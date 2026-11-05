Seeing flags at half-staff across WA? Here's why - and when they'll be back up

Flags have been ordered to half-staff on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Steve Bloom/Staff file, 2011

Seeing flags flying at half-staff across Washington state?

You’re not the only one.

Here’s why:

Why do flags get lowered in Washington state?

Flag directives can come from the U.S. president through official proclamations and from state governors.

Federal directives apply to federal properties, while state directives apply to facilities for state agencies.

Businesses and private properties are not required to follow either, but are always welcome to join in the observation.

In Washington state, there is a set of five pre-determined dates that U.S. and Washington flags will be flown at half staff, including National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7.

Throughout the year, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson may add additional dates for flag lowerings. You can sign up for email notifications to receive notice when a flag directive is issued.

Flags are always lowered in Washington state following the death of a principal federal or state government official, a member of the state’s armed forces while serving on duty, or a state government employee or member of the public safety community killed in the line of duty.

The governor often echoes federal proclamations regarding flag lowerings.

Federal directives must be made following the death of the president or a former president, vice president, Congress members, Supreme Court members and other select officials. Additional lowerings can be made at the president’s discretion.

Why are flags at half-staff right now in WA?

On Friday, Nov. 6, flags are flying at half-staff following a directive from Ferguson in memory of an Eastern Washington law enforcement officer.

Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at age 56.

“I am deeply saddened” by Myers’ death, Ferguson said in the directive.

The order directs all state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities to be lowered through sunset or end of business. It is standard to lower flags on the day of the memorial service.

Others are encouraged to join by also lowering their flags, according to the directive.

Who was Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers?

Myers was first elected as sheriff in 2002, according to his obituary from Corbeill Funeral Homes.

Myers passed away “following a short battle with a rare, aggressive neurological disease,” according to a statement from his family posted to social media by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers’ family said they were “blessed to be by his side” at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the extraordinary outpouring of love, prayers, kindness and support we have received throughout Brett’s illness and now in his passing,” the family said.

The Myers family acknowledged the many expressions of love they have received, with special thanks to the medical staff, their family, friends and law enforcement community.

Through the grief, the family said there is comfort in “knowing that Brett’s legacy of love and service will live on through the many lives he touched.”

How is WA responding to Eastern Washington sheriff’s death?

Hundreds have commented on the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office post, offering stories about Myers and condolences for the family.

Spokane’s Partners with Families and Children mentioned Myers’ contributions in the community.

“Sheriff Myers was a valuable partner in our shared work to protect children who have experienced abuse and neglect, and his dedication, collaboration and steadfast advocacy for the care and protection these children deserve made a meaningful difference,” the organization commented.

There will be a public memorial 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

“Brett’s life was defined by family, service and sacrifice,” his obituary said. “He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quiet confidence and compassion, and he will be deeply missed by family, friends and the community he served. The love he gave, the example he set and the lives he touched will remain an enduring legacy.”