Now open: A look at the trendy and unique finds at Tri-Cities Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack, the clearance arm of Nordstrom Inc., is open on Thursday, Nov. 5. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

The doors to the Tri-Cities first Nordstrom Rack open at 9 a.m. sharp Thursday, letting customers get a peek of what’s inside.

Lucky for you, The Herald was invited to a press preview on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and I scouted out some unique finds that are perfect for holiday shopping, are trendy online or that I’d be happy if someone gifted me.

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The company, which started as a shoe store, still has aisles and aisles of shoe options. Emma Zawacki/emma.zawacki@tricityherald.com

Almost the entire back of The Rack was full of shoe aisles, giving shoppers choices between sneakers, heels, boots and more from recognizable names.

These fun-colored Adidas sneakers caught my eye from the shelf as I was walking by, but there were also plenty of neutral options if that’s more your style. The aisles were organized by shoe size, making it easy to head to the right section.

Clothes for men, women and kids fill the new Nordstrom Rack. Emma Zawacki/emma.zawacki@tricityherald.com

As we approach winter, I’ve been seeing lots of bright-colored, large-print outerwear hitting the shelves and Nordstrom Rack is no different. From bright knit hats to the trendy scarves I can’t escape on Instagram and large-print sweaters and puffer jackets, I think it’s safe to safe The Rack is ready to keep the Tri-Cities warm this winter.

Items like this can make great gifts for the trend-setters in your life.

You can find trending beauty items, jewelry and more. Emma Zawacki/emma.zawacki@tricityherald.com

Beauty products were an expected find at Nordstrom Rack. There were displays for both tried-and-true favorites, like Clinique and Neutrogena, and influenced-repped brands like Daise and Vacation.

There were also designer perfumes, like Gucci, and gift sets for a few brands.

Other finds at The Rack include kid’s toys and clothes, men’s shoes and grooming products and even more.

Planning to visit Nordstrom Rack on opening day? Let me know about your favorite find at emma.zawacki@tricityherald.com