terr said.

The Tri-Cities responds

Balancing public comments posted under municipal governments’ social media accounts can be a tricky task.

Off-topic statements, business-related advertising, or language considered offensive, vulgar, or threatening can be limited as long as the government doesn’t make the call on the basis of viewpoint, a 2024 post from MRSC legal consultant Harry Boesche read.

The failure of local governments to regulate social media pages can even increase the potential for First Amendment trouble. Local governments without clear policies could find themselves violating free speech rights by haphazardly blocking and deleting posts.

Boesche suggests cities enact social media policies that:

Limit public posts or comments to pertinent discussion topics.

Prohibit offensive or vulgar language/images.

Prohibit unlawful threats or discussions of criminal acts.

Restrict or prohibit commercial advertising or solicitation.

Indicate clear repercussions to users for failure to comply with policies.

Kennewick city administrators said FIRE’s letter was “under review to determine the validity of its assertions.”

“The City of Kennewick operates and maintains its social media sites as a public service to provide information about city programs, services, projects, issues, events and activities,” administrators said in a statement.

Pasco Councilman Leo Perales said he read FIRE’s letter and intended to seek additional information to better understand concerns raised and how the city is interpreting laws.

“Government should never be afraid of criticism, and public officials should always be willing to listen to the people they represent,” he said Oct. 29 on Facebook. “Free speech is not just for the opinions we agree with. It’s especially important for the opinions we don’t.”

City officials from Richland and Pasco did not respond to an emailed request for comment.